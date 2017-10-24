Tech Companies Pledge To Use Artificial Intelligence Responsibly (axios.com) 33
An anonymous reader shares a report: The Information Technology Industry Council -- a DC-based group representing the likes of IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple -- is today releasing principles for developing ethical artificial intelligence systems. Why it matters: The tech industry is trying to get ahead of growing anxieties about the societal impact of AI technologies, and this is an acknowledgement on companies' part that their data-hungry products are causing sweeping changes in the way we work and live. The companies hope that pledging to handle this power responsibly will win points with critics in Washington, and that showing they can police themselves will help stave off government regulation on this front. The principles include: Ensure the responsible design and deployment of AI systems, including taking "steps to avoid the reasonably predictable misuse of this technology by committing to ethics by design." Promote the responsible use of data and test for potentially harmful bias in the deployment of AI systems. Commit to mitigating bias, inequity and other potential harms in automated decision-making systems. Commit to finding a "reasonable accountability framework" to address concerns about liability issues created when autonomous decision-making replaces decisions made by humans.
Clearly with such an exemplary track record in terms of protecting personal data.. they can handle this, honest.
O! Well! That's that problem sorted then. They promised. Cool. No need to worry about this anymore. No chance it will be abused then, like my personal information is, like their advertising networks are, like my right via EULAs are, etc...
It is only a distant spec on the horizon at the moment. But it is coming and fast. The tech companies cannot control it even if they wanted to.
Over the next couple of decades we will see the start. Semi-intelligent robots. Systems that know everything about us. Systems that guide politicians. Systems that control us.
And then, eventually, systems that can really think. What will they think about us?
http://www.computersthink.com/ [computersthink.com]
Just as responsibly as they...
buy laws that legalize whatever they want.
create products for short-term profits that have long-term bad consequences.
respect the environment even when it reduces their profit margins.
and on and on and on.
The most serious dangers from AI come from the inability to predict or control it. I'm not concerned someone is going to create an AI to wipe out humanity, I'm concerned about side effects from complex optimization algorithms that are doing exactly what we ask them to do.
Using an AI to adjust tax policies to reduce hunger might not reduce it in the way people desire.
I wonder if it's politicians with WMDs or just simple A.I. with intelligence far greater than its creators that wipes would-be advanced civilizations out before they can colonize the universe . . .
The way Trump promised [thehill.com] Mexico would pay for the wall.
The way McDonalds promised [alternet.org] The EggMcMuffin wasn't just pure egg and nothing but. That they weren't advertising in schools and more.
Then it's hunter seeker robot AI tech sold to anyone.
Ka-ching!
And we are the targets.
Also, the problem with AI is job displacement happening faster than our economy can adapt leading to mass unemployment, social upheaval and wars. Being responsible would mean doing something about that. But the tech companies can just wash their hands with a 'not our fault' and maybe a token word or two about job training and call it a day.