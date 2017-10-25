Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google AI Communications Software The Internet

Google's Sentiment Analyzer Thinks Being Gay Is Bad (vice.com) 77

Posted by BeauHD from the whoopsy-daisy dept.
gooddogsgotoheaven shares a report from Motherboard: In July 2016, Google announced the public beta launch of a new machine learning application program interface (API), called the Cloud Natural Language API. It allows developers to incorporate Google's deep learning models into their own applications. As the company said in its announcement of the API, it lets you "easily reveal the structure and meaning of your text in a variety of languages." In addition to entity recognition (deciphering what's being talked about in a text) and syntax analysis (parsing the structure of that text), the API included a sentiment analyzer to allow programs to determine the degree to which sentences expressed a negative or positive sentiment, on a scale of -1 to 1. The problem is the API labels sentences about religious and ethnic minorities as negative -- indicating it's inherently biased. For example, it labels both being a Jew and being a homosexual as negative. A Google spokesperson issued the following statement in response to Motherboard's request for comment: "We dedicate a lot of efforts to making sure the NLP API avoids bias, but we don't always get it right. This is an example of one of those times, and we are sorry. We take this seriously and are working on improving our models. We will correct this specific case, and, more broadly, building more inclusive algorithms is crucial to bringing the benefits of machine learning to everyone."

Google's Sentiment Analyzer Thinks Being Gay Is Bad More | Reply

Google's Sentiment Analyzer Thinks Being Gay Is Bad

Comments Filter:
  • This ought to be good.

    • Their api is trying to be too universal and monolithic.

      Gay is neither good or bad. Gay is just a label. Google should be able to recognize that 'gay' means one thing when a bigot uses it, but it should also recognize that 'gay' means something else when others use it.

      In other words, the meaning of words should be heavily weighed on the training data of the individual listening/reading and on the training data of the individual speaking/writing.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Actually this pokes a bigger hole in their algorithm. EVERYTHING has context. To gun nuts, democrats are going to seem bad. To democrats, democrats are going to seem good. EVERYTHING HAS BIASES. Kind of a huge oversight with Google, you need the context of the reader's biases to even begin to predict positive or negative rating of any text.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Well, to be fair, if you are a women, looking to get married and pregnant, homosexual men are evil. They are inherently prejudiced against women, misogynists of the worst order, only willing to share their bodies, cooking abilities, cleaning skills and their wallets with other men, the horror for fat lazy ugly heterosexual women (even though I do recognise that it has been proven, that perception of appearance is not driven by exceptional appearance but by super average appearance, you are not exceptionally

      • Gay is neither good or bad. Gay is just a label.

        While true, one can easily see the reason for the problem.

        Google API is trained to look for correlations in written text. If it sees a lot of negative text about something, then that's what it will believe.

        I note that there's a lot of text that condemn jews for one reason or another, but there's not a lot that *praises* jews. We hear all the time about Christian charities, for example, but not a lot for the jewish ones(*).

        There's also a lot of negative statements about gays, and although there's *some* text

  • Are they going to fire their NLP framework? Or maybe drastic measures for behaviors that "are not ok" apply only to white males?

  • See below (Score:3)

    by temcat ( 873475 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @08:54PM (#55433781)

    If you've already decided that being homosexual (or a Jew, or a redhead, or a lefty, you name it) must not be deemed negative, why do you need analysis at all?
    Anyway, here is a constructive suggestion: define more precisely what "negative" is. (Things like this are sorely needed IRL too, where people e.g. routinely use statistical norm as an argument in ethical discussions.)

    • Re:See below (Score:4, Insightful)

      by TWX ( 665546 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @08:58PM (#55433809)

      If the algorithms that have come to these conclusions are based on analyzing public data from the Internet, then if an AI decides that any particular characteristic is negative, it's because it reflects the sentiments of those who bother to post opinions.

      Most people that do not themselves exhibit the trait that's being argued-against by the noisy minority don't usually express opinions on it, so they're a hole in the data that needs to be accounted for. Unfortunately it's a lot easier to interpret based on what has been said than what has not been said.

      • In other words, reality does not agree with your opinion, thus reality is defective and must be "fixed".

        Please tell me more about this internet where all topics receive balanced coverage of opinions except "gay" and "jew".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by temcat ( 873475 )

        I just don't understand why Google should apologize for a fact (namely, for the sentiments of some strangers). Okay, so it turns out there are sufficiently many people who think that homosexuality is bad—but why then pretend they don't? It's not as if it's some kind of an objective measure or an ethical judgment of divine origin. They got the answer to the exact question they asked. If they wanted a different reply, maybe they should've asked a different question.

  • dupe (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They keep 'rediscovering' this every few months. Why is this a story?

    The reality of it is, the algorithm is functioning as expected. It is quantifying sentiments that actually exist in our society. GIGO

  • Brad: You tricked me, I wouldn't have...I' ve never never...never... Frank: Oh Yes yes, I know...but it isn't all bad, is it?

  • Funny how this always happens. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's almost like objective, quantifiable reality and feel-good political correctness are fundamentally at odds with each other.

  • labels both being a Jew and being a homosexual as negative.

    Don't tell Milo Yiannopolous

  • Nobody at Google goes through a dictionary choosing the sentiment of words; it's the context of word usage out in the world that trains these models. So it's not Google's fault, it's our fault, if blame is to be laid.

  • So many of us already use "gay" and "jew" as derogatory terms. Is it any wonder that Google's NLP picked up on that? What source do you think it learned from?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      So many of us already use "gay" and "jew" as derogatory terms. Is it any wonder that Google's NLP picked up on that?

      I personally consider "Google" to be a derogatory term. Unlike gays and jews, Google has a track record of being evil.

  • Bias (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So, when your machine learning algorithm tells you what you don't want to hear, it is biaseD. Reprogrammin it not to tell anybody those things is unbiased.

    Are the lefties even trying anymore?

  • AI is not politically correct (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Reading the ridiculous comment from the google spokesperson falling all over themselves to apologize and prattle on with all the talking points of every fake corporate "diversity" statement ever made is pretty hilarious. And pathetic.

    The system came up with its conclusion on its own. It wasn't the desired conclusion by some people's standards. It's a machine that isn't real. Who cares what it "thinks"? Why apologize? Once they program enough biases of all the things it is NOT allowed to consider "bad"

  • they are born that way, you dont choose what your sexuality is which is determined by your chromosomes and hormones,

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    https://www.youtube.com/result... [youtube.com]

  • Well 6 billion people would agree with that sentiment.

  • Even though we like to think that everyone is enlightened, etc as us, in very broad swaths of American society being gay or jewish (or Muslim or...) is very much perceived as a negative out of the starting gate. File under: Sad-But-true.

  • Probably just from what it was fed (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @09:25PM (#55433975)
    These require material to train them and the responses tend to reflect the participants nuanced behavior. I mean, what do people think is going to happen when you force feed it, eyes taped open, to 47 million social media feeds? Seems to be some kind of fine line between an algorithm and portal to hell. Well, at least they did better than Microsoft [gizmodo.com]
  • They might not like what they see. Even if they do, they won't like how others look.

Slashdot Top Deals

"A car is just a big purse on wheels." -- Johanna Reynolds

Close