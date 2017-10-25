Google's Sentiment Analyzer Thinks Being Gay Is Bad (vice.com) 77
gooddogsgotoheaven shares a report from Motherboard: In July 2016, Google announced the public beta launch of a new machine learning application program interface (API), called the Cloud Natural Language API. It allows developers to incorporate Google's deep learning models into their own applications. As the company said in its announcement of the API, it lets you "easily reveal the structure and meaning of your text in a variety of languages." In addition to entity recognition (deciphering what's being talked about in a text) and syntax analysis (parsing the structure of that text), the API included a sentiment analyzer to allow programs to determine the degree to which sentences expressed a negative or positive sentiment, on a scale of -1 to 1. The problem is the API labels sentences about religious and ethnic minorities as negative -- indicating it's inherently biased. For example, it labels both being a Jew and being a homosexual as negative. A Google spokesperson issued the following statement in response to Motherboard's request for comment: "We dedicate a lot of efforts to making sure the NLP API avoids bias, but we don't always get it right. This is an example of one of those times, and we are sorry. We take this seriously and are working on improving our models. We will correct this specific case, and, more broadly, building more inclusive algorithms is crucial to bringing the benefits of machine learning to everyone."
Comments (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of people rage over being called out for their bigoted or homophobic remarks. Freedom of speech does not equal freedom from the negative consequences of said speech. Fixed it for you. People rage over the consequences of being an insensitive jerk.
Re: (Score:3)
Their api is trying to be too universal and monolithic.
Gay is neither good or bad. Gay is just a label. Google should be able to recognize that 'gay' means one thing when a bigot uses it, but it should also recognize that 'gay' means something else when others use it.
In other words, the meaning of words should be heavily weighed on the training data of the individual listening/reading and on the training data of the individual speaking/writing.
Re: (Score:1)
Actually this pokes a bigger hole in their algorithm. EVERYTHING has context. To gun nuts, democrats are going to seem bad. To democrats, democrats are going to seem good. EVERYTHING HAS BIASES. Kind of a huge oversight with Google, you need the context of the reader's biases to even begin to predict positive or negative rating of any text.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, to be fair, if you are a women, looking to get married and pregnant, homosexual men are evil. They are inherently prejudiced against women, misogynists of the worst order, only willing to share their bodies, cooking abilities, cleaning skills and their wallets with other men, the horror for fat lazy ugly heterosexual women (even though I do recognise that it has been proven, that perception of appearance is not driven by exceptional appearance but by super average appearance, you are not exceptionally
Probably just the zeitgeist (Score:2)
Gay is neither good or bad. Gay is just a label.
While true, one can easily see the reason for the problem.
Google API is trained to look for correlations in written text. If it sees a lot of negative text about something, then that's what it will believe.
I note that there's a lot of text that condemn jews for one reason or another, but there's not a lot that *praises* jews. We hear all the time about Christian charities, for example, but not a lot for the jewish ones(*).
There's also a lot of negative statements about gays, and although there's *some* text
Double standard (Score:2)
Are they going to fire their NLP framework? Or maybe drastic measures for behaviors that "are not ok" apply only to white males?
See below (Score:3)
If you've already decided that being homosexual (or a Jew, or a redhead, or a lefty, you name it) must not be deemed negative, why do you need analysis at all?
Anyway, here is a constructive suggestion: define more precisely what "negative" is. (Things like this are sorely needed IRL too, where people e.g. routinely use statistical norm as an argument in ethical discussions.)
Re:See below (Score:4, Insightful)
If the algorithms that have come to these conclusions are based on analyzing public data from the Internet, then if an AI decides that any particular characteristic is negative, it's because it reflects the sentiments of those who bother to post opinions.
Most people that do not themselves exhibit the trait that's being argued-against by the noisy minority don't usually express opinions on it, so they're a hole in the data that needs to be accounted for. Unfortunately it's a lot easier to interpret based on what has been said than what has not been said.
Re: (Score:2)
In other words, reality does not agree with your opinion, thus reality is defective and must be "fixed".
Please tell me more about this internet where all topics receive balanced coverage of opinions except "gay" and "jew".
Re: (Score:2)
I just don't understand why Google should apologize for a fact (namely, for the sentiments of some strangers). Okay, so it turns out there are sufficiently many people who think that homosexuality is bad—but why then pretend they don't? It's not as if it's some kind of an objective measure or an ethical judgment of divine origin. They got the answer to the exact question they asked. If they wanted a different reply, maybe they should've asked a different question.
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, he's just passing off his own publicly claimed preferences as biologically superior in hopes of soothing his insecurities over his orientation.
Re:That's because... (Score:5, Insightful)
Biologically speaking homosexuality is bad for the replication of any species in it's most basic form
Well, no.
Being homosexual might be bad for the replication of the individual (since it reduces the individual's chances of having offspring), but it doesn't necessarily follow that it's therefore also bad for the species.
Consider that childless homosexuals, not being burdened by the task of having to care for children of their own, will likely therefore have extra time and resources available to help protect and care for the children of child-bearing couples in their family or community, thus improving the children's (and therefore the species') chances of surviving. Given the huge time investment that human children require, increasing a child's odds of survival to adulthood is a huge win.
And if you think that sort of dynamic is uncommon in nature, consider that fact that 99% of bees are sterile and play no role in the reproduction of their hive, except to gather food and protect the queen and the drones who do handle the reproduction.
Specialization and division of labor is one of the things human civilization is based on; there's no reason it can't be applied to reproduction as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Bees are a terrible fucking example.
Human females, unlike Queen bees, can't mate with 15-20 males over the course of a few days, taking in enough sperm to last 2-3 years and produce thousands of fertilized eggs a day until the sperm is exhausted, at which point she is killed by the worker bees because she is no longer useful (not able to reproduce generally equals not useful in nature) to the colony!
Look, I get that homosexuality isn't a socially unacceptable thing in society, nor do I think it should be. B
Re: (Score:2)
Consider that childless homosexuals, not being burdened by the task of having to care for children of their own, will likely therefore have extra time and resources available to help protect and care for the children of child-bearing couples in their family or community
Yeah, that's definitely how it goes in the real world. Did you have a source but forgot to cite it?
Re: (Score:2)
On the plus side, we're on the Slashdot and can plausibly examine this scientifically without being drowned out by those who will hear no dissenting opinion.
There is some evidence, admittedly with rat studies, that species overpopulation leads to increased violence and homosexual behavior; interestingly enough, both population control mechanisms.
Re: (Score:2)
"Biologically speaking homosexuality is bad for the replication of any species in it's most basic form..."
There is utterly no evidence to support this assertion, and there is evidence that homosexuality is, in fact, a side effect of an adaptation that improves reproduction in a species.
"This is a scientific certitude that only delusion will argue with."
And this says a lot about your intellectual capacity, or lack thereof, not that your bogus claim matters in any way. It is what it is.
Re: (Score:2)
There is utterly no evidence to support this assertion, and there is evidence that homosexuality is, in fact, a side effect of an adaptation that improves reproduction in a species.
Sure, in a Bizzaro universe where, statistically, sex between heterosexual breeders doesn't lead to more offspring than homosexual pairings.
Please. Elaborate.
dupe (Score:1)
They keep 'rediscovering' this every few months. Why is this a story?
The reality of it is, the algorithm is functioning as expected. It is quantifying sentiments that actually exist in our society. GIGO
(FTFGoogle) (Score:1)
Funny how this always happens. (Score:1)
It's almost like objective, quantifiable reality and feel-good political correctness are fundamentally at odds with each other.
Re: (Score:2)
As long as it's neither your dick or ass, how's it your business? Or do you make other guys dicks and asses your business?
That's SO gay, dude!
Milo (Score:2)
labels both being a Jew and being a homosexual as negative.
Don't tell Milo Yiannopolous
It only reflects common usage (Score:2)
Look in the mirror (Score:2)
So many of us already use "gay" and "jew" as derogatory terms. Is it any wonder that Google's NLP picked up on that? What source do you think it learned from?
Re: (Score:2)
So many of us already use "gay" and "jew" as derogatory terms. Is it any wonder that Google's NLP picked up on that?
I personally consider "Google" to be a derogatory term. Unlike gays and jews, Google has a track record of being evil.
Bias (Score:1)
So, when your machine learning algorithm tells you what you don't want to hear, it is biaseD. Reprogrammin it not to tell anybody those things is unbiased.
Are the lefties even trying anymore?
AI is not politically correct (Score:1)
Reading the ridiculous comment from the google spokesperson falling all over themselves to apologize and prattle on with all the talking points of every fake corporate "diversity" statement ever made is pretty hilarious. And pathetic.
The system came up with its conclusion on its own. It wasn't the desired conclusion by some people's standards. It's a machine that isn't real. Who cares what it "thinks"? Why apologize? Once they program enough biases of all the things it is NOT allowed to consider "bad"
people dont choose their chromosomes (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
https://www.youtube.com/result... [youtube.com]
And the Majority of the World Agrees. (Score:2)
Well 6 billion people would agree with that sentiment.
Well, duh! (Score:2)
Probably just from what it was fed (Score:3)
Don't shine a mirror on people... (Score:2)