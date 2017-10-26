Chipmaker Nvidia's CEO Sees Fully Autonomous Cars Within 4 Years (reuters.com) 16
An anonymous reader shares a report: Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said on Thursday artificial intelligence would enable fully automated cars within 4 years, but sought to tamp down expectations for a surge in demand for its chips from cryptocurrency miners. Nvidia came to prominence in the gaming industry for designing graphics-processing chips, but in recent years has been expanding into newer technologies including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and self-driving cars. Its expansion has been richly rewarded with a 170 percent stock surge over the past year, boosting its market value to $116 billion. "It will take no more than 4 years to have fully autonomous cars on the road. How long it takes for the vast majority of cars on the road to become that, it really just depends," Huang told media after a company event in Taipei.
CEO says X that will do Y (Score:3)
X = something that may or may not happen in a few years.
Not in my lifetime (Score:1)
Way too many edge cases.
Move along, nothing to see here. (Score:4, Insightful)
Man selling autonomous car parts says big things about autonomous cars.
Yeah, right. (Score:3)
Other than his cynicism in blatantly trying to raise his companies stock price self driving cars will never be fully automated until they have a good understand of human psychology as well as the rules of the road and laws of physics. Maybe driving in the nice wide roads and intersections in the US is relatively simple, but lets see these cars navigate a european or far eastern city where its very hard to get out of a side turn unless you push out, or streets that are 2 narrow for 2 way traffic and the automated car is coming down it but someone decides to come up the other way anyway.
And theres the true test - lets see one navigate itself around the l'arc de triomphe roundabout in Paris. Good luck with that Mr Huang!
Not even all roads in the US: big cities in rush hour, poorly marked rural roads in the rain, etc, etc.
Not even all roads in the US: big cities in rush hour, poorly marked rural roads in the rain, etc, etc.
Snow, black ice, obscured lines (mud, snow, etc.), obscured signs (bushes, etc,), broken traffic lights, lane closures and rerouting due to construction (i.e. lane shifts to the other side of the highway - my GPS hates this), and may other situations that are not really edge cases but part of everyday driving.
I'd like to see how an automated car handles exiting a grass parking lot after a concert or sporting event. If the car isn't willing to stick it's nose into harms way or quickly move to a different line, it will end up the very last to leave. And if it has been raining, will it be able to avoid getting stuck in the mud?
CEOs (Score:2)
I seem to recall Bill Gates predicting that TCP/IP would fail to become the dominant networking protocol. Boy was he wrong!! That was an epic failure of foresight.
And yet people still found it cheaper to buy a TCP stack for Windows 3.x from a third party than to switch operating systems.
AD winter (Score:2)
We've already passed the hype peak. We're heading into the AD winter.
Definition of the phrase, please, as well as citations or research demonstrating your assertion, since car companies across the world are pouring huge amounts of money and time into autonomous driving technology.
Netcraft confirms it: human-driven cars are dying (Score:2)
Well he's dumb then (Score:2)