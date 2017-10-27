Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Privacy Security Social Networks

Facebook Exec: 'Just Not True' That We Listen To Your Phone's Mic (theoutline.com) 41

Posted by msmash from the what's-the-truth dept.
Adrianne Jeffries, writing for The Outline: Facebook executive stepped outside of official channels of communication last night by tweeting about a negative rumor that seems to keep resurfacing no matter how many times the company denies it. "I run ads product at Facebook. We don't - and have never - used your microphone for ads. Just not true," tweeted Rob Goldman, vice president of ads products at Facebook. That includes Facebook-owned Instagram, he said. Goldman was responding to a tweet from PJ Vogt, one of the co-hosts of the tech podcast Reply All, which is producing a segment about the persistent belief that Facebook spies on users through the microphone. Vogt had asked people to call in to share their stories of why they think Facebook may be using the microphone to collect information for advertisers.

Facebook Exec: 'Just Not True' That We Listen To Your Phone's Mic More | Reply

Facebook Exec: 'Just Not True' That We Listen To Your Phone's Mic

Comments Filter:

  • Just not true.

    So it is, then.

    • Just not true.

      So it is, then.

      Quick question: Does Facebook make up its own ads to serve to people, or does it use an ad-delivery service where another company aggregates the ads for them?

      What I'm asking is: does Facebook somehow curate the javascript and other gunk that is served as advertizing, or does the ad service, or do the advertizers themselves somehow curate those programs?

      All the web sites that pop up a message saying "we notice that you are using an ad blocker - please stop" makes me mentally reply "I notice you let anyone se

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by halivar ( 535827 )

      Kafkatrapping [wiktionary.org]

  • He added "But thats a real good idea! Thanks!"

  • Yet (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We don't - and have never - used your microphone for ads, YET...

  • Any communications app could do this because they all have permission to access the mic and the network. This is not new, and you basically have to trust whatever you install.

    If people could confine themselves to crying wolf when there is evidence of a wolf, that would be great. Because we already gloss over too many real vulnerabilities and poor practices in favor of sensationalism and nonsense.

  • Maybe it is just me, but the denial seems overly specific. Maybe the mic is used to maintain a profile for each user. Oh, and the profile is used to target ads. Talking out loud about tin-foil hats now to see if I get any ads for a discount.

  • Vogt had asked people to call in to share their stories of why they think Facebook may be using the microphone to collect information for advertisers.

    ... he listened to the callers - via their microphones. Checkmate.

  • Which phone apps spy on you? All of them.

  • " ... now your Camera ... no comment. But we do not use information from your microphone"

  • Watch the carefully worded denial, no doubt approved by company's lawyers.
    "We don't - and have never - used your microphone for ads. Just not true.". Ok, so they did not use microphone *for ads*. What did they use it for?

    (Here are some ideas that are not contrary to this denial: listening in for research purposes, compiling data on behalf of a government)

  • I think it originated in the Soviet Union:

    "Nothing is verified until it is officially denied."

    So.....

  • They never started denying it until we started accusing them. But all joking aside, has anyone de-compiled the app to see what's under the hood?

  • Liar (Score:1)

    by OYAHHH ( 322809 )

    An absolute crock of steaming piled high bullshit! I've personally had their damn apps spy on me.

  • People who give an advertising app like Facebook permission to record audio from their microphone *deserve* to be listened-in on. Services like this should only be accessed in a sandboxed, open-source web browser that gives you full control of what information they have access to.

  • :) I only mentioned it in gmail, in "private" facebook message to my friend, on a random site that used fb auth.. it has got to be the microphone!

  • Why would it be true? (Score:3)

    by ilsaloving ( 1534307 ) on Friday October 27, 2017 @02:18PM (#55445517)

    There are so many easier and more efficient ways of stealing everyone's personal information en masse. Why would they bother resorting to surreptitiously activating your phone's microphone?

    • There's an even easier way than stealing. Just ask by giving someone a form to fill in. The information people are willing to hand over for nothing is simply incredible.

  • "I run ads product at Facebook. We don't - and have never - used your microphone for ads. Just not true,"

    "Never have" is nice, but would you put it in writing that you never will?

  • It's Google or Apple listening to your phone's mic. Facebook just buys the data your phone's OS provider is already harvesting.

  • If you want me to believe you DON'T listen through my Mic when just having your crap installed runs my battery down 40% faster - even when I'm not using it - you're on the wrong track.

    IF you want me to believe you DON'T listen through my Mic but you just about break your neck trying to force me to install your chat app after I remove it by making it so that mobile browsers can't access chat anymore, you're on the wrong track.

    IF you want me to believe you aren't spying on me in general and you feel the need

Slashdot Top Deals

The universe does not have laws -- it has habits, and habits can be broken.

Close