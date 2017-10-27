Facebook Exec: 'Just Not True' That We Listen To Your Phone's Mic (theoutline.com) 41
Adrianne Jeffries, writing for The Outline: Facebook executive stepped outside of official channels of communication last night by tweeting about a negative rumor that seems to keep resurfacing no matter how many times the company denies it. "I run ads product at Facebook. We don't - and have never - used your microphone for ads. Just not true," tweeted Rob Goldman, vice president of ads products at Facebook. That includes Facebook-owned Instagram, he said. Goldman was responding to a tweet from PJ Vogt, one of the co-hosts of the tech podcast Reply All, which is producing a segment about the persistent belief that Facebook spies on users through the microphone. Vogt had asked people to call in to share their stories of why they think Facebook may be using the microphone to collect information for advertisers.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe they're getting ready to launch the Facebook Virtual Assistant.
Exactly what I was wondering (Score:2)
I didn't think Facebook used the microphone for anything before i read that comment - they literally created doubt where there was none!
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't think Facebook used the microphone for anything before i read that...
Apparently there are FB features that allow video capture. That's why they claim they need mic access. I'm not worried about the mic - It's what they do with my location that gives me the creeps. Of course, that's easy to turn off if you're willing to give up the perks.
I get it. (Score:2)
Just not true.
So it is, then.
Quick question (Score:2)
Quick question: Does Facebook make up its own ads to serve to people, or does it use an ad-delivery service where another company aggregates the ads for them?
What I'm asking is: does Facebook somehow curate the javascript and other gunk that is served as advertizing, or does the ad service, or do the advertizers themselves somehow curate those programs?
All the web sites that pop up a message saying "we notice that you are using an ad blocker - please stop" makes me mentally reply "I notice you let anyone se
Re: (Score:2)
Kafkatrapping [wiktionary.org]
He added (Score:2)
Yet (Score:1)
We don't - and have never - used your microphone for ads, YET...
Scare-mongering, *sigh* (Score:2)
Any communications app could do this because they all have permission to access the mic and the network. This is not new, and you basically have to trust whatever you install.
If people could confine themselves to crying wolf when there is evidence of a wolf, that would be great. Because we already gloss over too many real vulnerabilities and poor practices in favor of sensationalism and nonsense.
Overly specific (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
AKA "The Xbox defense"
And then ... (Score:2)
Vogt had asked people to call in to share their stories of why they think Facebook may be using the microphone to collect information for advertisers.
Which phone apps spy on you? (Score:2)
Which phone apps spy on you? All of them.
Re: (Score:2)
No, they don't. You obviously need to spend a bit more time over at https://f-droid.org/ [f-droid.org].
Re: (Score:2)
what face book does can never be considered spying. even if they did listen to the mic... the the meatpopsicle is the product.
Nothing from your microphone ... (Score:2)
"
... now your Camera ... no comment. But we do not use information from your microphone"
Very carefully worded (Score:1)
Watch the carefully worded denial, no doubt approved by company's lawyers.
"We don't - and have never - used your microphone for ads. Just not true.". Ok, so they did not use microphone *for ads*. What did they use it for?
(Here are some ideas that are not contrary to this denial: listening in for research purposes, compiling data on behalf of a government)
There is a saying about this sort of thing. (Score:1)
I think it originated in the Soviet Union:
"Nothing is verified until it is officially denied."
So.....
Wow what a problem, now only if... (Score:1)
http://osxdaily.com/2013/11/26... [osxdaily.com]
Overly suspicious (Score:2)
Liar (Score:1)
An absolute crock of steaming piled high bullshit! I've personally had their damn apps spy on me.
Everything is a conspiracy! (Score:1)
People who give an advertising app like Facebook permission to record audio from their microphone *deserve* to be listened-in on. Services like this should only be accessed in a sandboxed, open-source web browser that gives you full control of what information they have access to.
how else would they know my back hurts? [targ ads] (Score:1)
:) I only mentioned it in gmail, in "private" facebook message to my friend, on a random site that used fb auth.. it has got to be the microphone!
Why would it be true? (Score:3)
There are so many easier and more efficient ways of stealing everyone's personal information en masse. Why would they bother resorting to surreptitiously activating your phone's microphone?
Re: (Score:2)
There's an even easier way than stealing. Just ask by giving someone a form to fill in. The information people are willing to hand over for nothing is simply incredible.
just "never have" ? (Score:2)
"Never have" is nice, but would you put it in writing that you never will?
It's not Facebook... (Score:2)
I've had their apps before. (Score:2)
If you want me to believe you DON'T listen through my Mic when just having your crap installed runs my battery down 40% faster - even when I'm not using it - you're on the wrong track.
IF you want me to believe you DON'T listen through my Mic but you just about break your neck trying to force me to install your chat app after I remove it by making it so that mobile browsers can't access chat anymore, you're on the wrong track.
IF you want me to believe you aren't spying on me in general and you feel the need