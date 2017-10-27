Alphabet's Waymo Will Test Self-Driving Cars In Snowy Detroit (bloomberg.com) 3
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Alphabet's Waymo, the vehicle arm of Google's parent, announced on Thursday that it will start testing its autonomous Chrysler minivans on roads in the greater Detroit area. Michigan will be the sixth state where Waymo has run its vehicles on public roads. But the region is the first with a winter dominated by snow and ice, the kind of inclement conditions that pose hurdles for vehicle sensors. "Having lived through fourteen Michigan winters, I'm confident that there are few better places that will prepare our self-driving cars for winter conditions," John Krafcik, Waymo's chief executive officer and a former Ford executive, said in a statement. Waymo opened a testing facility in suburban Detroit last year. The hometown automakers are already there. Ford has tested self-driving cars in the state (including some for pizza delivery). General Motors' Cruise Automation is experimenting there as well.
Well... (Score:2)
".... "Having lived through fourteen Michigan winters, I'm confident that there are few better places that will prepare our self-driving cars for winter conditions,"
..."
Having lived through 50 winters, I beg to differ.
Michigan gets you snow, certainly. The staggering variety of ice, snow, and bitter cold makes driving here truly inhospitable.
- a Minnesotan
Finally, real testing? (Score:2)
Goodbye to straw men in straw hat weather! Or will this be on somebody's "proving grounds"?