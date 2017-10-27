Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Time To Move on from DevOps and Continuous Delivery, Says Google Advocate

Posted by msmash
A reader shares a report: Continuous improvement and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and DevOps may be on many peoples' minds these days, but there's nothing particularly new about the concept -- software shops should have put these concepts into action years ago. Instead, technology leaders should be now worrying about the futures of their businesses. That's the view of Kelsey Hightower, staff developer advocate at Google Cloud Platform, who says too many IT leaders are debating how to manage IT operations and workflows, when their businesses are being hit with unprecedented disruption. "CI/CD is a done deal -- like 10 years ago it was a done deal," he said in a recent podcast with CTO Advisor's Keith Townsend. "There is nothing to figure out in that domain. A lot of people talk about DevOps, and there may be some culture changes, in number of people who can do it or are allowed to do it. For me, that is the table stakes. CI/CD, DevOps; we have to say, listen, figure it out, or go work with another team outside this company to figure it out."

  • heads were removed from anuses (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 27, 2017 @04:50PM (#55446969)

    So somewhere along the way people figured out again that quality of software is more important than the speed in which new features are pushed out the door.

    I guess the cranio-rectal inversion over devops crap is finally coming to an end.

    Next will be when everyone moves their stuff to an "internal" cloud. Just like when people moved off of timeshare mainframes to computers on premise.

    • Next will be when everyone moves their stuff to an "internal" cloud. Just like when people moved off of timeshare mainframes to computers on premise.

      Nah - caching/boost server on premises. So you can have a thin cloud server to go with your thin clients.

    • >> next will be when everyone moves their stuff to an "internal" cloud

      You giggle but this is actually a theme in corporate America. Typically it's the legacy VMware team that rebrands itself as the internal cloud, but I've also seen an attempt or two to build out a new virtualized stack on top of Xen or the like. It's even kind of real for teams that virtualize at the container level.

      I'm just happy to not have to pay for this stuff myself. It seems most companies are currently losing their shirt on
    • Nope, turns out this person is arguing for software quality. They think CI/CD is settled in the sense that it isn't going away, stop trying to change it, move on to other things like the latest buzz words. I believe CI/CD is what has made software shit these days. Companies start by promising x number of features, and rush it out the door after x-y>0 features are partially done, then CI/CD with users as their beta testers. You no longer have a finished version and solid piece of software, and no way
      • You can say "we practice continuous deployment" without saying "to production servers." CI/CD is about your development branch never getting so shitty that the average engineer can't do meaningful work on it. Or, the other thing that used to happen: make a bunch of components and then try to stitch them together at the end; act surprised when nothing works.

        • I work in automotive embedded and I can't wait to get our CI server up and running. I think a lot of people forget what the 'good ole days' were like.

          We'll have people working on their own branches and then on Friday merges we have the whole thing fall apart. Meaning people don't have binaries to test until at least Saturday. Then the whole process starts over. ClearCase being a cluster doesn't help.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Junta ( 36770 )

            Of course with CI, you can still have this phenomon. This is about midnset and developer strategy, You can still have developers sitting on their private branches and at the last minute end of conflicting with each other. Of course a sane process says they get to sit that week out, but in all likelihodd, one of those has some change that simply "can't wait" even a week, so the whole train gets held up despite the sane thing of punting that developer work for a week,,

            • Absolutely. But the "CI" part helps to automate it. Our builds are in the ~50 minute range. Individual developers build on their own machines. There's no 'safe' build machine. At least with a CI setup they get immediate "You broke it dumbass" feedback.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Junta ( 36770 )

          CI isn't such a bad thing, but CD tends to mean 'to production' for a lot of folks.

          Also, while CI isn't in and of itself a bad thing, it does encourage a lot of organizations to skimp on vluable QA, made overconfident by misleading phrases like '100% test coverage' and deciding that means they automated the need for QA.

          Also, by the same mistaken thought, they don't need maintenance branches anymore because the first release was necessarily bug free because those unit tests passed, so no need to think about

      • CI means continuous integration, not improvement.
        It is automated build and automated test of a piece of software as soon as the source code repository changes.

        In other words: it is an QA measure,

        CD means that software is either promoted in form of binaries into a staging repository or deployment on test servers.

        A better way to ensure software quality we don't have right now.

        If your CI/CD does not deliver perfect quality software, then either your developers suck and write bad tests, or the integration tests

    • Just like when people moved off of timeshare mainframes to computers on premise.

      Good God, have you not been in this industry long? This kind of tick tock is literally the name of the game. Be ready in sixty years when everyone touts whatever they call cloud in 2080.

  • Uh Huh (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I have yet to see to a CI/CD shop actually implement this in such a way that people can safely commit away.

    I'm sure life is easier when you don't actually have customers that care about state or you just shit on your customers continuously. Google wins on both counts here!

  • But the testing goat said... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I just started reading "Test-Driven Development with Python: Obey the Testing Goat: Using Django, Selenium, and JavaScript" [amazon.com] by Harry J.W. Percival. Now CI/CD is obsolete.

  • I've always felt that integrating and keeping up to date test automation processes as the greatest challange in the CI/CD space. As business cycles get shorter, creating and maintaining the required set of test automation processes that can give you confidence in the final production release can be an immense challange. This together with the increasing complexity of cloud based systems has made the testing challange a really hard nut to crack.

    • While I agree with you that good test automation is challenging, I would say that it is no worse than on-premise product development. Effective testing requires engineering commitment to make test automation development co-equal with product development. It is an immense challenge. BUT, having worked CI/CD for both an on-premise product and a cloud-based (AWS) product, cloud seemed easier. If for no other reason than it is much easier to manage the equipment.
  • Here is a quote from the author:

    Now your customers say, 'where's your mobile app? I want to be able to have voice assistance to talk to your particular product.'

    Is that really true? I thought apps were mostly a dead end now, and everyone is just writing for the web. Do people really want voice recognition in apps?

    • No. Companies like Google WISH people wanted voice recognition. It is another data point they can collect and track. Voice recognition is like VR: a technology that no one wants.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Junta ( 36770 )

        I want and use my VR. I'm very sad if it fails to take off more than it has.

        Voice recognition on the other hand.. Meh

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      Meh, writing for the web is soooo 10 minutes ago..

  • By Neruos (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "With Amazon Lambda and other microservices, you just need HR to hand out IAM accounts, and a company really doesn't need an IT staff whatsoever. Just some CI/CD mechanism to get pushes in production, and that is basically it.

    Ops is dead. Who needs to rack and stack physical servers when the cloud takes care of that, and far cheaper. Who needs OS guys, app guys, net admins, and DBAs when serverless services replace all this?

    Lets be real... the future is NoOps. Pay your Amazon bill, and they take care of you

  • . . . because, sooner or later, DevOps HAD to no longer be the New Hotness. . . Of course, the question is. . . what comes next ?

    • sooner or later, DevOps HAD to no longer be the New Hotness. . . Of course, the question is. . . what comes next ?

      I think the time has come for MangeOps - A software engineering practice that aims at unifying management (Mange) and software operation (Ops)

      The goals of MangeOps span the entire business pipeline. They include:

      • Improved customer complaints frequency
      • Faster time to failure
      • Higher failure rate of new releases
      • Shortened lead time between critical breakages
      • Faster mean time to market speak recovery (in the event of a new release crashing or otherwise disabling the current system)

      MangeOps aims to minimize the pre

