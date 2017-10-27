Time To Move on from DevOps and Continuous Delivery, Says Google Advocate (zdnet.com) 61
A reader shares a report: Continuous improvement and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and DevOps may be on many peoples' minds these days, but there's nothing particularly new about the concept -- software shops should have put these concepts into action years ago. Instead, technology leaders should be now worrying about the futures of their businesses. That's the view of Kelsey Hightower, staff developer advocate at Google Cloud Platform, who says too many IT leaders are debating how to manage IT operations and workflows, when their businesses are being hit with unprecedented disruption. "CI/CD is a done deal -- like 10 years ago it was a done deal," he said in a recent podcast with CTO Advisor's Keith Townsend. "There is nothing to figure out in that domain. A lot of people talk about DevOps, and there may be some culture changes, in number of people who can do it or are allowed to do it. For me, that is the table stakes. CI/CD, DevOps; we have to say, listen, figure it out, or go work with another team outside this company to figure it out."
heads were removed from anuses (Score:5, Insightful)
So somewhere along the way people figured out again that quality of software is more important than the speed in which new features are pushed out the door.
I guess the cranio-rectal inversion over devops crap is finally coming to an end.
Next will be when everyone moves their stuff to an "internal" cloud. Just like when people moved off of timeshare mainframes to computers on premise.
Re: (Score:3)
Next will be when everyone moves their stuff to an "internal" cloud. Just like when people moved off of timeshare mainframes to computers on premise.
Nah - caching/boost server on premises. So you can have a thin cloud server to go with your thin clients.
Re: (Score:2)
You giggle but this is actually a theme in corporate America. Typically it's the legacy VMware team that rebrands itself as the internal cloud, but I've also seen an attempt or two to build out a new virtualized stack on top of Xen or the like. It's even kind of real for teams that virtualize at the container level.
I'm just happy to not have to pay for this stuff myself. It seems most companies are currently losing their shirt on
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
It was a thing, pre-internet.
Re: (Score:2)
It was? I started out in an old-fashioned IBM S/370 shop, and I remember the steady stream of PTFs and PUTs the system programmers would get...
Re: (Score:2)
Of course the change now is that the standard was to have PTF type updates that would fix problems without changing functionality.
Now developers aren't forced to do that because they are too cool for that, and roll out fixes alongside functional changes that also aren't baked yet and bring new problems, so you don't get to stop and say "hey, you *almost* got it right here, I'll just take fixes from this version, thanks"
In this era of using software remotely, you can't even choose to ignore updates and stick
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I work in automotive embedded and I can't wait to get our CI server up and running. I think a lot of people forget what the 'good ole days' were like.
We'll have people working on their own branches and then on Friday merges we have the whole thing fall apart. Meaning people don't have binaries to test until at least Saturday. Then the whole process starts over. ClearCase being a cluster doesn't help.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course with CI, you can still have this phenomon. This is about midnset and developer strategy, You can still have developers sitting on their private branches and at the last minute end of conflicting with each other. Of course a sane process says they get to sit that week out, but in all likelihodd, one of those has some change that simply "can't wait" even a week, so the whole train gets held up despite the sane thing of punting that developer work for a week,,
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutely. But the "CI" part helps to automate it. Our builds are in the ~50 minute range. Individual developers build on their own machines. There's no 'safe' build machine. At least with a CI setup they get immediate "You broke it dumbass" feedback.
Re: (Score:2)
CI isn't such a bad thing, but CD tends to mean 'to production' for a lot of folks.
Also, while CI isn't in and of itself a bad thing, it does encourage a lot of organizations to skimp on vluable QA, made overconfident by misleading phrases like '100% test coverage' and deciding that means they automated the need for QA.
Also, by the same mistaken thought, they don't need maintenance branches anymore because the first release was necessarily bug free because those unit tests passed, so no need to think about
Re: (Score:2)
CI means continuous integration, not improvement.
It is automated build and automated test of a piece of software as soon as the source code repository changes.
In other words: it is an QA measure,
CD means that software is either promoted in form of binaries into a staging repository or deployment on test servers.
A better way to ensure software quality we don't have right now.
If your CI/CD does not deliver perfect quality software, then either your developers suck and write bad tests, or the integration tests
Re: (Score:2)
Just like when people moved off of timeshare mainframes to computers on premise.
Good God, have you not been in this industry long? This kind of tick tock is literally the name of the game. Be ready in sixty years when everyone touts whatever they call cloud in 2080.
Re: (Score:2)
In general, the reality is that the biggest losers are the ones *obsessed* with appearing to conform to
.
Recently the great corporate overlords came to make my team "go Agile" to improve our productivity. Of course we already were 'Agile', but the company brought in 'certified Agile' consultants to retrain project managers, and frankly for somewhat plausible cause since there are some really crappy teams that no one wants to admit just aren't qualified and would rather a process magically fix those teams.P
Uh Huh (Score:1)
I have yet to see to a CI/CD shop actually implement this in such a way that people can safely commit away.
I'm sure life is easier when you don't actually have customers that care about state or you just shit on your customers continuously. Google wins on both counts here!
But the testing goat said... (Score:1)
I just started reading "Test-Driven Development with Python: Obey the Testing Goat: Using Django, Selenium, and JavaScript" [amazon.com] by Harry J.W. Percival. Now CI/CD is obsolete.
Re:The future is NoOps (Score:5, Insightful)
With Amazon Lambda and other microservices, you just need HR to hand out IAM accounts, and a company really doesn't need an IT staff whatsoever. Just some CI/CD mechanism to get pushes in production, and that is basically it.
Ops is dead. Who needs to rack and stack physical servers when the cloud takes care of that, and far cheaper. Who needs OS guys, app guys, net admins, and DBAs when serverless services replace all this?
Lets be real... the future is NoOps. Pay your Amazon bill, and they take care of your IT infrastructure.
The cloud is NOT cheaper. Amazon is expensive. And you never know how much you're going to pay.
Even hosting a simple static website is a nightmare. They have about different 40 products for simple domain name management alone.
Re: (Score:2)
Even hosting a simple static website is a nightmare.
Put it on S3, you're done. Use whatever registrar you want. If you need help figuring out how to point your DNS to S3, then there are forums and stuff. Ask on Stackoverflow.
Re: (Score:2)
Ha!
Here's the "simple calculator" that doesn't even cover all of the services:
http://calculator.s3.amazonaws... [amazonaws.com]
Put it on S3? S3 is storage! You need it to be on EC2. Possibly behind Beanstalk. Oh, you want to actually make use of the fancy cloud features for internet-accessible shit? You'll need Route 53, too, and the Elastic Load Balancer.
https://aws.amazon.com/s3/pric... [amazon.com]
https://aws.amazon.com/ec2/pri... [amazon.com]
https://aws.amazon.com/route53... [amazon.com]
https://aws.amazon.com/elastic... [amazon.com]
Beanstalk is free, though!
Take a l
Re: (Score:2)
For the most part, you shouldn't be using the fancy cloud features. Keep it simple. The only way to have a reasonable system is to keep it utterly as simple as possible. Anything that ties you into Amazon proprietary products should be ignored, although Amazon will try to convince you to pay for them. Anything too fancy will come back and bit
Re: (Score:2)
The cloud is NOT cheaper. Amazon is expensive. And you never know how much you're going to pay.
When did Slashdot become full of people that talk in absolutes like this, and then get moderated insightful? It barely warrants a response, but I don't want to say that without any context.
Cloud is definitely not the answer for everyone, and AWS isn't always the right answer even when cloud is. It completely depends on your situation. Stop being so narrow minded and understand that your way isn't the right way for everyone in every situation.
As for the cost of AWS in particular, they absolutely nickel and d
MAXIMUM OVERSNARK! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: The future is NoOps -insightful? Lololol (Score:1)
Someone has been reading too many issues of CIO magazine between rounds of golf!
Either that or this was a good troll. Either way... cloud is never cheaper for non trivial deployments and work loads. Period. If your cloud service is cheaper for real work then you're seriously incompetent and going out of business soon anyway.
Who is taking the 3am call when shit breaks? Your developers? They checked out at 3:45pm, went to the bar, did the deploy to production from there, got super drunk and passed out.
N
Re: (Score:1)
How does one get online to the cloud without a network, I wonder?
The problem is that there is no 'Test' in DevOps (Score:1)
I've always felt that integrating and keeping up to date test automation processes as the greatest challange in the CI/CD space. As business cycles get shorter, creating and maintaining the required set of test automation processes that can give you confidence in the final production release can be an immense challange. This together with the increasing complexity of cloud based systems has made the testing challange a really hard nut to crack.
Re: (Score:1)
Unit and integration level tests are not enough by themselves as the gap between the systems these tests run on and the actually production system is too great, and with the complexity cloud deployments allow this gap is growing. Yes, you can run a set of smoke tests in production but that doesn't hide the fact that most of the testing is not performed in a realistic environment.
Re: (Score:2)
I think the complaint is developer written tests of their own code is frequently considered a replacement for an actual QA team, whether unit or integration test.
One of the *massive* gaps is if the developer is batshit crazy and designs horribly because they are not the target audience and do not understand the target audience, the tests are going to sail on through and be horrible because no 'mere mortal' could check that developers bizarre vision. Also a developer can be plain dumb and think the wrong th
Re: (Score:1)
Is this true? (Score:2)
Now your customers say, 'where's your mobile app? I want to be able to have voice assistance to talk to your particular product.'
Is that really true? I thought apps were mostly a dead end now, and everyone is just writing for the web. Do people really want voice recognition in apps?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I want and use my VR. I'm very sad if it fails to take off more than it has.
Voice recognition on the other hand.. Meh
Re: (Score:2)
Meh, writing for the web is soooo 10 minutes ago..
By Neruos (Score:1)
"With Amazon Lambda and other microservices, you just need HR to hand out IAM accounts, and a company really doesn't need an IT staff whatsoever. Just some CI/CD mechanism to get pushes in production, and that is basically it.
Ops is dead. Who needs to rack and stack physical servers when the cloud takes care of that, and far cheaper. Who needs OS guys, app guys, net admins, and DBAs when serverless services replace all this?
Lets be real... the future is NoOps. Pay your Amazon bill, and they take care of you
Re: (Score:1)
I wouldn't hire someone stupid enough to publicly say what you're saying here to work on my team. Good sense is important in any developer.
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's the efffects of the bubble. The late 90s did have whiffs of this too, though that bubble burst earlier in the cycle and communication wasn't as rapid as it is today, so it's a bit more severe. Developers in general had a wake up call after the bubble burst last time and things settled back down for a while there into more manageable offerings.
The real root cause is not the fads and rhetoric, those are a combination of band aids and denial about the reality that the market is flooded with stud
I was actually waiting for this. . . (Score:2)
. . . because, sooner or later, DevOps HAD to no longer be the New Hotness. . . Of course, the question is. . . what comes next ?
Re: (Score:2)
sooner or later, DevOps HAD to no longer be the New Hotness. . . Of course, the question is. . . what comes next ?
I think the time has come for MangeOps - A software engineering practice that aims at unifying management (Mange) and software operation (Ops)
The goals of MangeOps span the entire business pipeline. They include:
MangeOps aims to minimize the pre