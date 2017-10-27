Time To Move on from DevOps and Continuous Delivery, Says Google Advocate (zdnet.com) 17
A reader shares a report: Continuous improvement and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and DevOps may be on many peoples' minds these days, but there's nothing particularly new about the concept -- software shops should have put these concepts into action years ago. Instead, technology leaders should be now worrying about the futures of their businesses. That's the view of Kelsey Hightower, staff developer advocate at Google Cloud Platform, who says too many IT leaders are debating how to manage IT operations and workflows, when their businesses are being hit with unprecedented disruption. "CI/CD is a done deal -- like 10 years ago it was a done deal," he said in a recent podcast with CTO Advisor's Keith Townsend. "There is nothing to figure out in that domain. A lot of people talk about DevOps, and there may be some culture changes, in number of people who can do it or are allowed to do it. For me, that is the table stakes. CI/CD, DevOps; we have to say, listen, figure it out, or go work with another team outside this company to figure it out."
So somewhere along the way people figured out again that quality of software is more important than the speed in which new features are pushed out the door.
I guess the cranio-rectal inversion over devops crap is finally coming to an end.
Next will be when everyone moves their stuff to an "internal" cloud. Just like when people moved off of timeshare mainframes to computers on premise.
Nah - caching/boost server on premises. So you can have a thin cloud server to go with your thin clients.
You giggle but this is actually a theme in corporate America. Typically it's the legacy VMware team that rebrands itself as the internal cloud, but I've also seen an attempt or two to build out a new virtualized stack on top of Xen or the like. It's even kind of real for teams that virtualize at the container level.
I'm just happy to not have to pay for this stuff myself. It seems most companies are currently losing their shirt on
Good God, have you not been in this industry long? This kind of tick tock is literally the name of the game. Be ready in sixty years when everyone touts whatever they call cloud in 2080.
With Amazon Lambda and other microservices, you just need HR to hand out IAM accounts, and a company really doesn't need an IT staff whatsoever. Just some CI/CD mechanism to get pushes in production, and that is basically it.
Ops is dead. Who needs to rack and stack physical servers when the cloud takes care of that, and far cheaper. Who needs OS guys, app guys, net admins, and DBAs when serverless services replace all this?
Lets be real... the future is NoOps. Pay your Amazon bill, and they take care of
The problem is that there is no 'Test' in DevOps (Score:1)
I've always felt that integrating and keeping up to date test automation processes as the greatest challange in the CI/CD space. As business cycles get shorter, creating and maintaining the required set of test automation processes that can give you confidence in the final production release can be an immense challange. This together with the increasing complexity of cloud based systems has made the testing challange a really hard nut to crack.