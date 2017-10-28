Facebook Ends 'Dark Posts' -- All Ads Will Be Visible To The Public (seattletimes.com) 8
"Under pressure in advance of hearings on Russian election interference, Facebook is moving to increase transparency for everyone who sees and buys political advertising on its site," reports the Associated Press. Here's the official announcement from Facebook's "VP of ads" : Starting next month, people will be able to click "View Ads" on a Page and view ads a Page is running on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger -- whether or not the person viewing is in the intended target audience for the ad. All Pages will be part of this effort, and we will require that all ads be associated with a Page as part of the ad creation process... We know how important it is to our community that we get this feature just right -- and so we're first rolling it out in only one country. Testing in one market allows us to learn the various ways an entire population uses the feature at a scale that allows us to learn and iterate... We will start this test in Canada and roll it out to the U.S. by this summer, ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November, as well as broadly to all other countries around the same time... During this initial test, we will only show active ads. However, when we expand to the U.S. we plan to begin building an archive of federal-election related ads so that we can show both current and historical federal-election related ads.
Facebook "will verify political ad buyers in federal elections, requiring them to reveal correct names and locations," adds the Associated Press, noting that the effort is "likely meant to head off bipartisan legislation in the Senate that would require social media companies to keep public files of election ads and try to ensure they are not purchased by foreigners."
In addition, Facebook insists that "For political advertisers that do not proactively disclose themselves, we are building machine learning tools that will help us find them and require them to verify their identity."
Well for the most part it is about preventing regulations from being applied as a gut response to a problem.
If a company is able to show a good will attempt at fixing the problem themselves then chances are they wont have an agency telling them how to do something.
The hypocrisy is the troubling element for me. So a political advertiser, basically someone who wants to espouse a position, must show his papers while it is a crime against humanity for a person who actually casts a vote to be required to show papers?
While I am all for anonymity for people on the internet. I am against it for corporations and states, for the same reason I am against treating corporations as people.
What possible legitimate use could someone have for anonymously posting a targeted advertisement?
And within a week of rolling out the test case in Canada, someone will find out to game it and purchase fake ads under a fake name that Facebook will verify as real. I'm pretty confident enterprising Russian operatives will have no problem getting around the new system. All they need to do is find some Americans to act as a front, wittingly or unwittingly. All those stolen identities from the Equifax hack could come in handy here.
But if you can tie the fake ads to a particular user, it will be easy to see they are a shill/agent/troll/whatever.