America's F-35s Can't Fly 22% of the Time, Repair Facilities Six Years Behind Schedule (indiatimes.com) 24
"[N]early 200 F-35s might permanently remain unready for combat because the Pentagon would rather buy new aircraft than upgrade the ones the American people have already paid for," according to one defense news site. And now Bloomberg reports: The Pentagon is accelerating production of Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 jet even though the planes already delivered are facing "significantly longer repair times" than planned because maintenance facilities are six years behind schedule, according to a draft audit. The time to repair a part has averaged 172 days -- "twice the program's objective" -- the Government Accountability Office, Congress's watchdog agency, found. The shortages are "degrading readiness" because the fighter jets "were unable to fly about 22 percent of the time" from January through August for lack of needed parts.
The Pentagon has said soaring costs to develop and produce the F-35, the costliest U.S. weapons system, have been brought under control, with the price tag now projected at $406.5 billion. But the GAO report raises new doubts about the official estimate that maintaining and operating them will cost an additional $1.12 trillion over their 60-year lifetime.
Slashdot reader schwit1 writes, "This is akin to buying an exotic car you can barely afford, without also budgeting for insurance, repairs, and tuneups."
The Pentagon has said soaring costs to develop and produce the F-35, the costliest U.S. weapons system, have been brought under control, with the price tag now projected at $406.5 billion. But the GAO report raises new doubts about the official estimate that maintaining and operating them will cost an additional $1.12 trillion over their 60-year lifetime.
Slashdot reader schwit1 writes, "This is akin to buying an exotic car you can barely afford, without also budgeting for insurance, repairs, and tuneups."
Is the F-22 production line still up? (Score:2)
At this rate the US could just pour money into buying perfectly capable, top-of-the-line fighters and write them off as losses in the F-35 program.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
That's a shame. I figure the F-22 was scrapped as being too expensive, but it is still very likely the most technologically advanced fighter out there and, in retrospective, it would've probably been cheaper for the US to keep it around.
Maintenance? We don't need no steeking maintenance (Score:2)
Slashdot reader schwit1 writes, "This is akin to buying an exotic car you can barely afford, without also budgeting for insurance, repairs, and tuneups."
Actually it's like buying a new exotic car every three months so you don't have to do schedule maintenance on any of the others.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually it's more like buying expensive exotic cars to keep your local dealer from going bankrupt... and paying for them with everyone else's money
... so you can be re-elected dogcatcher.
Thanks for the analogy.. (Score:3)
I couldn't possibly relate to paying for uber expensive fighter jets that I couldn't budget repairs for..
Thanks for the far more relatable scenario of buying exotic cars I can't budget repairs for...
It seems like a good idea. (Score:2)
It seems like a good idea not to upgrade/fix planes if they are going to be replaced, as long as the planes that need repairs can be fixed on short notice if needed and that a minimum number of planes are always kept available.
Anyone remember? (Score:2)
Anyone remember when they were selling the F-35 as a better alternative to the F-22? Saying that it wouldn't be so costly and bogged down in final development with persistent issues.
F-35 program is just a smoke screen (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think they are BC-304. Anyway, here is what a F-304 seems to look like:
http://www.aesteiron.com/stain... [aesteiron.com]
Slight correction.... (Score:2)
Slashdot reader schwit1 writes, "This is akin to buying an exotic car that doesn't work, that you can barely afford, without also budgeting for insurance, repairs, and tuneups."
There, fixed that for you.
Full of Vintage Tech: Firewire 400, PowerPC G4s (Score:2)
Er, "IEEE 1394 and Power ISA v.2.03".
Working in automotive I understand how "vintage" tech makes it into "current" production: Timelines, budgets, work with what is known to work. That said, it is entertaining to read press releases from last decade surrounding what is going into the F35.
The 'high speed data bus' is IEEE 1394b [militaryaerospace.com]. It's running on Freescale/NXP/Qualcomm PowerPC embedded processors designed off of the PowerPC G4 (in triplicate) built by the GreenHills compiler [ghs.com]. I haven't found any info on it but