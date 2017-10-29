Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


TechCrunch Argues Social Media News Feeds 'Need to Die' (techcrunch.com) 18

Posted by EditorDavid from the funerals-for-feeds dept.
"Feeds need to die because they distort our views and disconnect us from other human beings around us," argues TechCrunch's Romain Dillet: At first, I thought I was missing out on some Very Important Content. I felt disconnected. I fought against my own FOMO. But now, I don't feel anything. What's going on on Instagram? I don't care. Facebook is now the worst internet forum you can find. Twitter is filled with horrible, abusive people. Instagram has become a tiny Facebook now that it has discouraged all the weird, funny accounts from posting with its broken algorithm. LinkedIn's feed is pure spam.

And here's what I realized after forgetting about all those "social" networks. First, they're tricking you and pushing the right buttons to make you check your feed just one more time. They all use thirsty notifications, promote contrarian posts that get a lot of engagement and play with your emotions. Posting has been gamified and you want to check one more time if you got more likes on your last Instagram photo. Everything is now a story so that you pay more attention to your phone and you get bored less quickly -- moving pictures with sound tend to attract your eyes... [F]inally, I realized that I was missing out by constantly checking all my feeds. By putting my phone on 'Do Not Disturb' for days, I discovered new places, started conversations and noticed tiny little things that made me smile.
He concludes that technology has improved the way we learn, communicate, and share information, "But it has gone too far...

"Forget about your phone for a minute, look around and talk with people next to you."

  • Yes, they do! (Score:5, Informative)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @12:38PM (#55453307)
    Social Media Newsfeeds need to die an ugly death! They do distort reality and are really psychologically toxic.

  • Ironically (Score:3)

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @12:38PM (#55453315)

    A news feed is telling me that news feeds must die.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      Inception! This is an actual [peerj.com] problem that is fairly well researched but ignored by many for the sake of profit and others for the sake of more comfortable ignorance.

  • "Forget about your phone for a minute, look around and talk with people next to you." ... I was ignoring those people long before I got a phone. Now I can pretend to look at the phone, and it's less rude.

  • Despite the G+ next to my *REAL* name, I don't have any Social Media account. Facebook tried to force one on me but I claimed it as mine only long enough to delete it. No SnapChat or Instagram either.

    I prefer face to face, voice phone and occasional texting to other real people.

  • In a few words: it's not a Luddite manifesto.

    It simply recommends shutting down all social media and smartphone use for a weekend, to reduce "Tech Fatigue" (or ennui) and re-discover the joys or at least, different things of life already around you. Like conversations with family, friends, movies, a book, everything that is already there but easily ignored with the excuse of 'looking at something' in your phone.

    Oh, and the amazing fact that you won't really miss anything of value by shutting them down f

  • News used to be stories about what has happened - events - and what it might mean. IOW, stuff you didn't already know. Today "news" is about what people are talking about because those things generate more clicks. Thus the top "news story" on the NBC News website atm is about a Trump approval survey rating drop and events in Catalonia are reduced to a sidebar.

    News headlines used to be written to inform in a condensed manner. Now a "news" headline is a riddle to entice you to click.

    "News" today is very diffe

  • I pose two question:

    Can you really disconnect permanently from all forms of "social media" and survive properly in today's world?

    Would you want to?

  • People are addicted to their phones/social media. I think that most people are not engaged enough to be able to interact with the Internet safely. It's a wildly powerful tool for good or stupid, and most people choose stupid, because they're lazy.

