Thousands of Videogame-Playing Soldiers Could Shape the Future of War

An anonymous reader quotes the Atlantic: As far as video games go, Operation Overmatch is rather unremarkable. Players command military vehicles in eight-on-eight matches against the backdrop of rendered cityscapes -- a common setup of games that sometimes have the added advantage of hundreds of millions of dollars in development budgets. Overmatch does have something unique, though: its mission. The game's developers believe it will change how the U.S. Army fights wars. Overmatch's players are nearly all soldiers in real life. As they develop tactics around futuristic weapons and use them in digital battle against peers, the game monitors their actions.
Each shot fired and decision made, in addition to messages the players write in private forums, is a bit of information soaked up with a frequency not found in actual combat, or even in high-powered simulations without a wide network of players. The data is logged, sorted, and then analyzed, using insights from sports and commercial video games. Overmatch's team hopes this data will inform the Army's decisions about which technologies to purchase and how to develop tactics using them, all with the aim of building a more forward-thinking, prepared force... While the game currently has about 1,000 players recruited by word of mouth and outreach from the Overmatch team, the developers eventually want to involve tens of thousands of soldiers. This milestone would allow for millions of hours of game play per year, according to project estimates, enough to generate rigorous data sets and test hypotheses.
I wish there was a game, that did the oppisite of traditional shooters: Not show any of the "fun" of serial murder, but show all of the pain and suffering caused.
Semi-dead people, bleeding like pigs, begging like children to save them. The horrible screams. So much blood and torn flesh. Your closest pals with everything below the hip ripped off. Children running screaming through the street. People snapping and getting crazy. Having to look everyone and their relatives in the face! Flashbacks for decades.
Or just huddling in a half-bombed building, with snipers everywhere around, and no bullets or radio left, deciding whether to starve to death or run into certain death.
It should be illegal, to show something without its real consequences. These kids have no fuckin clue what awaits them if real combat happens. So in a way, making such a game, is at least partially responsible for their deaths and the deaths of those they murder. It is not so much better than that 70 virgins in heaven fairy tale, is it?
A Sanity bar - you have to maintain your sanity by looking away from your dying friend's mutilated bodies, especially the eyes. Hearing their screams also decreases your sanity, so you need to quickly zip passed people who are suffering (or end it with your trusty shovel) to get through levels.
Savior Points - You accrue points by putting people out of their misery, and you get a bonus combo multiplier that counts up if you save people within one second of each other, again with your trusty shovel or one of several savior's items, such as crow bars, wrenches, wooden crates or your foot.
World-wide Locales - There are so many awesome environments this could take place in, including deserts, cities, the countryside and even soon, the border between China and North Korea.
Achievements - This would tie into how you save people, whose models would have many different hit locations (think Soldier of Fortune). You could save someone by stoving their head in, or by crushing their arms off (so that they stop thrashing, which would give you a thrasher bonus). Blood and entrails would obviously be realistically modelled using PhysX.
I dunno man, I think you're really onto something here. You should probably create it, you'll want a suitably fucked up game engine for such a fucked up idea. Say, Amazon's Lumberyard?
Legacy of Valor - Returning home missing an arm or a leg, being passed over for employment because, it turns out, limbs are helpful. Having to pay for your groceries with food stamps while everyone cheerfully tells you "Thank you for your service". Then as the teenage boy loads your pickup, you hop in and drive with hand controls.
Hero's Courage - Players can experience constant flashbacks (maybe this can be shaped by sanity bar or savior point balance) to that time when you saw your friends torso blown off, or when you had to mercy kill them.
Defender of Democracy - As you lay on your deathbed, decades too early because of some drug they gave you before being sent to the field that hadn't been fully vetted, you can witness yourself in a gurney hooked up to a dialysis machine watching the guy who was the director of the research team that produced that drug, who has since been promoted to CEO, receive his multi-million dollar golden parachute as you finally suffer one last stroke and die.
Wasn't Soldier of Fortune [wikipedia.org] a bit like that?
Nothing ever changes.
The Future of War should be an absence of it. Greed will never allow that to happen.
We pretend replacing humans with bots on a 21st century battlefield is "progress". It's not. We've won a battle, but we're still waging war for profits sake.
Access to higher education and modern healthcare services including contraception and abortion has proven to be an excellent way to limit the uncontrolled breeding of humans.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of religious assholes who abhor all of the above and are intent on forcing everyone else to live according to their beliefs.
Sure but that's not just humans, that's just the very nature of existence. The whole universe and certainly life itself is built around conflicting forces to some degree or another.
You're basically arguing that reality is harsh, you're right. Our biggest achievement will be resisting the very nature of existence if we manage it.
Sure but that's not just humans, that's just the very nature of existence. The whole universe and certainly life itself is built around conflicting forces to some degree or another.
It's a hell of a lot easier to understand and accept the why of organic chaos than it is to understand or justify manufactured chaos.
It's been long proven that warmongering is run as a for-profit business. The problem with that morally bankrupt justification is profit is measured by putting a price tag on something that should be priceless; human life.
You're basically arguing that reality is harsh, you're right. Our biggest achievement will be resisting the very nature of existence if we manage it.
Our biggest achievement will be solving for the disease of crippling Greed before it becomes the very cause of our own demise. The chasm continues to widen
What you call "greed" is basic survival mechanisms. I want to eat and reproduce. I want as many of my children to eat and reproduce.
You are welcome to suicide yourself and your offspring for this abstract retarded concept you've invented. In fact, I'm going to actively encourage you. You're a great person!
Meanwhile, enjoy watching my 5 kids playing at the park when you're 70 and childless. I won.
A nominal amount of Greed in order to survive is one thing. I'm not talking about that. When I speak of crippling Greed, I'm talking about the obscene levels we've reached today. I'm talking about the chasm between the 0.001% and the rest of the fucking planet that will ultimately suffer due to not treating the disease that creates ruthless Greed.
A billionaire doesn't maintain a desire to become a trillionaire because of "survival mechanisms", so let's just drop that bullshit argument. There is nothing b
Sure but that's not just humans, that's just the very nature of existence. The whole universe and certainly life itself is built around conflicting forces to some degree or another.
You're basically arguing that reality is harsh, you're right. Our biggest achievement will be resisting the very nature of existence if we manage it.
Not all species are as infected with our desire to kill others of our own species. There are some examples of interspecies warfare, but with humans, it is a core competency.
The Future of War should be an absence of it. Greed will never allow that to happen.
Human nature won't allow it. We are a tribal species, and our psychology practically requires an "other". To get rid of war means fundamentally changing the way people are wired.
But I agree with you that adding robots into the battlefield is not progress, but for different reasons I think. When you take away the human cost of war, you take away the political cost as well. The public doesn't really care if you are blowing billions of dollars in munitions and equipment to fight a war(in fact that might
This is true, but here's a hypothetical: 'the other' doesn't necessarily have to be other humans. I mean, the age-old sci-fi theme is humans uniting as a species against an external threat once we realize we're not that different compared to aliens, but the external uniting force does not have to be aliens either.
In this century we'll be facing multiple, complex issues and catastrophes caused by the environment rapidly changing. Arm
This is true, but here's a hypothetical: 'the other' doesn't necessarily have to be other humans. I mean, the age-old sci-fi theme is humans uniting as a species against an external threat once we realize we're not that different compared to aliens, but the external uniting force does not have to be aliens either.
I'm in disagreement. Humans have a core competency of aggression, and this aggression is mainly toward other humans. The sci-fi trope is merely wishful thinking.
And if the "enemy" is climate, we won't unite to fight it. We'll kill other humans in a fight over dwindling resources and useable land. It will be a lot more like Mad Max than The 4th of July.
If you want to stop modern war, you must make it so costly politically that no country would ever think to start one.
That only works in the democratic countries, where the people can overthrow the rulers if the rulers go against the wishes of the people.
In other words, this won't work for the majority of countries, only for a tiny handful who don't go to war anyway,
Wait, I'm being told they aren't a democracy but a Republic. Carry on...
Despite the apparent misconception, "Republic" and "Democracy" are not mutually exclusive. You can, in fact, have a democratic republic.
(although most of the states with the phrase "democratic republic" in their official name put those words in to hide the fact that they were actually neither).
Some links: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/2015/05/13/is-the-united-states-of-america-a-republic-or-a-democracy/ [washingtonpost.com]
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/republic [merriam-webster.com]
But I agree with you that adding robots into the battlefield is not progress, but for different reasons I think. When you take away the human cost of war, you take away the political cost as well.
Bingo! I have long said that the concept of robot warfare isn't going to work in the end because we aren't killing people. Humas have a deep seated need to kill other humans.
Right now, it is asymmetrical. We un the US are using robots that kill some other groups of people who aren't anywhere near the technology to create their own. So the deathlust is satisfied.
But as technologically advanced nations create their own warrior robots, my best guess is that robot versus robot warfare is going to be borin
Killing is a means, not an end [Re:Nothing ever... (Score:2)
But I agree with you that adding robots into the battlefield is not progress, but for different reasons I think. When you take away the human cost of war, you take away the political cost as well.
Bingo! I have long said that the concept of robot warfare isn't going to work in the end because we aren't killing people. Humas have a deep seated need to kill other humans.
I'll disagree with you on that one. The purpose of war is for one group to force their will on another (and the converse, to prevent another group from forcing their will on them.) That might be: to take their stuff, to take their land, to control their politics, or whatever. Killing people just happens to be a very good way to do that: if you kill all the other people who can fight back, you can impose your will without opposition.
But killing people isn't the objective, it is merely a tool to accomplish
Last time I checked the USA is pretty much "keeping its guard up". They're probably the leading cause of death in quite a few areas of the planet.
The Future of War should be an absence of it. Greed will never allow that to happen.
Unless you manage humanity 2.0, greed (and wars) are necessary part of operational cycle. Without greed we will stagnate. Just look at hunter-gatherer tribes that have no concept of property - they are still hunter-gatherers.
The Future of War should be an absence of it. Greed will never allow that to happen.
We pretend replacing humans with bots on a 21st century battlefield is "progress". It's not. We've won a battle, but we're still waging war for profits sake.
Greed is only one part. More deep seated is that humans simply love to kill other humans. We love to define "the other" and then kill it.
This drive does not respond to rational thinking, it laughs at logic, and it has become linked to our survival instinct. The irony is that it might cause us to gleefully destroy ourselves. Our lizard brain is still in control while our modern brain allows us to create the weapons that will do it.
The only actual scenario I can see where we won't make ourselves extinct
I honestly wonder how many would actually stop playing when they realize this. And how many would redouble their effort because now it's MORE fun.
The difference here, and why it is something new, despite your out of hand dismissal, is how they are collecting data from the players and how they are hoping to use it. This isn't to train soldiers, but to understand
Another Time-Capsule Slashdot Story?
Thousands of Videogame-Playing Soldiers Could Shape the Future of War
There was a LOT of discussion about the "Nintendo Warriors" and the precision ordnance guided by soldiers with years of training in their parents' basements. Operation Desert Strike, and then later Desert Storm.
Hey, 1990 called and wants their headline back.
Battle simulations and collecting data from them go much further back. There's a reason young knights were expected to master chess, hold "games" of jousting and fencing, and participate in a number of sports. Before that were wrestling matches, javelin throws, and on and on. They were training for strategy, testing equipment, and building strength. People learned not just from participation but by watching.
There's a reason why military recruiters ask if recruits participated in team sports, Boy Scouts,
Enders Game
Re:Enders Game (Score:5, Interesting)
BINGO! I was just going to say the same thing. This is straight out of Orson Scott Card realm. Not surprised by any of this, we're already seeing already for YEARS with the Air Force marketing drone operators as 'video game playing' [usmilitary.com].
I'm not a true gamer by definition and levels of this, but the amount of Counter Strike, Half Life, Battlefield, Call of Duty and a like I've seen my college friends of old play in groups (a la LAN parties) and all that televised stuff now --- that game play and engines backing that are remarkably polished, realistic and the tactical intuition you develop would no doubt be a transferable skill for any future warfare.
When I did my time in the service, I remember vividly remember the SNES MACS [snescentral.com] setup being a huge marketing tool at our unit and booths. It was a recruiters wet dream to bring in kids "hey you like Super Mario World, try this!" shit. Then, I remember being deployed to the motherland of Iraq for a stint in early 2000's, the name of the device in our up-armoured HMMWV's ran embedded Windows CE with a GPS and a few other sensors, then back in Kuwait or some of those master command camp areas, General's had all those up on a huge zoom-in map interface projected on a big 30-40' wall and would use that for surge and placement like they were playing 'Risk'.
Drone operators demonstrate the problems with this approach quite well.
While it undoubtedly protects the lives of the operators, it seems like it makes things worse for innocent people on the ground. This is true of all remote killing technologies such as missiles and bombs, and even guns to an extent. The closer you are to the actual killing the less likely you are to accidentally kill innocent people it seems.
There is also the problem of operators going from a warzone to civilian life and back again every
What should we do about it?
Saying that anyone playing a MilSim would gladly go out and shoot everyone in sight is bullshit. There is a huge difference between treating a virtual "wounded soldier" and a person that got really hit by enemy fire.
One of them make you puke the first time you do it. I leave it to your imagination which one it might be.
Hmmm....
...apparently, there's a boy named Ender who is really good at this sort of thing....
Evolution of Warfare
Oh good (Score:2)
Boot Camp will now include an entire day devoted to learning how to teabag corpses.
I'd guess they start with only recruiting people who are already pros at the basics.
list of other games on the system (Score:2)
falken's maze
black jack
gin rummy
hearts
bridge
checkers
chess
poker
fighter combat
guerrilla engagement
desert warfare
air-to-ground actions
theaterwide tactical warfare
theaterwide biotoxic and chemical warfare
global thermonuclear war
NIntendo Generation (Score:2)
They also should recruit former soldiers who play video games, who have been in combat and have a sense how things work.
You'd get people who'd would try crazy stuff like.....
spoke of how an early effort of his to attach a gun to an unmanned ground vehicle was declined because if the gun were fired, it would flip the vehicle over.
It's a simulation, let them try it. The soldier already know chances are good it will flip but maybe not if the weapon is restricted to specific degrees over the front or rear of t
What a depressing thought (Score:2)
People = War (Score:2)
6 months from now (Score:5, Funny)
The data is logged, sorted, and then analyzed, using insights from sports and commercial video games. Overmatch's team hopes this data will inform the Army's decisions about which technologies to purchase and how to develop tactics using them, all with the aim of building a more forward-thinking, prepared force...
We have analyzed the data from over 2.4M games and the results are clear - we need:
1) wall hacks
2) aim bots
And
3)185k cases of RedBull
3)185k cases of RedBull
You kid on the RedBull. On one of my overseas deployments, the base I was attached to got upset because our guard force was drinking $20k worth of RedBull a month. We weren't even getting shot at. I could only imagine how much it was while I was in Iraq.
Having sex the enemies mom also helps.
Remember kids

There is no respawn
There is no respawn
I heard one guy managed to pull it off, but even for him it took 3 days and they said he was a god.
Done again?
History masquerading as prediction.
Not a realistic simulation (Score:2)
The problem is that this form of combat doesn't accurately simulate physical and mental fatigue, nor does it carry the same potential cost as a real firefight (death, injury, psychological trauma). The result? Soldiers will behave in a completely different manner than they would in reality.
Not learned the lesson from WW1? (Score:3)
Overmatch's team hopes this data will inform the Army's decisions about which technologies to purchase and how to develop tactics using them
As German military strategist Helmuth von Moltke noted “No battle plan, survives contact with the enemy.” [ Wiki ]
And this sort of "strategy" seems to make the basic error: that the enemy is playing by the same rules, or has had the same training that these soldiers - on either side - are employing.
I fear this will go badly and catastrophically wrong. Probably the first time it's tried.
~/ "Video games train the kids for war" /~
author
It leaves out the important parts (Score:2)
Fear and pain. And the combination, being afraid to die after catching a bullet.
Real life combat is not a milsim. One is business, the other is fun. And you notice the difference VERY quickly. No matter how "professional" you want to pull it off. People are WAY braver and WAY more collected when their ass isn't on the line.
People who get shot scream. That's maybe the worst thing missing here, and you cannot simulate this. Yes, you can make the character model scream, but who gives a fuck about some generic