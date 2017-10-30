Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Thousands of Videogame-Playing Soldiers Could Shape the Future of War

Posted by EditorDavid from the war-games dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Atlantic: As far as video games go, Operation Overmatch is rather unremarkable. Players command military vehicles in eight-on-eight matches against the backdrop of rendered cityscapes -- a common setup of games that sometimes have the added advantage of hundreds of millions of dollars in development budgets. Overmatch does have something unique, though: its mission. The game's developers believe it will change how the U.S. Army fights wars. Overmatch's players are nearly all soldiers in real life. As they develop tactics around futuristic weapons and use them in digital battle against peers, the game monitors their actions.

Each shot fired and decision made, in addition to messages the players write in private forums, is a bit of information soaked up with a frequency not found in actual combat, or even in high-powered simulations without a wide network of players. The data is logged, sorted, and then analyzed, using insights from sports and commercial video games. Overmatch's team hopes this data will inform the Army's decisions about which technologies to purchase and how to develop tactics using them, all with the aim of building a more forward-thinking, prepared force... While the game currently has about 1,000 players recruited by word of mouth and outreach from the Overmatch team, the developers eventually want to involve tens of thousands of soldiers. This milestone would allow for millions of hours of game play per year, according to project estimates, enough to generate rigorous data sets and test hypotheses.

  • Nothing ever changes. (Score:3)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @07:55AM (#55456635)

    The Future of War should be an absence of it. Greed will never allow that to happen.

    We pretend replacing humans with bots on a 21st century battlefield is "progress". It's not. We've won a battle, but we're still waging war for profits sake.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xest ( 935314 )

      Sure but that's not just humans, that's just the very nature of existence. The whole universe and certainly life itself is built around conflicting forces to some degree or another.

      You're basically arguing that reality is harsh, you're right. Our biggest achievement will be resisting the very nature of existence if we manage it.

      • Sure but that's not just humans, that's just the very nature of existence. The whole universe and certainly life itself is built around conflicting forces to some degree or another.

        It's a hell of a lot easier to understand and accept the why of organic chaos than it is to understand or justify manufactured chaos.

        It's been long proven that warmongering is run as a for-profit business. The problem with that morally bankrupt justification is profit is measured by putting a price tag on something that should be priceless; human life.

        You're basically arguing that reality is harsh, you're right. Our biggest achievement will be resisting the very nature of existence if we manage it.

        Our biggest achievement will be solving for the disease of crippling Greed before it becomes the very cause of our own demise. The chasm continues to widen

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      The Future of War should be an absence of it. Greed will never allow that to happen.

      Human nature won't allow it. We are a tribal species, and our psychology practically requires an "other". To get rid of war means fundamentally changing the way people are wired.

      But I agree with you that adding robots into the battlefield is not progress, but for different reasons I think. When you take away the human cost of war, you take away the political cost as well. The public doesn't really care if you are blowing billions of dollars in munitions and equipment to fight a war(in fact that might

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kiuas ( 1084567 )

        We are a tribal species, and our psychology practically requires an "other".

        This is true, but here's a hypothetical: 'the other' doesn't necessarily have to be other humans. I mean, the age-old sci-fi theme is humans uniting as a species against an external threat once we realize we're not that different compared to aliens, but the external uniting force does not have to be aliens either.

        In this century we'll be facing multiple, complex issues and catastrophes caused by the environment rapidly changing. Arm

      • If you want to stop modern war, you must make it so costly politically that no country would ever think to start one.

        That only works in the democratic countries, where the people can overthrow the rulers if the rulers go against the wishes of the people.

        In other words, this won't work for the majority of countries, only for a tiny handful who don't go to war anyway,

  • I suppose you can only die once in the game and never play again in your life, otherwise their behavioural data would be worthless.
  • Brings to mind the scene from Arrested Development where one of the characters realizes he's been piloting drones and bombing actual people not playing a video game as he'd thought. Which I guess was just a play on Ender's Game...
  • Hey, 1990 called and wants their headline back.

    Thousands of Videogame-Playing Soldiers Could Shape the Future of War

    There was a LOT of discussion about the "Nintendo Warriors" and the precision ordnance guided by soldiers with years of training in their parents' basements. Operation Desert Strike, and then later Desert Storm.

    • That concept from the 90s didn't have the "big data" magic sauce added yet. Back then, the idea was to use video games to train soldiers (or the notion that gamers would come ready-trained to operate modern weaponry). This time, the idea is to gather data and use it to select and evaluate new technology for the battlefield, and ways to apply it to best effect.
  • Are we finally reaching "Enders Game" age? Or have we already?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by adosch ( 1397357 )

      BINGO! I was just going to say the same thing. This is straight out of Orson Scott Card realm. Not surprised by any of this, we're already seeing already for YEARS with the Air Force marketing drone operators as 'video game playing' [usmilitary.com].

      I'm not a true gamer by definition and levels of this, but the amount of Counter Strike, Half Life, Battlefield, Call of Duty and a like I've seen my college friends of old play in groups (a la LAN parties) and all that televised stuff now --- that game play and engines backi

  • ...apparently, there's a boy named Ender who is really good at this sort of thing....

  • But can the generals adjust their doctrine for AFK, LeeRoy Jenkins, and Rage Quit?

