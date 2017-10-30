Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Indiana Is Purging Voters Using Software That's 99 Percent Inaccurate, Lawsuit Alleges (thedailybeast.com) 109

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Daily Beast: More than 99 percent of voter fraud identified by a GOP-backed program is false, a study by Harvard, Yale, and Microsoft researchers found. Now Indiana is using the faulty program to de-register voters without warning. In July, Indiana rolled out a new law allowing county officials to purge voter registrations on the spot, based on information from a dubious database aimed at preventing voter fraud. That database, the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program, identifies people in different states who share the same name and birthdate. Crosscheck has long been criticized as using vague criteria that disproportionately target people of color. Now Indiana voters who share a name and birthdate with another American can have their registrations removed without warning -- a system ripe for abuse, a new lawsuit claims. Crosscheck's premise is simple. The program aims to crack down on people "double voting" in multiple states, by listing people who share a first name, last name, and birthdate.

Indiana has used Crosscheck for years. But until July, the state had a series of checks on the program. If Crosscheck found that an Indiana resident's name and birthdate matched that of a person in another state, Indiana law used to require officials to ask that person to confirm their address, or wait until that person went two general election cycles without voting, before the person's name was purged from Indiana voter rolls. Under the state's new law, officials can scrub a voter from the rolls immediately. That's a problem for Indiana residents, particularly people of color, a Friday lawsuit from Common Cause and the American Civil Liberties Union argues.

  • Not a bug but a feature. (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    More than 99 percent of voter fraud identified by a GOP-backed program is false

    So then for the GOP it’s working 100% as designed. Sounds like a feature not a bug in their perspective.

  • Erm (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Orgasmatron ( 8103 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @04:23PM (#55459195)

    That database, the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program, identifies people in different states who share the same name and birthdate. Crosscheck has long been criticized as using vague criteria that disproportionately target people of color.

    Can someone please explain to me how "people of color" are more likely to have the same name and birthdate as people in other states? Also, how is "same name and birthdate" considered to be "vague criteria"? It seems perfectly clear to me.

    • Re: Erm (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, 2017 @04:31PM (#55459249)

      Because some names are statistically more frequent among ethnic groups: Lee among Koreans, Singh among Sikhs, etc. The article did explain this, and thereâ(TM)s lots of scholarly research on the topic

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Right. Because "Smith" is not too common?

        Please - they just had to add that "people of color" line to make it seem worse. The fact is they are purging the voter rolls for no good reason.

        This is not some white/black thing. Cops shoot white people too. And states purge whites from their voter rolls.

        It's time to end identity politics and progressivism once and for all. It's a cancer on our society.

        • The fact is they are purging the voter rolls for no good reason.

          No, they are doing it for a good reason, but the data is not sufficient to the task. Its lack of "sufficient" applies across the board, to John Smith and Chan'e'qua N'Gboro both.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          No, not really. THINK about it. people brought over as slaves were given arbitrary english names in many cases. I doubt that naming was particularly creative. Their descendants are still here and still have one of the fairly small and unimaginative last names assigned to their ancestor 150 years ago/

    • Re:Erm (Score:5, Informative)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @04:32PM (#55459259) Journal

      We [rollingstone.com] had Mark Swedlund, a database expert whose clients include eBay and American Express, look at the data from Georgia and Virginia, and he was shocked by Crosscheck's "childish methodology." He added, "God forbid your name is Garcia, of which there are 858,000 in the U.S., and your first name is Joseph or Jose. You're probably suspected of voting in 27 states."

      • And how many of those have the same birthdate and have been independently verified as being different people? Without that information the database cannot be said to be stopping hundreds of thousands of Jose Garcia's from voting.

    • "Vague" as in "necessary but not sufficient" criteria.

    • It mentions it in the story

      "Black, Latino, and Asian Americans are statistically more likely to have the same name as someone else in the country.

      “If you’re matching a John Lee with a John Lee, that surname is very common in the Korean community, for example,” Chapman said, pointing to a 2014 Al Jazeera investigation that found that 50 percent of U.S. racial minorities share the same last names, as opposed to 30 percent of white Americans."

      that is assuming you were actually asking that as

      • 50 percent share the same last names, as opposed to 30 percent of white Americans.

        What does that even mean? 70 percent of white Americans have unique last names? Nonsense. I call bullshit.

        Whatever nonsensical definition of 'share' Al Jazeera used, the difference would go away once you broke 'white' down by national origin, like they did for minorities.

        Lying with statistics again.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by im_mac ( 927998 )
          It's like the game of telephone, meaning gets lost. The original statement (Al Jazeera) was: " a sixth of all Asian-Americans share just 30 surnames and 50 percent of minorities share common last names, versus 30 percent of whites"

      • But there are less minorities than there are white people (duh) which means they're less likely to have the same birthdate than white people with the same name. So it cannot be said they are more likely to be excluded than white people

    • Far too much emphasis on "people of color" in this article (and to be pedantic my color is white so I am a person of color, the color is white). If it was about the clearly dubious logic of banning people who match the name+birthdate of someone else then I would agree with this - it is a terrible criteria. Not comfortable about a racist agenda creeping into the article though. Not John Smith born 1/1/1990 although I am sure there are loads of them.
    • Page seven of 2010 Census' surname data.

      https://www2.census.gov/topics... [census.gov]

      For people to lazy to look, the White population has 4.5% of the population in top 10 surnames (last names) and would require 239 surnames to make up 25% of the population.

      The Black population has 13% in the top 10 surnames and only 43 surnames to make up 25% of population.

      And the the Hispanic population is 16.3% for top 10 surnames and 26 surnames to cover 25% of population.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      I'll answer your 2nd question first:

      We don't know what criteria uses to put people in its database -- that makes it vague. Sure name and birthdate are mentioned, but its not exactly defined in depth how those are used.

      For example, if you thought John Wesley Washington and John Arthur Washington were two different names, according to crosscheck, you'd be wrong. It doesn't count middle names or intitials.
      Additionally stuff like John Smith Sr., John Smith Jr., and John Smith III, are all considered name match

    • That is what I thought. And all this is due to states *refusing* to provide Social Security Numbers in their publicly available data rolls.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

        That is what I thought. And all this is due to states *refusing* to provide Social Security Numbers in their publicly available data rolls.

        Because having a publicly available database of names with social security numbers would have absolutely no consequences at all.

        Oh wait, it would. [bottomlineinc.com]

    • They can be more affected due to some specific name or last name distribution among population. For example over 39% of Vietnamese have last name Nguyen which greatly increases chance of collision. In comparison even the most popular "white" last names in US (e.g. Smith) don't reach 1% of population.

    • Can someone please explain to me how "people of color" are more likely to have the same name and birthdate as people in other states?

      Blacks have less variety in their last names. When slavery ended in 1865, most freedmen took the name of the plantation owner where they worked. At the time, the states of the ex-Confederacy were mostly of English or Scottish ancestry. So blacks have names like Smith and Jones, but very rarely Kowalski or Schmidt.

      Asians and Hispanics are also much more likely than whites to have name collisions.

      From the Wikipedia page [wikipedia.org]: "white voters are underrepresented by 8 percent, African Americans are overrepresente

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by be951 ( 772934 )

      how is "same name and birthdate" considered to be "vague criteria"?

      It is not uncommon to have many instances of multiple voters with the same first and last name and date of birth within a state wide population. So comparing records nationwide is sure to generate many false positives. And if the comparison is as simplistic as advertised, and does not account for a voter's status in either jurisdiction, you will likely have many cases where the voter is the same person and their status may not be eligible for their previous address (e.g. status may be "moved from jurisdict

  • This is a huge problem for me. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A lot of people have the same name as I do, thousands on Slashdot alone.

    How many people have my birthday? I dunno, maybe millions.

  • US National Registration Required (Score:3)

    by Jzanu ( 668651 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @04:25PM (#55459209)
    This is why the US needs to make voting compulsory and a federal obligation.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DaHat ( 247651 )

      When/how do you propose amending the first Amendment? No biggie, I mean, it's all that stands in your way.

      Remember, the courts have generally took a dim view on compulsory (forced) speech... which voting would almost certainly qualify as.

    • That's what US right-wingers are probably scared of.

      • That's what US right-wingers are probably scared of.

        EVERYONE in the US should be scared of this. It would force people who give absolutely zero shit about the process to vote. It would increase the effect of political advertising because the pool of people who would vote based on name recognition or sound bites would be vastly larger. It would increase the likelyhood of vote fraud because everyone would be registered, so it would be much easier to pick names of people who won't vote to use fraudulently. It would also increase the opportunity for spouses or e

        • It would increase the likelyhood of vote fraud because everyone would be registered, so it would be much easier to pick names of people who won't vote to use fraudulently.

          How do you NOT vote if it's compulsory? Come to think of it, how is everyone being automatically registered to vote NOT a huge problem in my country? :-p You Americans seem to have awfully peculiar problems.

          • How do you NOT vote if it's compulsory?

            By not voting. How is any law violated? Given the number of ways a ballot can be lost between the voter and the election office, how do you prosecute?

            Come to think of it, how is everyone being automatically registered to vote NOT a huge problem in my country?

            I don't know what country you live in, so I can't tell you. If it's the US, it has to do with some small concepts like "freedom" and "Constitution" and "First Amendment" stuff. Otherwise, who knows?

            You Americans seem to have awfully peculiar problems.

            Yes, we (the USA, not "Americans") are a different country, which is not a bad thing.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Jzanu ( 668651 )
              Through individual registration at each polling station. I have seen US voting and names are collected just not compiled from all locations and compared for fine or notice. Advantages include requiring time off legal obligation of voting increasing availability and representation. Guess what democracy is based on?

              • Through individual registration at each polling station.

                I have no idea what this sentence fragment refers to.

                What is a "polling station"? What is "individual registration"? Here in Oregon, everyone who gets a driver's license is automatically registered. There is nothing "individual" about the process. And we vote by mail, so there is no "polling station".

                Advantages include requiring time off legal obligation

                Simply saying "obligatory voting" does not imply "time off legal obligation". Even in places where there are polls, the polls are open long after the normal workday ends, and there is absentee for anyone who

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by Jzanu ( 668651 )
                  Response was to "how do you prosecute?". Figure out the local terms on your own, these are general phrases that map to whatever jargon you prefer. Mail voting should be illegal as there is no way to ensure the voter votes. Require every citizen to vote through automatic registration, enforcement of visiting polling station and offering voting station. National obligation implies that voting becomes a holiday, and then that votes are targeted to that holiday. On last point, you don't understand government im

            • If it's the US, it has to do with some small concepts like "freedom" and "Constitution" and "First Amendment" stuff. Otherwise, who knows?

              I would think that a citizen being allowed to vote implicitly entails more freedom than having to beg the state to graciously allow poor old me to vote before I get to vote. And considering constitutions, this is one of its articles around here.

      • If voting is mandatory does that mean violating the secret ballot, or do I just have to show up? Does it mean I have to vote yes or no every time a local restaurant wants an exemption to allow Sunday liquor sales, regardless of whether or not I live in the immediate neighborhood? Choose between two city council candidates I've never heard of and never spoken to? Vote yea or nay for every state constitutional amendment, even when I'm not decided on what I think is best? What's the penalty if I forget to

        • I imagine you can always thrown in an empty envelope. That's how it usually works. In fact, secret ballot plays nicely with this.
  • all colors, actually.
    • Actually, in the strictest (hue) sense, white is the absence of color. I know that's not what you meant, but I had that fact drilled into my head at 8 years old by an art teacher who smoked way too much pot, and I've never forgotten it.

      • Your art teacher was an art teacher...Wrong.

        White is the even mixture of all colors.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tomxor ( 2379126 )

          Walter is talking about "hue" which is not a physical description of colour and has more relevance in an artistic domain. However even in the physical sense it can depend on what the "colour" is being attributed to... if you are talking about the light received by your sensor/receptors (alternately the object's or light source's appearance) then white is indeed a uniform mixture of the visible spectrum (or a mix of narrow bands red blue and green as a hack exploiting our eye's limited cone receptors i.e LED

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by tomxor ( 2379126 )
            As another thought experiment, consider what happens when you project a magenta light onto a leaf... what colour will the leaf be? so what colour is the leaf?

  • PI is 3 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    By resolution of the Indiana General Assembly. [wikipedia.org]

  • ...voting that they were chasing down. Who knew it would be the rich with multiple homes in multiple states (like the R politician recently busted for it) that are getting caught up?

  • All that Indiana needs to check is how many people within the state have their dmv id having same birthdate and same name. Since US population is about 50 times larger, there will be 50 times more people across all states with the same name. So they can identify how many valid people they are removing. By comparing with total they are removing, they can find the accuracy of their system.

  • It's still a stupid fucking idea. I expect no better from Indiana, though.

