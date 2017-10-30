Indiana Is Purging Voters Using Software That's 99 Percent Inaccurate, Lawsuit Alleges (thedailybeast.com) 109
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Daily Beast: More than 99 percent of voter fraud identified by a GOP-backed program is false, a study by Harvard, Yale, and Microsoft researchers found. Now Indiana is using the faulty program to de-register voters without warning. In July, Indiana rolled out a new law allowing county officials to purge voter registrations on the spot, based on information from a dubious database aimed at preventing voter fraud. That database, the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program, identifies people in different states who share the same name and birthdate. Crosscheck has long been criticized as using vague criteria that disproportionately target people of color. Now Indiana voters who share a name and birthdate with another American can have their registrations removed without warning -- a system ripe for abuse, a new lawsuit claims. Crosscheck's premise is simple. The program aims to crack down on people "double voting" in multiple states, by listing people who share a first name, last name, and birthdate.
Indiana has used Crosscheck for years. But until July, the state had a series of checks on the program. If Crosscheck found that an Indiana resident's name and birthdate matched that of a person in another state, Indiana law used to require officials to ask that person to confirm their address, or wait until that person went two general election cycles without voting, before the person's name was purged from Indiana voter rolls. Under the state's new law, officials can scrub a voter from the rolls immediately. That's a problem for Indiana residents, particularly people of color, a Friday lawsuit from Common Cause and the American Civil Liberties Union argues.
More than 99 percent of voter fraud identified by a GOP-backed program is false
So then for the GOP it’s working 100% as designed. Sounds like a feature not a bug in their perspective.
Can someone please explain to me how "people of color" are more likely to have the same name and birthdate as people in other states? Also, how is "same name and birthdate" considered to be "vague criteria"? It seems perfectly clear to me.
Because the Democrats won't provide one in Blue States (and in some states, it's not a part of the dataset to begin with, which to me, proves the Republican point that Democrats are into voter fraud).
proves the Republican point that Democrats are into voter fraud
If they weren't none of them would hold office.
Because then they would find that voter fraud is more common than we imagine. I know for a fact there are some people (mostly GOP voting older people) that register in multiple counties. These people donâ(TM)t consider it fraud because they have a presence in those counties (perhaps through family or property) and from what I understand it is commonly encouraged to do so by get-out-the-vote representatives.
I donâ(TM)t understand the complaint either, I do understand statistics and I will grant the
Because some names are statistically more frequent among ethnic groups: Lee among Koreans, Singh among Sikhs, etc. The article did explain this, and thereâ(TM)s lots of scholarly research on the topic
Right. Because "Smith" is not too common?
Please - they just had to add that "people of color" line to make it seem worse. The fact is they are purging the voter rolls for no good reason.
This is not some white/black thing. Cops shoot white people too. And states purge whites from their voter rolls.
It's time to end identity politics and progressivism once and for all. It's a cancer on our society.
The fact is they are purging the voter rolls for no good reason.
No, they are doing it for a good reason, but the data is not sufficient to the task. Its lack of "sufficient" applies across the board, to John Smith and Chan'e'qua N'Gboro both.
No, not really. THINK about it. people brought over as slaves were given arbitrary english names in many cases. I doubt that naming was particularly creative. Their descendants are still here and still have one of the fairly small and unimaginative last names assigned to their ancestor 150 years ago/
You've never heard of the birthday paradox have you?
Itâ(TM)s closer to 1 in 23 for a birth date but that doesnâ(TM)t work if you include birth year.
So statistically speaking, if you have 100 people with the exact same First, Middle and Last Name born in the same year, on average 4-5 people per common name pair across the US will share the same birthday.
Not sure how this pans out across 300M people with a somewhat uneven birth year distribution but I highly doubt a few hundred votes are going to matter.
Possibly, but I can't find any sources that even attempt to debunk this particular article.
And how many of those have the same birthdate and have been independently verified as being different people? Without that information the database cannot be said to be stopping hundreds of thousands of Jose Garcia's from voting.
"Vague" as in "necessary but not sufficient" criteria.
It mentions it in the story
"Black, Latino, and Asian Americans are statistically more likely to have the same name as someone else in the country.
“If you’re matching a John Lee with a John Lee, that surname is very common in the Korean community, for example,” Chapman said, pointing to a 2014 Al Jazeera investigation that found that 50 percent of U.S. racial minorities share the same last names, as opposed to 30 percent of white Americans."
that is assuming you were actually asking that as
What does that even mean? 70 percent of white Americans have unique last names? Nonsense. I call bullshit.
Whatever nonsensical definition of 'share' Al Jazeera used, the difference would go away once you broke 'white' down by national origin, like they did for minorities.
Lying with statistics again.
But there are less minorities than there are white people (duh) which means they're less likely to have the same birthdate than white people with the same name. So it cannot be said they are more likely to be excluded than white people
Your right. The criteria is bad, but there is no evidence that minorities are being excluded more often than white people.
Perhaps, in order to advance a narrative, they split 'people of color' by ethnic origin, while grouping all 'white people' together. In order to show the 'people of color' shared names more often.
You'll note: they ignored various ethnic groups proclivity to misspell their kids first names on purpose.
Ooooh exciting! Apparently, there's a "correct" way to spell names! Who decides that, pray tell?
You're being deliberately stupid.
How do you spell 'unique'?
IIRC a survey of birth certs found more than 200 'unique' spellings of unique.
Sensible objection but agenda (Score:1)
Graveyard voters need help getting registered...duh.
https://www2.census.gov/topics... [census.gov]
For people to lazy to look, the White population has 4.5% of the population in top 10 surnames (last names) and would require 239 surnames to make up 25% of the population.
The Black population has 13% in the top 10 surnames and only 43 surnames to make up 25% of population.
And the the Hispanic population is 16.3% for top 10 surnames and 26 surnames to cover 25% of population.
I'll answer your 2nd question first:
We don't know what criteria uses to put people in its database -- that makes it vague. Sure name and birthdate are mentioned, but its not exactly defined in depth how those are used.
For example, if you thought John Wesley Washington and John Arthur Washington were two different names, according to crosscheck, you'd be wrong. It doesn't count middle names or intitials.
Additionally stuff like John Smith Sr., John Smith Jr., and John Smith III, are all considered name match
That is what I thought. And all this is due to states *refusing* to provide Social Security Numbers in their publicly available data rolls.
Because having a publicly available database of names with social security numbers would have absolutely no consequences at all.
Oh wait, it would. [bottomlineinc.com]
They can be more affected due to some specific name or last name distribution among population. For example over 39% of Vietnamese have last name Nguyen which greatly increases chance of collision. In comparison even the most popular "white" last names in US (e.g. Smith) don't reach 1% of population.
Can someone please explain to me how "people of color" are more likely to have the same name and birthdate as people in other states?
Blacks have less variety in their last names. When slavery ended in 1865, most freedmen took the name of the plantation owner where they worked. At the time, the states of the ex-Confederacy were mostly of English or Scottish ancestry. So blacks have names like Smith and Jones, but very rarely Kowalski or Schmidt.
Asians and Hispanics are also much more likely than whites to have name collisions.
From the Wikipedia page [wikipedia.org]: "white voters are underrepresented by 8 percent, African Americans are overrepresente
how is "same name and birthdate" considered to be "vague criteria"?
It is not uncommon to have many instances of multiple voters with the same first and last name and date of birth within a state wide population. So comparing records nationwide is sure to generate many false positives. And if the comparison is as simplistic as advertised, and does not account for a voter's status in either jurisdiction, you will likely have many cases where the voter is the same person and their status may not be eligible for their previous address (e.g. status may be "moved from jurisdict
Since when? Are you a racist bigot saying minorities are too stupid to have a photo id?
Statistically people without suitable photo ID tend to be minorities.
Except that everyone with the right to vote is in elebenty-one government databases. You had a birth certificate issued, you have a SSN, you pay taxes, in the US you can't seem to get your groceries without a car, etc. So there's more than enough ways you can point to existing government lists -- unless you're there illegally.
Which is a good part of why Democrites have their panties in a twist. Repugs have a point here.
And aren't *both*
.18% and .04% less than your margin of error, for any sample less than 200,000 people?
I guess they're just as likely to have the same birthdate, but more likely to have the same firstname+lastname combo, possibly due to culture differences. Smaller specific name pool?
Except there are statistics to prove the claim.
They can be more affected due to some specific name or last name distribution among population. For example over 39% of Vietnamese have last name Nguyen which greatly increases chance of collision. In comparison even the most popular "white" last names in US (e.g. Smith) don't reach 1% of population.
Are "people of color" more likely than average to have the same name and birthdate?
Yes.
Data is in a post upthread: https://tech.slashdot.org/comm... [slashdot.org]
This is a huge problem for me. (Score:1)
A lot of people have the same name as I do, thousands on Slashdot alone.
How many people have my birthday? I dunno, maybe millions.
US National Registration Required (Score:3)
When/how do you propose amending the first Amendment? No biggie, I mean, it's all that stands in your way.
Remember, the courts have generally took a dim view on compulsory (forced) speech... which voting would almost certainly qualify as.
That's what US right-wingers are probably scared of.
EVERYONE in the US should be scared of this. It would force people who give absolutely zero shit about the process to vote. It would increase the effect of political advertising because the pool of people who would vote based on name recognition or sound bites would be vastly larger. It would increase the likelyhood of vote fraud because everyone would be registered, so it would be much easier to pick names of people who won't vote to use fraudulently. It would also increase the opportunity for spouses or e
It would increase the likelyhood of vote fraud because everyone would be registered, so it would be much easier to pick names of people who won't vote to use fraudulently.
How do you NOT vote if it's compulsory? Come to think of it, how is everyone being automatically registered to vote NOT a huge problem in my country?
:-p You Americans seem to have awfully peculiar problems.
Re: (Score:2)
No, they don't check if you submitted a ballot.
How do you NOT vote if it's compulsory?
By not voting. How is any law violated? Given the number of ways a ballot can be lost between the voter and the election office, how do you prosecute?
Come to think of it, how is everyone being automatically registered to vote NOT a huge problem in my country?
I don't know what country you live in, so I can't tell you. If it's the US, it has to do with some small concepts like "freedom" and "Constitution" and "First Amendment" stuff. Otherwise, who knows?
You Americans seem to have awfully peculiar problems.
Yes, we (the USA, not "Americans") are a different country, which is not a bad thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Through individual registration at each polling station.
I have no idea what this sentence fragment refers to.
What is a "polling station"? What is "individual registration"? Here in Oregon, everyone who gets a driver's license is automatically registered. There is nothing "individual" about the process. And we vote by mail, so there is no "polling station".
Advantages include requiring time off legal obligation
Simply saying "obligatory voting" does not imply "time off legal obligation". Even in places where there are polls, the polls are open long after the normal workday ends, and there is absentee for anyone who
Re: (Score:2)
If it's the US, it has to do with some small concepts like "freedom" and "Constitution" and "First Amendment" stuff. Otherwise, who knows?
I would think that a citizen being allowed to vote implicitly entails more freedom than having to beg the state to graciously allow poor old me to vote before I get to vote. And considering constitutions, this is one of its articles around here.
If voting is mandatory does that mean violating the secret ballot, or do I just have to show up? Does it mean I have to vote yes or no every time a local restaurant wants an exemption to allow Sunday liquor sales, regardless of whether or not I live in the immediate neighborhood? Choose between two city council candidates I've never heard of and never spoken to? Vote yea or nay for every state constitutional amendment, even when I'm not decided on what I think is best? What's the penalty if I forget to
Re: (Score:2)
white's a color, too (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Your art teacher was an art teacher...Wrong.
White is the even mixture of all colors.
I'm thinking of mixing colors, not materials that reflect colors.
Walter is talking about "hue" which is not a physical description of colour and has more relevance in an artistic domain. However even in the physical sense it can depend on what the "colour" is being attributed to... if you are talking about the light received by your sensor/receptors (alternately the object's or light source's appearance) then white is indeed a uniform mixture of the visible spectrum (or a mix of narrow bands red blue and green as a hack exploiting our eye's limited cone receptors i.e LED
Re: (Score:2)
This is the second article in a short time with this issue. Are we trending a new lose/loose issue?
Nothing wrong with "ripe for abuse". Now, if TFS had said, "ripe with abuse" (instead of "rife with abuse"), you'd have a point.
PI is 3 (Score:1)
By resolution of the Indiana General Assembly. [wikipedia.org]
I thought it was illegal immigrants.... (Score:2)
absolutely easy to check if this works (Score:2)
All that Indiana needs to check is how many people within the state have their dmv id having same birthdate and same name. Since US population is about 50 times larger, there will be 50 times more people across all states with the same name. So they can identify how many valid people they are removing. By comparing with total they are removing, they can find the accuracy of their system.
Profiling or not (Score:2)