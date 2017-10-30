Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Advertising Communications Government Network Social Networks The Internet United States Politics

Facebook Says 126 Million Americans May Have Seen Russia-Linked Political Posts (reuters.com) 47

Posted by BeauHD from the eyes-open dept.
Facebook said on Monday that Russia-based operatives published about 80,000 posts on the social network over a two-year period in an effort to sway U.S. politics and that about 126 million Americans may have seen the posts during that time. Reuters reports: Facebook's latest data on the Russia-linked posts - possibly reaching around half of the U.S. population of voting age - far exceeds the company's previous disclosures. It was included in written testimony provided to U.S. lawmakers, and seen by Reuters, ahead of key hearings with social media and technology companies about Russian meddling in elections on Capitol Hill this week. Twitter separately has found 2,752 accounts linked to Russian operatives, a source familiar with the company's written testimony said. That estimate is up from a tally of 201 accounts that Twitter reported in September. Google, owned by Alphabet, said in a statement on Monday it had found $4,700 in Russia-linked ad spending during the 2016 U.S. election cycle, and that it would build a database of election ads. Facebook's general counsel, Colin Stretch, said in the written testimony that the 80,000 posts from Russia's Internet Research Agency were a tiny fraction of content on Facebook, equal to one out of 23,000 posts.

Facebook Says 126 Million Americans May Have Seen Russia-Linked Political Posts More | Reply

Facebook Says 126 Million Americans May Have Seen Russia-Linked Political Posts

Comments Filter:
  • was that it wasn't covered by existing disclosure rules. So folks could pour money into it with impunity.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Disclosure rules? WTF? The filter should be on the receiving end. The Russians have their agenda (and it's more about trolling us than overpowering us), and the media has their agenda (which is more about indoctrinating us than educating us). F them all, it's not like any are trustworthy anymore. It's the info that matters, not the source.

      Anyone who gets their information from the Bookface, or sucking at the media's (left or right) teat, deserves what they get. People need to take personal responsibility f

  • Non equivalence (Score:3)

    by Archon ( 13753 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @09:05PM (#55460913)

    126 million accounts != 126 million individual users.

    Considering over 90 million eligible voters never bothered to,
    in fact the US experienced voter turnout @ 20 year low,
    (even if) 126 million individual users != 126 million voters.

    And considering those 18 and otherwise ineligible to vote,
    (even if) 126 million voters != 126 million votes.

    So this # of accounts seems rather meaningless.

  • The real question is how many unique views were served for each ad and how many ads there were total. 126 million people seeing one silly racist political meme one random afternoon is nothing to panic about, and certainly they'll try to spin this revelation as nothing more than that. But 126 million people being immersed daily into an advertising environment that's completely saturated with unregulated foreign propaganda, rubber-stamped with approval by an ostensibly loyal, United States citizen-owned pub

    • Mark Zuckerberg trolls . . . you!

    • That's how you sell bubble gum. Nobody changed their mind on who to vote for based on a facebook ad. If you think someone did, prove it.

    • The white-supremacist meme that the unarmed black men shot by the police deserved to be shot by the police?

      Or the BLM meme that the unarmed black men were shot by racist cops?

      But that the cops are racists may encourage the white supremacists because they want the cops to be racists who shoot black persons for no apparent reason?

      Or the BLM view that the cops are indeed racists despite their denials because of the white supremacists wanting the cops to be racist?

      • No I meant more the one of an already obese Trump from 40 fucking years ago in some sort of tennis action shot, presumably showing himself being physically fit and good at tennis.

  • NOTHING BURGER (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Please stop this Russian Election Narrative Fake News

    No matter how many times you repeat "russian" + "election meddling" to condition us its just a nothing burger.

    Mueller and the FBI have been digging for months and the very best they can do is indict Manafort on not filing some Ukrainian investments way before the election. That is all.

    Its a nothing burger. Stop trying to make ham.

    -Kaex

  • i just knew it wasn't my fault

  • First, they tried to say the advertisements promoted Potus Trump, now "Divisive" ads. Divisive is code for Hillary and Bernie.

    And if we are only talking Divisive advertisements, what about ShareBlue or Correct the record? How many millions did these companies pay to change social media, 50 Million? 100 Million? How much did the DNC and related political pacs pay, 500 Million?

    And 80k from Russians is a big issue vs a billion?

    Wag the dog indeed. If you are still blaming Russia for Trumps win, you still haven't learned. Nobody liked Hillary and Bernie only ran as a Democrat to get on the stage.

    This two party system is a problem with all the money is funneled into 2 people. WTF, All that money into 2 parties. When vary widely on so many issues, 2 parties don't cover everyone. I have no idea how, but wish we had a multiparty system to stop this "us vs them" tribal cultural war. We got Democrats voting Republican for financial issues, and Republicans voting democrat for social issues. Libertarians, Socialist, Communists, etc, its a clusterfuck.

    • you realize there are multiple attacks based on the way a person thinks right? 1) if you are a Republican, you make Clinton seem so evil and Trump seem so good that you use pragmatism to vote Trump. 2) you are a butt hurt Bernie bro and they foment fake hate against Clinton in the Democratic side to make you vote Green (another Russian plant) or sit it out... Add all that up and you get Trump winning the EC by 80K votes across 3 separate states that happen to have been reliably blue in presidential electi

  • Smart russians (Score:3)

    by manu0601 ( 2221348 ) on Monday October 30, 2017 @09:30PM (#55461029)
    Those pesky russians are smart! They can change an election outcome with just an ad! I wonder why US politicians did not think about doing the same.

  • Or do we just have to take their word that they've fortuitously found exactly what they set out to look for, from people who are supposedly foreign operatives but apparently are too dumb to cover their tracks?

  • All this Trump-Russia stuff is just to distract us from the fact that on November 4th, Antifa super-saiyans are going to kill all the white people. I don't know about you all, but I'm going to stay home with my guns and defend my family and the President of the United States that day.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.co... [thegatewaypundit.com]

    http://www.wnd.com/2017/10/ant... [wnd.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

If you want to put yourself on the map, publish your own map.

Close