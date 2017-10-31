Microsoft Engineer Installs Google Chrome During Presentation After Edge Freezes (softpedia.com) 165
A reader shares a report: We've seen lots of blunders on stage, and still happen occasionally, but this must be the best of all. A Microsoft engineer downloaded, installed, and started using Google Chrome during a live presentation after Microsoft Edge, the default Windows 10 browser, stopped responding in the middle of a demo. In just a few words, Microsoft Edge froze while the engineer was working with virtual machines in the browser, and judging from how fast he proceeded to downloading Google Chrome, this wasn't the first time it happened. Because, you know, sometimes reloading the page or restarting the browser does help, but you can't risk hitting the same error twice, right? "I love it when demos break," he said. "So while we're talking here, I'm gonna go install Chrome," he continued before he started laughing, with many people in the audience cheering. "And we're going to not make Google better," he added when unchecking the box to send usage statistics and crash reports to Google, as if this made things less worse. "We're going to do this again, I'm sorry about this. The age of these machines are [sic] wacked down a little bit, there are some things that just don't work."
"...There are some things that just don't work." (Score:5, Funny)
The best DEMO fail is this one (Score:2, Insightful)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW7Rqwwth84
with Bill Gates himself on stage to watch the BSOD
I guess... (Score:1)
Re:I guess... (Score:4, Interesting)
he is sooo fired. and in the inevitable reference to windows 95 crashing on the live demo, at least in that case the presenter had Bill himself on stage to save him.. Presenter: "And watch as we plug in this.... (BSoD) whoa...." Bill: " and that's why we're not shipping it just yet..."
Re:I guess... (Score:5, Funny)
he is sooo fired. and in the inevitable reference to windows 95 crashing on the live demo, at least in that case the presenter had Bill himself on stage to save him.. Presenter: "And watch as we plug in this.... (BSoD) whoa...." Bill: " and that's why we're not shipping it just yet..."
Not to be a pedantic prick, but it was Windows 98. Yea, yea, I know - there wasn't much difference at that point.
Re:I guess... (Score:5, Insightful)
he is sooo fired. and in the inevitable reference to windows 95 crashing on the live demo, at least in that case the presenter had Bill himself on stage to save him.. Presenter: "And watch as we plug in this.... (BSoD) whoa...." Bill: " and that's why we're not shipping it just yet..."
Not to be a pedantic prick, but it was Windows 98. Yea, yea, I know - there wasn't much difference at that point.
Anyone who complains about Wn95 or Win98 has never tried to live with Windows Millennium which was so bad it made everyone think that Y2K was happening a few months late.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone who complains about Wn95 or Win98 has never tried to live with Windows Millennium which was so bad it made everyone think that Y2K was happening a few months late.
The only thing with the word "Millennium" in its name that didn't suck also had the word "Falcon" in it and even it had problems sometimes.
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong:
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt01... [imdb.com]
and I think this one was at least decent:
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt00... [imdb.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
To be - sort of - fair. Windows ME was supposed to be a consumer version of the NT Kernel where Windows 2000 was the business version based on the same kernel.
At some point, Microsoft dropped the NT Kernel and went back to the 95/98 kernel with some of the tools from Windows 2000 due to time constraints. The rush decision and tight timeline did not work well.
Re: (Score:2)
There was a considerable difference between MSWind95 and MSWind98 for my use case. MSWind98 could not play music at a consistent tempo from the score editing programs that my wife was using. I had to reinstall MSWind95.
Re:I guess... (Score:5, Insightful)
Hmm, idk. He's not on the Edge team, otherwise he would be fired. But this guy did what he had to do to get through his demo; persisting with Edge and hitting the same issue several times, which it seems like he expected, would not only have trashed his demo, but it would hardly make Edge look good either, so switching to Chrome at that point cut the losses and minimised the damage all round. If heads were going to roll from this, I think it would be on the Edge team.
Re: (Score:2)
In almost all of the US, employment is "at will", which means that the user can be fired for almost any reason. (There are some reasons specifically not permitted.) I'd suspect that a fair number of people are fired due to other people's problems.
Whether management will fire him is another question entirely.
Re: (Score:2)
Additionally, in the infamous BSOD demo, they didn't whip out a Mac to finish the demo.
Re: (Score:2)
Because they didn't need to. If it were a recurring problem and the mac was able to demonstrate what you were trying to demonstrate then it wouldn't have been a problem either.
Sums it up (Score:5, Funny)
Re: Sums it up, officially. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
They're getting pretty desperate: I opened Edge on a new laptop to download another browser and the homepage was not their stupid msn.com site but a pitch to keep using Edge for performance reasons.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. They really optimised the time it took to render the error page.
Re: (Score:1)
To be fair, this is how I install chrome on windows
Set-ExecutionPolicy AllSigned; iex ((New-Object System.Net.WebClient).DownloadString('https://chocolatey.org/install.ps1'))
SET "PATH=%PATH%;%ALLUSERSPROFILE%\chocolatey\bin"
Install-Package -Name nuget.commandline
choco install -y googlechrome
Re: (Score:2)
Or, if you are on OSX, the purpose of Safari is to install Chrome or Firefox.
Seems about right (Score:2)
Re:Seems about right (Score:4, Interesting)
I tried to use Edge last year. After a couple of hours I went back to Chrome. Visually, it's simply the shits, and it really doesn't work worth a damn. I'd rather use IE.
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe in the future when it's actually usable will I look into it.
So, never then?
Re: (Score:2)
OTOH, in Firefox if I have over about 1000 tabs open and never restart the browser, it crashes about every 2 weeks. Of course, it successfully recovers all the tabs 100% of the time, and then works again for a couple weeks without issue.
Demonstration (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
And later, when confronted with the default "use your smartcard+pin" for logging in he batted that aside and used his username/password, just like 99.999% of the rest of us.
So much fake BS everywhere...
Re: (Score:2)
His smartcad+pin probably would have been faster if he had the card on him, here it replaced the second factor with his phone, which presumably wouldn't happen the smartcard+pin way.
Re:Demonstration (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
He should also stop using [sic] unless he actually verified it, because it doesn't mean "it sounded like to me."
Re: (Score:2)
So they weren't aware that their demo relied on features which were locked down?
Re: (Score:2)
The snafu begins at 36:46 [youtu.be].
I beleive the worst thing he did, was to show Chrome could do this out of the box.
Might be a ruze (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Potemkin browser (Score:2)
I have never seen anyone use or care about Edge. IE still has like 6x the users. Microsoft demos may be the biggest use case it has.
Re:Potemkin browser (Score:5, Interesting)
Actually, if you compare October 2015 https://www.netmarketshare.com... [netmarketshare.com] to September 2017 https://www.netmarketshare.com... [netmarketshare.com] it looks like most of the IE users left for Chrome and basically none of them moved to Edge.
Re: (Score:1)
Adobe typekit seems to open in it by default, that's the only time I use it.
I assume it's some kind of OS hook that requires Edge, but I'm too lazy to actually check.
I use it about 3 times a week to browse and sync fonts.
Not what he said at all... (Score:4, Informative)
"The age of these machines are [sic] wacked down a little bit" is totally wrong. What was actually said is "The Edge on these machines are locked down a bit...".
Re: Not what he said at all... (Score:2)
Lazy "journalism"?
Re: (Score:1)
Fake News!
Re: (Score:3)
[sic] because "age" is singular, hence the verb "are" is grammatically incorrect. The transcriber got the statement totally wrong, but did recognize the error in what he thought the presenter said.
Re: (Score:1)
If Edge was locked down by group policies, or trust settings, he should have tested his demo before the presentation to get the right permissions set to allow it to work. If that is the case, I'm guessing this guy might be out of job.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Not what he said at all... (Score:5, Funny)
Naw, he probably did a dry run last night, but then Windows auto updated at 3am to a new version of Edge that was broken. Rookie mistake not removing the ethernet cable and burning out the wifi with a soldering iron.
Re: (Score:2)
It was a made up hand waving that is less embarrassing then the more likely explanation of them having a bug in javascript under edge.
Re: (Score:1)
If Edge was locked down by group policies, or trust settings, he should have tested his demo before the presentation to get the right permissions set to allow it to work. If that is the case, I'm guessing this guy might be out of job.
Engineers have this unfortunate tendency to assume other people know their jobs. But the guy running the show was in Marketing and Sales, and he had the guys who drove the delivery truck set up the computer... 8-P
Friend of a friend is my enemy. (Score:1)
Well Microsoft Cloud also uses Linux. So who does Microsoft fire for setting up that example?
A more serious question... (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Javascript sort of works in IE you know.
This just shows that even MS engineers do not trust prefer MS software in certain circumstances.
Re: (Score:2)
This just shows that even MS engineers do not trust prefer MS software in certain circumstances.
no it doesn't. The guy clearly said that Edge was locked down on that machine, and Chrome is the easiest to use because it installs in the user profile and does not require breaking gpos.
That's usually my first go-to when I deal with a locked down browser, next is getting a portable Firefox or Opera.
Re: (Score:1)
IE's purpose is to install Chrome.
Re: (Score:2)
If Edge was locked down due to an overly restrictive Group Policy, you can be damned sure that IE would be locked down as well. There is a reason that Microsoft is getting away from IE... it's plugin system is a security minefield.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You don't seem to understand how big companies work. The guy probably got a loaner or disposable vm for the demo. This wasn't a huge demo for the international press, it's just some guy showing new features in the azure console. Get real, there's no news here.
Re: (Score:2)
Most likely the software doesn't work with old-IE (IE6-10), only new-IE (Edge). There are only a few reasons IE10 is still included and it's not because its a good alternative.
Re: (Score:2)
IE's purpose in life is to download Chrome. Same as Edge's purpose now.
Fond memories of yesterday (Score:2)
Chrome still sucks (Score:2)
Re:Chrome still sucks (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Vivaldi!
Whiteboards (Score:1)
This is why I only do demos on a whiteboard. It will never freeze up or crash on me, especially in the middle of a presentation! This whole internet thing is a fad anyway, if you ask me...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or someone put sharpie markers in instead of dry-erase markers.
Those are a hoot, especially on them fancy $3,000 smartboards
Re: (Score:2)
In my company, my fingers got chopped off after I tried to take some sticks from the C-level executive suites.
flashback (Score:2)
^ reading that thread reminded me of that time when I was late and got stuck at the losers table at the office christmas party. My soul still hurts.
well (Score:3)
In Microsoft's defence (and believe me, I don't defend them often), if they're eating their own dog food and running development versions of Edge (like they should be) and/or if the system they're demoing on is a development system, then it shouldn't come as a huge surprise to see something shit the bed like that.
I don't doubt that Google folks have the occasional moment like that running Chrome or Android or whatnot...
Re: (Score:3)
There is a part of me that makes me think that this was some viral marketing attempt to get me to watch a demo video on Azure server migrations. If you watch the presentation, you'll see that he didn't exactly try all that hard to get it working with Edge before downloading Chrome.
Azure is surprisingly open source friendly, and it wouldn't be totally surprised if this was was a (staged) attempt to demonstrate that.
Re: (Score:2)
And, YES, I know that Chrome isn't an open source browser. Please don't remind me of that. I should have said "multi platform friendly" instead.
Just because it's not a surprise it's still a fail (Score:2)
I would think that when you're presenting as Microsoft (or Google, or Amazon...) and you're demonstrating, you must be ABSOLUTELY sure that if there is a problem, you can recover with your company's products.
I would be very interested to know if the presenter still has a job - if Microsoft is serious about making Win10/Edge the number one platform/browser then this guy and anybody else involved with the debacle should be looking for work today.
Re: (Score:3)
If this was Apple, sure. His manager would have fired him just a few minutes after he walked off stage. Microsoft is more platform agnostic then they used to be, though.
Besides, even if Microsoft did fired him right away, Google might hire him just for the PR value. He's become the cloud hosting equivalent of the old Verizon spokesperson working for Sprint.
If this was Apple, the demo would have worked. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I'd say Microsoft has spent the better part of a decade repeatedly demonstrating that they're not serious about it.
Re: (Score:2)
I would think that when you're presenting as Microsoft (or Google, or Amazon...) and you're demonstrating, you must be ABSOLUTELY sure that if there is a problem, you can recover with your company's products.
Wrong. Microsoft has a culture of not preparing meetings or demos, the idea being that you should know your shit and be able to adapt to what happens. There's been epic incidents but overall it didn't really hurt them.
Open source (Score:2)
Just a thought... (Score:2)
Maybe this guy and that Apple engineer they just fired can get together. Who know what they might come up with.
Edge did not freeze (Score:2)
Edge did not freeze, it was configured to be more locked-down within the corporation. So in order to get around locked-down clients, he simply installed Chrome rather than reconfigure Edge.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Edge did not freeze (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes! This is an even better (worse) headline!
Group policy on Windows 10 has been a nightmare, as different builds seem to fail in new and exciting ways.
Re: (Score:3)
Or that's the least bad sounding explanation he could pull from his ass in the heat of the moment. It doesn't make much sense.
The two more likely explanations:
-They have a bug in the javascript under edge they hadn't ironed out
-There was a bug in their javascript with respect to some dom storage or cookie that the edge browser had picked up along the way that could have also broken chrome, but chrome had a clean slate and had not accumulated crap. Particularly if their framework reacts to cookies, being u
Re: (Score:2)
None of the explanations are 'good' for microsoft.
1) It's locked down and fails to notify the user. Means either edge is blocking it badly or their javascript is terrible at handling error codes. The problem is I have a hard time imagining what sort of group policy would lock edge down so much that it would fail what they were doing, and yet work on *other* parts of their application.
2) Their javascript has a problem with the edge runtime, which means either edge sucks, or their javascript sucks and/or th
Re: (Score:2)
So Microsoft is too stupid to know they needed to have edge work for their demo? You're suggesting this locked down browser was a surprise to the presenter? How could they have prevented this? By making Edge not locked down perhaps?
In other words. . . (Score:4, Insightful)
he went from one piece of spyware to another.
Re: (Score:2)
And notice how it worked but he didn't care? Just like all the Chrome users.
There is one thing Edge is great for... (Score:2)
...downloading Chrome or Firefox!
Well there's your problem... (Score:3)
"And we're going to not make Google better," he added when unchecking the box to send usage statistics and crash reports to Google
I'll bet he unchecked that box in Edge, too. No wonder it crashed! ALWAYS tick the box that says "help make this product better." It makes the product better!
:D
Is there a policy that he can't use other browser? (Score:1)
Office demo (Score:1)
he's not going anywhere (Score:3)
Which browser should I use? (Score:2)
ASP.Net MVC Demos and Chrome (Score:2)
oh no (Score:2)
Edge is garbage (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why would you need to?
Pre-record the actions you intend to perform.
Then the "live" performance will work as you intended, on your timing.
Who would do something RANDOM in a live performance? You test, test, test and then - if you have an ounce of sense - pre-record it for the demo.
Re: (Score:3)
sort of like lip syncing a live performance huh? that never, ever ends badly for the performer.
Re: (Score:2)
Last night I was using the mbed [mbed.com] online compiler, very much in The Zone, when it just stopped working. In my main browser it wouldn't even show the IDE screen, just a blank page. I tried other browsers, and even browsers on other computers that I had a remote screen connection for. All were broken, though some other browsers showed the IDE screen, which still wouldn't compile. It worked this morning, so it was obviously some sort of outage, but at least I knew it wasn't something that happened because of my
Re: (Score:2)
Since I'm not a jerk, I'll paste that result here:
used in brackets after a copied or quoted word that appears odd or erroneous to show that the word is quoted exactly as it stands in the original, as in a story must hold a child's interest and “enrich his [ sic ] life.”.