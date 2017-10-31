Microsoft Engineer Installs Google Chrome During Presentation After Edge Freezes (softpedia.com) 60
A reader shares a report: We've seen lots of blunders on stage, and still happen occasionally, but this must be the best of all. A Microsoft engineer downloaded, installed, and started using Google Chrome during a live presentation after Microsoft Edge, the default Windows 10 browser, stopped responding in the middle of a demo. In just a few words, Microsoft Edge froze while the engineer was working with virtual machines in the browser, and judging from how fast he proceeded to downloading Google Chrome, this wasn't the first time it happened. Because, you know, sometimes reloading the page or restarting the browser does help, but you can't risk hitting the same error twice, right? "I love it when demos break," he said. "So while we're talking here, I'm gonna go install Chrome," he continued before he started laughing, with many people in the audience cheering. "And we're going to not make Google better," he added when unchecking the box to send usage statistics and crash reports to Google, as if this made things less worse. "We're going to do this again, I'm sorry about this. The age of these machines are [sic] wacked down a little bit, there are some things that just don't work."
"...There are some things that just don't work." (Score:5, Funny)
The best DEMO fail is this one (Score:1, Insightful)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW7Rqwwth84
with Bill Gates himself on stage to watch the BSOD
I guess... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
he is sooo fired. and in the inevitable reference to windows 95 crashing on the live demo, at least in that case the presenter had Bill himself on stage to save him.. Presenter: "And watch as we plug in this.... (BSoD) whoa...." Bill: " and that's why we're not shipping it just yet..."
Re:I guess... (Score:4, Funny)
he is sooo fired. and in the inevitable reference to windows 95 crashing on the live demo, at least in that case the presenter had Bill himself on stage to save him.. Presenter: "And watch as we plug in this.... (BSoD) whoa...." Bill: " and that's why we're not shipping it just yet..."
Not to be a pedantic prick, but it was Windows 98. Yea, yea, I know - there wasn't much difference at that point.
Re: (Score:2)
he is sooo fired. and in the inevitable reference to windows 95 crashing on the live demo, at least in that case the presenter had Bill himself on stage to save him.. Presenter: "And watch as we plug in this.... (BSoD) whoa...." Bill: " and that's why we're not shipping it just yet..."
Not to be a pedantic prick, but it was Windows 98. Yea, yea, I know - there wasn't much difference at that point.
Anyone who complains about Wn95 or Win98 has never tried to live with Windows Millennium which was so bad it made everyone think that Y2K was happening a few months late.
Re: (Score:1)
Hmm, idk. He's not on the Edge team, otherwise he would be fired. But this guy did what he had to do to get through his demo; persisting with Edge and hitting the same issue several times, which it seems like he expected, would not only have trashed his demo, but it would hardly make Edge look good either, so switching to Chrome at that point cut the losses and minimised the damage all round. If heads were going to roll from this, I think it would be on the Edge team.
Sums it up (Score:5, Funny)
Re: Sums it up, officially. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
They're getting pretty desperate: I opened Edge on a new laptop to download another browser and the homepage was not their stupid msn.com site but a pitch to keep using Edge for performance reasons.
Seems about right (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I tried to use Edge last year. After a couple of hours I went back to Chrome. Visually, it's simply the shits, and it really doesn't work worth a damn. I'd rather use IE.
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe in the future when it's actually usable will I look into it.
So, never then?
Demonstration (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
And later, when confronted with the default "use your smartcard+pin" for logging in he batted that aside and used his username/password, just like 99.999% of the rest of us.
So much fake BS everywhere...
Re: (Score:3)
Might be a ruze (Score:3)
Potemkin browser (Score:2)
I have never seen anyone use or care about Edge. IE still has like 6x the users. Microsoft demos may be the biggest use case it has.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, if you compare October 2015 https://www.netmarketshare.com... [netmarketshare.com] to September 2017 https://www.netmarketshare.com... [netmarketshare.com] it looks like most of the IE users left for Chrome and basically none of them moved to Edge.
Not what he said at all... (Score:3, Informative)
"The age of these machines are [sic] wacked down a little bit" is totally wrong. What was actually said is "The Edge on these machines are locked down a bit...".
Re: Not what he said at all... (Score:2)
Lazy "journalism"?
Re: (Score:1)
Fake News!
Re: (Score:1)
If Edge was locked down by group policies, or trust settings, he should have tested his demo before the presentation to get the right permissions set to allow it to work. If that is the case, I'm guessing this guy might be out of job.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Not what he said at all... (Score:4, Funny)
Naw, he probably did a dry run last night, but then Windows auto updated at 3am to a new version of Edge that was broken. Rookie mistake not removing the ethernet cable and burning out the wifi with a soldering iron.
Friend of a friend is my enemy. (Score:1)
Well Microsoft Cloud also uses Linux. So who does Microsoft fire for setting up that example?
A more serious question... (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Javascript sort of works in IE you know.
This just shows that even MS engineers do not trust prefer MS software in certain circumstances.
Fond memories of yesterday (Score:2)
Chrome still sucks (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Vivaldi!
well (Score:2)
In Microsoft's defence (and believe me, I don't defend them often), if they're eating their own dog food and running development versions of Edge (like they should be) and/or if the system they're demoing on is a development system, then it shouldn't come as a huge surprise to see something shit the bed like that.
I don't doubt that Google folks have the occasional moment like that running Chrome or Android or whatnot...
Open source (Score:2)
Just a thought... (Score:2)
Maybe this guy and that Apple engineer they just fired can get together. Who know what they might come up with.
Edge did not freeze (Score:2)
Edge did not freeze, it was configured to be more locked-down within the corporation. So in order to get around locked-down clients, he simply installed Chrome rather than reconfigure Edge.
Re: (Score:3)
In other words. . . (Score:2)
he went from one piece of spyware to another.
There is one thing Edge is great for... (Score:2)
...downloading Chrome or Firefox!