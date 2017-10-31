Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Engineer Installs Google Chrome During Presentation After Edge Freezes (softpedia.com) 60

Posted by msmash from the bloopers dept.
A reader shares a report: We've seen lots of blunders on stage, and still happen occasionally, but this must be the best of all. A Microsoft engineer downloaded, installed, and started using Google Chrome during a live presentation after Microsoft Edge, the default Windows 10 browser, stopped responding in the middle of a demo. In just a few words, Microsoft Edge froze while the engineer was working with virtual machines in the browser, and judging from how fast he proceeded to downloading Google Chrome, this wasn't the first time it happened. Because, you know, sometimes reloading the page or restarting the browser does help, but you can't risk hitting the same error twice, right? "I love it when demos break," he said. "So while we're talking here, I'm gonna go install Chrome," he continued before he started laughing, with many people in the audience cheering. "And we're going to not make Google better," he added when unchecking the box to send usage statistics and crash reports to Google, as if this made things less worse. "We're going to do this again, I'm sorry about this. The age of these machines are [sic] wacked down a little bit, there are some things that just don't work."

  • The best DEMO fail is this one (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW7Rqwwth84
    with Bill Gates himself on stage to watch the BSOD

  • ... he's updating his CV right now....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by v1 ( 525388 )

      he is sooo fired. and in the inevitable reference to windows 95 crashing on the live demo, at least in that case the presenter had Bill himself on stage to save him.. Presenter: "And watch as we plug in this.... (BSoD) whoa...." Bill: " and that's why we're not shipping it just yet..."

      • Re:I guess... (Score:4, Funny)

        by barrywalker ( 1855110 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @12:05PM (#55463857)

        Not to be a pedantic prick, but it was Windows 98. Yea, yea, I know - there wasn't much difference at that point.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by haruchai ( 17472 )

          Anyone who complains about Wn95 or Win98 has never tried to live with Windows Millennium which was so bad it made everyone think that Y2K was happening a few months late.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Hmm, idk. He's not on the Edge team, otherwise he would be fired. But this guy did what he had to do to get through his demo; persisting with Edge and hitting the same issue several times, which it seems like he expected, would not only have trashed his demo, but it would hardly make Edge look good either, so switching to Chrome at that point cut the losses and minimised the damage all round. If heads were going to roll from this, I think it would be on the Edge team.

    • Yup, that is now the official purpose of Edge, as demonstrated by an official Microsoft employee.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        They're getting pretty desperate: I opened Edge on a new laptop to download another browser and the homepage was not their stupid msn.com site but a pitch to keep using Edge for performance reasons.

  • Not even MS can get Edge to work when they want it to work. That's why I don't use it. Maybe in the future when it's actually usable will I look into it.

    • I tried to use Edge last year. After a couple of hours I went back to Chrome. Visually, it's simply the shits, and it really doesn't work worth a damn. I'd rather use IE.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Maybe in the future when it's actually usable will I look into it.

      So, never then?

  • Demonstration (Score:5, Informative)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @11:28AM (#55463589)
    The snafu begins at 36:46 [youtu.be].

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And later, when confronted with the default "use your smartcard+pin" for logging in he batted that aside and used his username/password, just like 99.999% of the rest of us.

      So much fake BS everywhere...

    • Ok...the summary states he said "The age of these machines are [sic] wacked down a little bit..." when if you actually listen to the presentation on that link you can tell he said "The 'Edge' on these machines are locked down a little bit..." Which makes a hell of a lot more sense to convey that security functions are making certain necessary features unavailable for the demo. Bogdan Popa, who wrote the linked article on Softpedia, needs to get the earwax out of his ears.

  • Might be a ruze (Score:3)

    by TheRealMindChild ( 743925 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @11:28AM (#55463591) Homepage Journal
    A middle finger to Mozilla

  • I have never seen anyone use or care about Edge. IE still has like 6x the users. Microsoft demos may be the biggest use case it has.

  • Not what he said at all... (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @11:33AM (#55463631)

    "The age of these machines are [sic] wacked down a little bit" is totally wrong. What was actually said is "The Edge on these machines are locked down a bit...".

    • Then where did the [sic] come from?

      Lazy "journalism"?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Fake News!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If Edge was locked down by group policies, or trust settings, he should have tested his demo before the presentation to get the right permissions set to allow it to work. If that is the case, I'm guessing this guy might be out of job.

      • I don't know. You can't really anticipate every situation. I've had training classes where machines refused to work for some unknown reason. They work for some people and not others. They work the week before, the hour before. etc. As such I didn't have time to troubleshoot the exact problem. I had students move to other machines. IT just re-imaged the faulty ones.

      • Re:Not what he said at all... (Score:4, Funny)

        by PingSpike ( 947548 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @12:12PM (#55463909)

        Naw, he probably did a dry run last night, but then Windows auto updated at 3am to a new version of Edge that was broken. Rookie mistake not removing the ethernet cable and burning out the wifi with a soldering iron.

  • Friend of a friend is my enemy. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Well Microsoft Cloud also uses Linux. So who does Microsoft fire for setting up that example?

  • Did this engineer not know that Windows 10 also has IE installed? It is just a simple start menu/cortana seach away. Not favoring MS productrs here.. IMHO Edge and IE both suck in very different ways. Edge sucks becuase it is immature and doen't know any better. IE sucks because it apparently has decided that sucking is its purpose in life.
    • I'm guessing IE would not work for the demo either is the reason he didn't use it or at least it would require downloading multiple addons like Silverlight, etc. The demo was using newer technologies and IE has been feature frozen for a few years now.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
        Silverlight does not run in chrome anymore, and would also require extra add-ons/extensions if it did. In fact just abou tanything I can think of as a web extension tech requires some sort of extra install - except javascript.
        Javascript sort of works in IE you know.
        This just shows that even MS engineers do not trust prefer MS software in certain circumstances.
  • Opera FTW

  • well (Score:2)

    by c ( 8461 )

    In Microsoft's defence (and believe me, I don't defend them often), if they're eating their own dog food and running development versions of Edge (like they should be) and/or if the system they're demoing on is a development system, then it shouldn't come as a huge surprise to see something shit the bed like that.

    I don't doubt that Google folks have the occasional moment like that running Chrome or Android or whatnot...

  • The thing that makes this news is the fact that the *biggest* competitor's browser was used, and thus the hat was tipped to them so to speak. Why wouldn't the presenter asked his/her self what the best way would be to diffuse the situation. At the least, hat should have been tipped to Mozilla Firefox. While it still would have received guffaws, at least having the day saved by 'open source' is better than having the day saved by Google. The more obscure open source in this case the better, but likely th

  • Maybe this guy and that Apple engineer they just fired can get together. Who know what they might come up with.

  • Edge did not freeze, it was configured to be more locked-down within the corporation. So in order to get around locked-down clients, he simply installed Chrome rather than reconfigure Edge.

  • he went from one piece of spyware to another.

  • ...downloading Chrome or Firefox!

