Russia's Anti-VPN Law Goes Into Effect (theregister.co.uk) 11
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Register: A Russian law that bans the use or provision of virtual private networks (VPNs) will come into effect Wednesday. The legislation will require ISPs to block websites that offer VPNs and similar proxy services that are used by millions of Russians to circumvent state-imposed internet censorship. It was signed by President Vladimir Putin on July 29 and was justified as a necessary measure to prevent the spread of extremism online. Its real impact, however, will be to make it much harder for ordinary Russians to access websites ISPs are instructed to block connections to by Russian regulator Roskomnadzor, aka the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media. The law is just one part of a concerted effort by the Russian government to restrict access to information online. While Russia does not appear to be going the same route as China -- which has a country wide, constantly maintained censorship apparatus, known as the Great Firewall of China -- it is clearly following its lead. At the same time as Putin signed the VPN legislation, he signed another that will come into effect in January. That law, like a similar one passed by the Chinese government earlier this year, will require operators of messaging services to verify their users' identities through phone numbers. And it will require operators to introduce systems to cut off any users that are deemed by the Russian government to be spreading illegal content.
Wikipedia (Score:1)
Reminds me of the kind of paranoia ancient kings used to have, thinking everyone was out to get them.
Re: (Score:2)
That government regulator has even blocked themselves once.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, Russia really has blocked Wikipedia?
I'm from Russia. Wikipedia is not banned. The claim in the article is incorrect.
This is a good thing (Score:2)
If Putin does it, it becomes much harder for the EU/US to justify crippling VPNs.