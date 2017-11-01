Android Oreo Bug Sends Thousands of Phones Into Infinite Boot Loops (bleepingcomputer.com) 18
An anonymous reader writes: A bug in the new "Adaptive Icons" feature introduced in Android Oreo has sent thousands of phones into infinite boot loops, forcing some users to reset their devices to factory settings, causing users to lose data along the way. The bug was discovered by Jcbsera, the developer of the Swipe for Facebook Android app (energy-efficient Facebook wrapper app), and does not affect Android Oreo (8.0) in its default state. The bug occurs only with apps that use adaptive icons -- a new feature introduced in Android Oreo that allows icons to change shape and size based on the device they're viewed on, or the type of launcher the user is using on his Android device. For example, adaptive icons will appear in square, rounded, or circle containers depending on the theme or launcher the user is using. The style of adaptive icons is defined a local XML file. The bug first manifested itself when the developer of the Swipe for Facebook Android app accidentally renamed the foreground image of his adaptive icon with the same name as this XML file (ic_launcher_main.png and ic_launcher_main.xml). This naming scheme sends Android Oreo in an infinite loop that regularly crashes the device. At one point, Android detects something is wrong and prompts the user to reset the device to factory settings. Users don't have to open an app, and the crashes still happen just by having an app with malformed adaptive icons artifacts on your phone. Google said it will fix the issue in Android Oreo 8.1.
Facepalm (Score:1, Insightful)
Let's not even get into the stupidity of assuming a file extension (or that they stupidly walked the file system looking for the first matching NAME minus the extension) - but how can you let your SUPER SECURE OS get borked because of one unruly configured app which NEVER happens in the real world?!
Maybe I'm just getting old but it seems programmers is gettin' dumber every year, along with UI designers (or maybe, in this case, it's one and the same)
Re: (Score:2)
No, nothing so nefarious. It's just jealousy on the part of the poor little Android phones. They seem to think if they can go into one infinite loop, they will magically be transformed into iPhones.
Simple when you think about it for a bit.
Re: (Score:2)
SD card is paired to the phone and encrypted. Factory reset blows away the key so all data is lost.
Re: (Score:2)
forcing some users to reset their devices to factory settings, causing users to lose data along the way.
I'm out of touch; my phone runs 4.1.2 Jelly Bean. But I don't get it. Resetting to factory settings doesn't erase the SD card, does it? If so, pull it out before resetting.
Not unless you're an apple fanboy looking for a reason to complain online...
Re: (Score:2)
That's a lousy way to eat the creme filling. Open the oreo, use a clean knife to scrape the filling, put the cookies back in the package. Not only is it hygienic, it's much faster and in the end you get to bite into a big blob of awesome-tasting sugar.
I know this... (Score:2)
This bug shall be called the Buzz Lightyear bug.
They knew the risk. (Score:2)
It's beta software.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Infinite eh? (Score:1)
How do we know that if they just left the phone in boot looping for the next millennia that it wouldn't recover on the twenty seven septillionth time?
Hopefully (Score:2)
Hey! (Score:2)
Wanna see it again?
Wanna see it again?
Wanna see it again?
Wanna see it again?
Wanna see it again?
Wanna see it again?