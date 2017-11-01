Android Oreo Bug Sends Thousands of Phones Into Infinite Boot Loops (bleepingcomputer.com) 11
An anonymous reader writes: A bug in the new "Adaptive Icons" feature introduced in Android Oreo has sent thousands of phones into infinite boot loops, forcing some users to reset their devices to factory settings, causing users to lose data along the way. The bug was discovered by Jcbsera, the developer of the Swipe for Facebook Android app (energy-efficient Facebook wrapper app), and does not affect Android Oreo (8.0) in its default state. The bug occurs only with apps that use adaptive icons -- a new feature introduced in Android Oreo that allows icons to change shape and size based on the device they're viewed on, or the type of launcher the user is using on his Android device. For example, adaptive icons will appear in square, rounded, or circle containers depending on the theme or launcher the user is using. The style of adaptive icons is defined a local XML file. The bug first manifested itself when the developer of the Swipe for Facebook Android app accidentally renamed the foreground image of his adaptive icon with the same name as this XML file (ic_launcher_main.png and ic_launcher_main.xml). This naming scheme sends Android Oreo in an infinite loop that regularly crashes the device. At one point, Android detects something is wrong and prompts the user to reset the device to factory settings. Users don't have to open an app, and the crashes still happen just by having an app with malformed adaptive icons artifacts on your phone. Google said it will fix the issue in Android Oreo 8.1.
Re: (Score:2)
SD card is paired to the phone and encrypted. Factory reset blows away the key so all data is lost.
Re: (Score:2)
forcing some users to reset their devices to factory settings, causing users to lose data along the way.
I'm out of touch; my phone runs 4.1.2 Jelly Bean. But I don't get it. Resetting to factory settings doesn't erase the SD card, does it? If so, pull it out before resetting.
Not unless you're an apple fanboy looking for a reason to complain online...
Re: (Score:2)
That's a lousy way to eat the creme filling. Open the oreo, use a clean knife to scrape the filling, put the cookies back in the package. Not only is it hygienic, it's much faster and in the end you get to bite into a big blob of awesome-tasting sugar.
I know this... (Score:2)
This bug shall be called the Buzz Lightyear bug.
They knew the risk. (Score:2)
It's beta software.