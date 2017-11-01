Rise of the Machines Must Be Monitored, Say Global Finance Regulators (reuters.com) 21
A reader shares a report: Replacing bank and insurance workers with machines risks creating a dependency on outside technology companies beyond the reach of regulators, the global Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Wednesday. The FSB, which coordinates financial regulation across the Group of 20 Economies (G20), said in its first report on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning that the risks they pose need monitoring. AI and machine learning refer to technology that is replacing traditional methods to assess the creditworthiness of customers, to crunch data, price insurance contracts and spot profitable trades across markets. There are no international regulatory standards for AI and machine learning, but the FSB left open whether new rules are needed.
Translation: we won't be able to pull the kind of fraud we're accustomed to doing, because the algorithms will be programmed to actually follow the law. Humans can be bribed and leaned on, and that's what they depend on. Play fair? Not in this lifetime.
I'm not sure it is this. Could also be the robots are coming after MY job this time. Machines good as long as it was someone else's job.
Is there any actual evidence that monitoring the traditional finance industry works? Every time the system falls over we learn the regulators had full knowledge of all the fraud and looked the other way. Every time we discover government policy and regulatory indifference invited the fraud. Every damn time.
Is there any actual evidence that monitoring the traditional finance industry works?
It's all smoke and mirrors for those in the know. Capitalism has never been "regulated" it's always worked in the interests of power.
Protectionism for the rich and big business by state intervention, radical market interference.
Wikileaks
Manufacturing consent:
