Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Businesses Transportation

Google Shuts Off Airline Booking Tool in Search (bloomberg.com) 13

Posted by msmash from the end-of-road dept.
Google is pulling a software tool that let small companies access search information on airfares, a potential blow to online travel newcomers. From a report: Google's tool was opened in 2011 after its $700 million acquisition of ITA Software, an online airfare broker. In approving the deal, a federal judge required that Google keep an ITA flight search and pricing software, called QPX, accessible to third parties for at least five years. In 2014, Google created a cheaper version of the QPX software, called QPX Express, meant to target smaller companies and startups. Google shut that service down due to "low interest," according to a company spokeswoman. Google said it is keeping intact a version of the original software tool for corporate customers. Google used ITA's tool to create Google Flights, which aggregates airline prices directly inside its powerful search engine.

Google Shuts Off Airline Booking Tool in Search More | Reply

Google Shuts Off Airline Booking Tool in Search

Comments Filter:

  • If the plan was to not advertise it, and sell it to the "savvy" customer, it worked apparently.

  • I remember applying to ITA pre-google. They had some sweet programming questions on their website. It was basically a contest. They would interview anyone who could solve the questions and the questions were damn tough to solve. Hope they kept the same process after joining Google instead of going over to Google's general process of hiring based upon whether the team is comfortable with the guy they are hiring. (not too dumb but more importantly not too much smarter than the rest of the team). Google actual

Slashdot Top Deals

While money doesn't buy love, it puts you in a great bargaining position.

Close