Google Shuts Off Airline Booking Tool in Search
Google is pulling a software tool that let small companies access search information on airfares, a potential blow to online travel newcomers. From a report: Google's tool was opened in 2011 after its $700 million acquisition of ITA Software, an online airfare broker. In approving the deal, a federal judge required that Google keep an ITA flight search and pricing software, called QPX, accessible to third parties for at least five years. In 2014, Google created a cheaper version of the QPX software, called QPX Express, meant to target smaller companies and startups. Google shut that service down due to "low interest," according to a company spokeswoman. Google said it is keeping intact a version of the original software tool for corporate customers. Google used ITA's tool to create Google Flights, which aggregates airline prices directly inside its powerful search engine.
The ITA fare comparison tool is a breakthrough, as big as the Page Rank of web sites. Fare comparison is essentially a multiple traveling salesman problem. The key insight to find usable solution quickly was to precompute the cost matrix for some heavily used sectors and cache precomputed solutions to build larger and larger precomputed solutions.
It was developed by a President's Gold Me
Since the algorithm usually does not complete, it gives only local minima and not the global minima. Thus the solution depends on initial conditions and how long it is allowed to and how frequently it is updated.
They all use the same algorithm from Google, slightly differently that is all.
If the plan was to not advertise it, and sell it to the "savvy" customer, it worked apparently.