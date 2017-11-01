A Japanese Company Is Giving Nonsmokers Longer Vacations (fastcompany.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares a report: Marketing firm Piala introduced the new policy in September after nonsmokers complained that they were working more than their colleagues who smoked. The company's offices are reportedly on the 29th floor, meaning that popping out for a smoke break meant a solid 15 minutes away from work. Multiply that by several smoke breaks a day, and the hours start to add up, which began to tick off nonsmoking coworkers. A spokesman for the company told The Telegraph that one of those nonsmokers slipped a note in the company's suggestion box and the CEO agreed. Now nonsmokers are entitled to more vacation time, which the company hopes will encourage smokers to quit their filthy habit.
in Japanese company you hit the bar after your 10 hour day at the office.
If this idea offends you then I suggest you think about what socialized medicine means.
I would prefer that we all simply pay for our own healthcare, but since that's not the system we have then I must start thinking about how to make what we have more fair.
LOL, charging smokers more for health/life insurance has been SOP in the industry for decades, and this guy's getting all aggro over his misconception of it.
Smokers die young. Their lifetime healthcare costs are _lower_. Sense health care after age 65 is highly subsidised, we want _more_ smokers.
Seems cheaper to create an enclosed room on the 29th floor where smokers can get their fix in 5 minutes instead of 15 minutes.
Seems cheaper to create an enclosed room on the 29th floor where smokers can get their fix in 5 minutes instead of 15 minutes.
with blackjack and slots.
If you want to illegalize it, fine. But I'm tired of the constant ads for "TRUTH" (now going all the way to claim that smoking is racist) all the while I'm counter propagandized (by some of the same companies) about how pot smoking is good for you and should be legalized.
And I say this as a non-smoker!
Are we going to give similar breaks to single employees without children and how great that is?
Are we going to count those who take 5 coffee breaks a day?!
Last time I checked, smoke breaks are unpaid... so are they suggesting only offering non-smokers more unpaid vacation time?
If so, that hardly seems like something newsworthy.