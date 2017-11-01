Facebook, Twitter and Google Berated by Senators on Russia (bbc.com) 22
From a BBC report: Russian operatives, likely working from St Petersburg, provoked angry Americans to take to the streets, a US Senate committee heard on Wednesday. The May 2016 protest, arranged by a group named Heart of Texas, was one example of Kremlin-backed efforts to destabilise the American electoral process. Lawyers for three technology companies -- Facebook, Twitter and Google -- were told they were grossly underestimating the scale of the problem. "You just don't get it," said California Senator Dianne Feinstein. "What we're talking about is a cataclysmic change. What we're talking about is the beginning of cyber-warfare." She added: "We are not going to go away, gentlemen. This is a very big deal." [...] Several senators suggested that more hearings and consultation would be needed, expressing their frustration that the companies were not being represented by higher-ranking executives. "I'm disappointed that you're here, and not your CEOs," said independent senator Angus King. From a FastCompany report: Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) had one specific and simple question for Facebook's Colin Stretch. He wanted to know about 30,000 fake accounts Facebook discovered earlier this year that were trying to influence the French election. At the time, Facebook bragged that it was able to discover these accounts and swiftly took them down. Warner wanted to know if Facebook, after discovering these accounts, cross-checked to see if these same accounts also tried to tamper with the U.S. election. "Your leadership bragged about how proactively you were in the French election process," said Warner, "Did you check those accounts [with the U.S. election]?" Stretch couldn't give a straight answer. "The system that ran to take down those accounts -- which were fake accounts of all type and any purpose -- is now active worldwide," he said. Warner wasn't amused. "Just answer my question," he said. "Have you reviewed the accounts you took down in France that were Russian-related to see if they played any role in the American election?" Once again, Facebook couldn't answer.
"I'm disappointed that you're here, and not your CEOs," said independent senator Angus King. "If we go through this exercise again we should appreciate seeing the top people."
They are not there to be berated. They are there to testify. Congress has the authority to subpoena people to answer questions. Congress does not have the authority to force people to appear before them and get yelled at.
I'm sure the celebrities and college professors are right behind the tech firms.
They are mixed on T. While the tech firms love deregulation and lower taxes, they don't like losing their supply of overseas labor, and don't like being told when and how include/exclude security features to allegedly help law enforcement and DHS.
Facebook, Twitter and Google Berated by Senators on Russia
Took a bit to parse this.
Logically it feels more like the subjects are just swapped. "Russia Berated by Senators on Facebook, Twitter, and Google"
Then it looks like the senators that are doing the berating are Russian.
It would need to read something like, "Senators berate Facebook, Twitter, and Google on Russian Interference"
I'm confused. They got MORE Americans to get out and vote. That's practically the holy grail of democratic elections. In a country that historically has dismal voter turnout!
Or are we all just pissed that the 'wrong' people voted? Maybe next time the 'right' people can get out and vote instead...
We can spend months trying to guess the final effect of all this meddling, but the bottom line is that both parties should be against organized foreign meddling in our political process, period. The actual outcome is secondary.
(Yes, I know, the US has been meddling in foreign affairs under the tables for many decades, and many of those countries have a right to be pissed.)
Wait, Russia's not Communist anymore, nevermind...
We want voters to operate only under American influence. It's our democracy, and its flaws and terrible brokenness should be our fault; we shouldn't have to deal with the Russians creating a charged atmosphere of political divisiveness and shifting the balance toward a candidate in their favor.
It's self-interest, and it makes sense. We interfere with other countries's elections as well, for our own self-interests. There's no treaty not to; allowing this is considered an internal issue.
Still, look at
They likely don't see it the correct way.
Feinstein is there to help them see it the correct way.
That's a nice company you've got there, sure would be a shame if something happened to it...
