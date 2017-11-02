Google Explains Tuesday's Drive, Docs Bug That Marked Some Files As Violating Terms of Service (9to5google.com) 28
On Tuesday, Google's cloud-based word processing software was randomly flagging files for supposedly "violating" Google's Terms of Service, resulting in some users not being able to access or share their files. Google today explained the issue and addressed concerns that arose. 9to5Google reports: Several users on Tuesday morning reported no longer being able to open certain files they were working on in Docs, while others were locked out mid-edit. "On Tuesday, October 31, we mistakenly blocked access to some of our users' files, including Google Docs," Google said in a blog post. "This was due to a short-lived bug that incorrectly flagged some files as violating our terms of service (TOS)." Afterwards, Google provided a comment to Gizmodo noting that a code push made earlier that morning was at fault and that full access had been restored to users hours after the bug first arose. Today's clarification goes on to explain how that error on Tuesday caused Drive to "misinterpret" responses from the antivirus system designed to protect against malware, phishing, and spam. As a result, Docs "erroneously mark[ed] some files as TOS violations, thus causing access denials for users of those files."
Looks like it's to drop using Google Drive as my go-to backup for my work projects, or much of anything else, for that matter.
This is The Cloud. They're not YOUR files, they're OUR files.
So there was a minor outage that was caused by software? Could easily have happened for a million other reasons that no one would care about.
Would the outage have exceeded 12 hours? I can't see any RTO details, but if not you are still well within 99.9% availability.
That's way better than what you will ever achieve with crappy consumer equipment.
On the other hand: no real consolation to those locked out by the bug
Well, I guess there's some consolation in having it provide pretty much full availability with zero scheduled downtime otherwise.
It's not just "the cloud", such a thing could happen on any network. It's that you must "trust" that Google will revert the issue and grant you access to *your* documents. They don't have to.
I'm playing it safe and storing all my documents on Microsoft OneDrive.
It just goes to show you should never use as primary storage a service that will, for any reason, censor or lock content - because someday anything you have may be declared "wrong".
I don't mind editing documents and moving them into the cloud, I don't even necessarily mind iCloud based apps like Keynote that stores things to iCloud - but there at least I can save a Kyenote file locally and work with it there if I like. Google Docs have always been a bit too "pure cloud" for my liking...
If you have the bandwidth to upload, you can share with your collaborators and colleagues as needed.
Too many checksums, SJW, AV efforts trying to look into your data with cloud services.
Keep your data sets, ideas, tech, optimisations, language use secure from been searched, sorted and questioned.
If a server product is needed find a real hosting company with real hardware that can offer a fully self encrypted service.
"the cloud" is really just "someone else's computer" and if you store data on it, that other entity can deny you access to it.
