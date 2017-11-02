Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bug Google Communications Data Storage Security The Internet

Google Explains Tuesday's Drive, Docs Bug That Marked Some Files As Violating Terms of Service (9to5google.com) 21

Posted by BeauHD from the fine-print dept.
On Tuesday, Google's cloud-based word processing software was randomly flagging files for supposedly "violating" Google's Terms of Service, resulting in some users not being able to access or share their files. Google today explained the issue and addressed concerns that arose. 9to5Google reports: Several users on Tuesday morning reported no longer being able to open certain files they were working on in Docs, while others were locked out mid-edit. "On Tuesday, October 31, we mistakenly blocked access to some of our users' files, including Google Docs," Google said in a blog post. "This was due to a short-lived bug that incorrectly flagged some files as violating our terms of service (TOS)." Afterwards, Google provided a comment to Gizmodo noting that a code push made earlier that morning was at fault and that full access had been restored to users hours after the bug first arose. Today's clarification goes on to explain how that error on Tuesday caused Drive to "misinterpret" responses from the antivirus system designed to protect against malware, phishing, and spam. As a result, Docs "erroneously mark[ed] some files as TOS violations, thus causing access denials for users of those files."

Google Explains Tuesday's Drive, Docs Bug That Marked Some Files As Violating Terms of Service More | Reply

Google Explains Tuesday's Drive, Docs Bug That Marked Some Files As Violating Terms of Service

Comments Filter:

  • Looks like it's to drop using Google Drive as my go-to backup for my work projects, or much of anything else, for that matter.

    • So there was a minor outage that was caused by software? Could easily have happened for a million other reasons that no one would care about.

      Would the outage have exceeded 12 hours? I can't see any RTO details, but if not you are still well within 99.9% availability.

      That's way better than what you will ever achieve with crappy consumer equipment.

  • On the one hand: they fixed it quickly, using the same deployment processes that broke it quickly

    On the other hand: no real consolation to those locked out by the bug

  • It's not just "the cloud", such a thing could happen on any network. It's that you must "trust" that Google will revert the issue and grant you access to *your* documents. They don't have to.

    • How would I flag my data on my own network or computer as violating my Terms of Service? The mind boggles. It definitely is "the cloud". The cloud means you don't control your data.
  • Why don't stupid users understand: YOU DON'T OWN YOUR DATA. It belongs to the mega-corporations. Idiots. Personal computing is dead. Long live Corporate Computing.

  • "OK; as a word we commonly use has now been associated with terrorism and banned by the search algorithms, we suggest instead of 'the' you use 't__he' or 'Teh'".

    We hope to have this solved soon.

  • ... they scraped them all.

  • It just goes to show you should never use as primary storage a service that will, for any reason, censor or lock content - because someday anything you have may be declared "wrong".

    I don't mind editing documents and moving them into the cloud, I don't even necessarily mind iCloud based apps like Keynote that stores things to iCloud - but there at least I can save a Kyenote file locally and work with it there if I like. Google Docs have always been a bit too "pure cloud" for my liking...

  • ... the cloud is.

  • It came off a perfectly innocent looking thumb drive that I found in a parking lot in Langley, W. Virginia.

  • Long term keep your data away from any deep file "inspecting" cloud product.
    If you have the bandwidth to upload, you can share with your collaborators and colleagues as needed.
    Too many checksums, SJW, AV efforts trying to look into your data with cloud services.

    Keep your data sets, ideas, tech, optimisations, language use secure from been searched, sorted and questioned.

    If a server product is needed find a real hosting company with real hardware that can offer a fully self encrypted service.

Slashdot Top Deals

"We are on the verge: Today our program proved Fermat's next-to-last theorem." -- Epigrams in Programming, ACM SIGPLAN Sept. 1982

Close