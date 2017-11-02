The Fourth US Navy Collision of the Year Was Ultimately Caused By UI Confusion (arstechnica.com) 37
Yesterday, the U.S. Navy issued its report on the collisions of the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain this summer, which was the fourth U.S. Navy collision this year. "The Navy's investigation found that both collisions were avoidable accidents," reports Ars Technica. "And in the case of the USS McCain, the accident was in part caused by an error made in switching which control console on the ship's bridge had steering control. While the report lays the blame on training, the user interface for the bridge's central navigation control systems certainly played a role." From the report: According to the report, at 5:19am local time, the commanding officer of the McCain, Commander Alfredo J. Sanchez, "noticed the Helmsman (the watchstander steering the ship) having difficulty maintaining course while also adjusting the throttles for speed control." Sanchez ordered the watch team to split the responsibilities for steering and speed control, shifting control of the throttle to another watchstander's station -- the lee helm, immediately to the right (starboard) of the Helmsman's position at the Ship's Control Console. While the Ship's Control Console has a wheel for manual steering, both steering and throttle can be controlled with trackballs, with the adjustments showing up on the screens for each station. However, instead of switching just throttle control to the Lee Helm station, the Helmsman accidentally switched all control to the Lee Helm station. When that happened, the ship's rudder automatically moved to its default position (amidships, or on center line of the ship). The helmsman had been steering slightly to the right to keep the ship on course in the currents of the Singapore Strait, but the adjustment meant the ship started drifting off course.
At this point, everyone on the bridge thought there had been a loss of steering. In the commotion that ensued, the commanding officer and bridge crew lost track of what was going on around them. Sanchez ordered the engines slowed, but the lee helmsman only slowed the port (left) throttle, because the throttle controls on-screen were not "ganged" (linked) at the time as the result of the switch-over of control. The ship continued to turn uncontrolled to port -- putting the ship on a collision course with the Liberian-flagged chemical carrier Alnic MC.
At this point, everyone on the bridge thought there had been a loss of steering. In the commotion that ensued, the commanding officer and bridge crew lost track of what was going on around them. Sanchez ordered the engines slowed, but the lee helmsman only slowed the port (left) throttle, because the throttle controls on-screen were not "ganged" (linked) at the time as the result of the switch-over of control. The ship continued to turn uncontrolled to port -- putting the ship on a collision course with the Liberian-flagged chemical carrier Alnic MC.
Damn developers... (Score:3)
See? This is what happens when the project team is made up of "full-stack" developers - no one knows how to code a decent UI... That, and the whole thing was written in Angular...
Re: (Score:1)
Come on, you can do better than that. You didn't even try to tie it to Hillary Clinton's email server once.
Re: (Score:2)
Come on, you can do better than that. You didn't even try to tie it to Hillary Clinton's email server once.
We can't. You know it got wiped (with a cloth) long before this happened...
Re:Damn developers... (Score:5, Interesting)
This is what happens when people get too caught up in method A that they forget about method B. The ship has a steering wheel. If the trackball method seems out of whack for even a second, someone should grab the physical wheel while the video game steering is diagnosed.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually...
As I understood the article, the issue was that the physical wheel that controlled the rudder can be moved electronically between multiple locations. The same is true with the throttles. The problem here was the physical control location got switched accidently and they lost track of where it went.
A good UI would have two key features. First, it would have a visual indicator at ALL possible control locations where the one primary physical control was currently configured. Second, it would p
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I'd much rather have a programmer design the user interface than a UX designer. With a programmer you usually get a logical, well constructed interface that follows standards and offers easy access the software's functionality. Meanwhile, most UX designers turn up and say, "let's recreate the interface with flat design, remove all the colours, hide all the options, remove all customisation, spread the buttons all over the place, and after we've finished let's redesign the whole thing again next year."
I've
Re: (Score:2)
With a programmer you usually get a logical, well constructed interface
Gimp is an obvious counterexample.
Many problems caused this (Score:3)
Re:Many problems caused this (Score:4, Insightful)
A better point might be to not have an elite team and a standard team, but to mix and match between the different shifts so there's always a couple of highly experienced guys around.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Many problems caused this (Score:4, Insightful)
One of the issues that has been highlighted is how little bridge watchkeeping experience US Navy officers(including CO's) can rack up in their careers, hour counts that wouldn't even qualify them as a 3rd mate on a commercial coast freighter, much less anything really big:
https://www.usni.org/magazines... [usni.org]
And from another article, published more recently:
"Mitch McGuffie, a former U.S. surface warfare officer who served in an exchange with the U.K. Royal Navy for two years as a bridge officer, said that other navies place a higher value on navigation and ship handling than Americans.
âoeI was the go-to office of the deck on my first tour, and I thought I knew a lot of stuff. And then I went to the Royal Navy and I went through their navigator school, and it was the hardest class that I have ever gone through, with a 50-percent attrition rate,â he said.
British sailors specialize in a specific discipline at sea, unlike the U.S. surface warfare officers that are generalists. As a result, narrow specialties like navigation or bridge watches maybe given short shrift.
âoePeople squeak through the system. They may be great officers and they may great engineers, but they might not have had a lot of time handling ships in busy waterways,â McGuffie told USNI News in an interview.
âoeWe have guys that are commanding ships right now that have 400, 500 hours of bridge watchkeeping time in their career.â
In contrast, as the bridge officer on a Royal Navy frigate for a six-month deployment, McGuffie stood watch for more than 2,000 hours â" all of them logged."
Re:Many problems caused this (Score:4, Interesting)
In contrast, as the bridge officer on a Royal Navy frigate for a six-month deployment, McGuffie stood watch for more than 2,000 hours â" all of them logged."
The guy averaged 77 hours per week? I find it hard to believe he was actually on watch while the ship was underway that much.
In my experience (US Navy for four years) the biggest problem is that the enlisted men who stand duty on the bridge (lookouts, helmsmen, etc.) are not the brightest people you'll ever meet (to put it very politely).
Re: (Score:2)
In the Royal Navy, officers are specialized for their roles, so as a bridge officer, yes, he'd spend most of his duty time on the bridge.
And if they ran the Traditional 2 Section RN dogged watch, he'd have spent on average 36h on watch every 72 hour period. Which would give you 2160h watch hours logged.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to offer another explanation. In hindsight, It seems like any idiot on the bridge could have over-ridden the auto-piloting controls and manually steered the ship in a direction other than directly at The Alnic.
What happens in real life, in real time, during an emergency, is that people freeze up and don't always think to do the rational thing. Are more seasoned sailors less likely to fail in a high stress situation? Absolutely, and yet, for every Sully, there's a dozen well-trained individuals wit
Re: (Score:2)
but to mix and match between the different shifts so there's always a couple of highly experienced guys around.
That's what is normally done. But when a ship is entering or leaving port you always want the best team on watch. It sounds like the captain was trying to do that by giving some of the crew an extra hour of rest to have them ready when they got to Singapore; but he didn't anticipate the traffic jam he would go through in those straits, nor did he allow for having a helmsman who couldn't steer and control the ship's speed at the same time (the guy probably couldn't walk and chew gum at the same time either).
In civilspeak (Score:3)
It means that the navigation UI was overlaid by the Solitaire UI,
Seems to me this is a case of "too much going on" (Score:2)
Whether or not it's a UI-issue, it seems to me whoever was on the bridge was simply confused about all that is going on and a variation of the mythical man-month. Splitting controls across multiple officers in multiple locations is harder to manage than just having a single person responsible. I understand the need for fail-over but that doesn't mean you can simply distribute higher loads.
Not knowing whether you are dealing with a human error or a mechanical issue is another one of those things that just re
Some things never change (Score:4, Funny)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Who's controlling it?
What's "it"?
The ship!
You are, right?
Only the rudder.
Whose controlling the propellers then?
I thought you were.
No, I thought you were!
Let's ask Mikey. Mikey, are you controlling the propellers?
I was earlier, but I thought you guys took control of them. See, the red icon is on.
That's not a red icon, that's the object we are about to collide with...
Sounds like the Titanic (Score:2)
It sounds a little like the Titanic and the suggestion the it hit the iceberg because of confusion between the use of Tiller Orders and Rudder Orders.
No cyber, no other nations? (Score:4, Insightful)
Who would have expected not having a good design and testing that design with crews would have been an issue?
How to do a "navy".
1. Your crews have to have skills. Find the best people to work in your navy. Give them the wages, support and education they need.
2. Read up on how other winning nations did the "navy" design over the many, many years.
Saying a ship is new or a different "design" is no excuse.
The UK built its Dreadnought https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] having to consider new designs and new ideas. The new parts got made with skill and people worked very hard to get the new design ready.
Any unexpected issues got corrected by real engineers and top experts before they became an issue for the navy.
Find the experts, test things a lot, have good crews and ensure the skill sets are ready.
Re: (Score:2)
2. Read up on how other winning nations did the "navy" design over the many, many years.
Great idea. The US Navy has no experience at all, does it?
Ars Technica showing how far they've sunk again (Score:4, Informative)
Despite Ars Technica's single-minded view on the incident, there were multiple levels of failure, including but not limited to:
Insufficient lookouts
Overcrowded bridge interior
Insufficient training(What Ars Technica neglects(possibly deliberately) to mention is that parts of the crew on watch on the bridge were on temporary assignment from the cruiser Antietam, which according to the report has a different control system)
Contrary to protocol, the CO issued orders, without announcing that he was taking direct control, and then didn't keep a firm grasp of the situation.
Insufficient bridge watchstanding experience in general in the US Navy officer corps, partially due to the generalist nature of US Navy surface officers, rather than the specialization found in the Royal Navy for example. As highlighted by a USN officer: "âoePeople squeak through the system. They may be great officers and they may great engineers, but they might not have had a lot of time handling ships in busy waterways,â McGuffie told USNI News in an interview.
âoeWe have guys that are commanding ships right now that have 400, 500 hours of bridge watchkeeping time in their career.â
In contrast, as the bridge officer on a Royal Navy frigate for a six-month deployment, McGuffie stood watch for more than 2,000 hours â" all of them logged"
The Fitzgerald was both better and worse. The OOD had 0 situational awareness, ignored technical tools such as AIS that'd have given him sufficient situational awareness, ignored warnings by the junior OOD, insufficient lookouts posted(none on starboard side), the OOD had no knowledge of the TSS(despite being based out of Yokohama!!!!), and the TSS was not mentioned in the navigation briefing.
And, as on all USN surface warfare ships, non-pilots seem to be chronically sleep-deprived.
So, you have systematic issues at multiple levels, of which the UI was just one small part
Re: (Score:2)
I've been in the US Navy and I've served Bridge Watches. Any time the Captain gives a direct order to the helm, or directly orders a change in speed, he automatically has the con, and retains it until he says otherwise. This is so that there's no time wasted in an emergency when the time saved may make the difference between a collision and a near miss. Y
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but as I mentioned, he didn't keep the grasp of the situation, and never handed conn back either, which causes confusion, which is part of the protocol breach.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but according to the report, after issuing the order about about reducing speed, he seems to have remained quiet, yet not handed Conn back, which leaves the crew in a confused state(or, more likely, it'll turn out to be like on the Porter recording that leaked, with massive confusion, everyone talking over each other etc).
"Avoidable Accidents" (Score:2)
On-screen throttle controls? (Score:3)
WTF is this, star trek?
They don't need reconfigurable controls, do they? Wouldn't it make more sense to have discrete controls? They can be electronic displays if that's your thing, but probably shouldn't be.
A bloody great Wheel for steering (Score:2)
Makes a pretty good UI.
This sort of thing has crashed airplanes. When they went from yokes to joysticks. There was the air France one where an idiot pilot held the joystick back and the other pilot had no way of knowing.
Crude and simple works.
That said, on traditional naval boats, the helmsman working the wheel had no idea of where the ship is going. Often cannot ever see out the front. Look outs tell the officer, the officer tells the helmsman a course, and the helmsman is just like an auto pilot. Thi
Re: (Score:2)
I do. As I've written elsewhere, I'm ex-Navy. If every shift of bridge crew had been properly trained, and there'd been regular drills, everybody would have known exactly what to do and would have done it automatically, without even needing to think about it. It's just like knowing how to hit the brakes and swerve to avoid a crash when you're driving your car. If you were properly taught in the first place, you don't think about it, you just do it,
Where was the ECDIS (Score:2)