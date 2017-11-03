Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Some Google Pixel 2 XL Units Shipped Without an Operating System

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
Corbin Davenport, writing for AndroidPolice: Some Pixel 2 XL units are being shipped without Android properly installed. Obviously, the phone can't boot without the OS. It may be possible to flash a factory image, since fastboot is supposed to allow signed images to be flashed with the bootloader still locked, but the affected phones could have other problems that prevent this from working. The company confirmed the veracity of the story, but did not share more details. It said, however, that the issue had been resolved.

Some Google Pixel 2 XL Units Shipped Without an Operating System

