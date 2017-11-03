Some Google Pixel 2 XL Units Shipped Without an Operating System (androidpolice.com) 21
Corbin Davenport, writing for AndroidPolice: Some Pixel 2 XL units are being shipped without Android properly installed. Obviously, the phone can't boot without the OS. It may be possible to flash a factory image, since fastboot is supposed to allow signed images to be flashed with the bootloader still locked, but the affected phones could have other problems that prevent this from working. The company confirmed the veracity of the story, but did not share more details. It said, however, that the issue had been resolved.
You could argue that they all do.
Wouldn't it be nice if that were normal as an option?
When will get the IBM PC of mobile computing? WHEN!?
The world's technology will only improve when it's considered normal for a user to program his "device" as he sees fit.
When they are large enough to feature the typical big red switch of the IBM PC area.
Which company, exactly?
Read and you will see why.
https://jalopnik.com/tesla-shipped-cars-without-seats-and-digital-displays-1820113207
Could be worse. Could be Boeing [youtube.com].
This video cams out shortly after Boeing went to a 'moving assembly line'. Lots of laughs (and some groans) on the shop floor.
Didn't Microsoft cancel Windows 10 mobile?
Still no operating system.
I wouldn't mind an OS-less phone, provided that it is easy to install one's ROM of choice. It would be nice to have LineageOS supported from the start, for example.
Sadly, I am inclined to agree with you. My wife has had two LG phones (G2 and G4, I believe) and neither was very good. Both had to be retired well before what I consider normal for a smart phone (2-3 years of use, ideally).
