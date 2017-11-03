Microsoft Quietly Announces End of Last Free Windows 10 Upgrade Offer (zdnet.com) 97
Ed Bott, writing for ZDNet: If you've been waiting to claim your free Windows 10 upgrade using the "assistive technologies" exception, you need to act soon. In a quiet change to an obscure web page, Microsoft announced this week that those exceptions will end on December 31, 2017. On July 29, 2016, Microsoft officially ended the Get Windows 10 program, which offered free Windows 10 upgrades to anyone currently running a supported earlier version of Windows. But the company left a giant loophole in a separate announcement at the same time. Under the terms of that announcement, individuals who use "assistive technologies" received an automatic extension of the free upgrade offer. Sometime in the past week, Microsoft quietly edited that page, to add "The accessibility upgrade offer expires on December 31, 2017."
To name a few, Altium, SolidWorks, and Adobe Premiere.
Original AC here. I should really create an account as I've been reading for 10+ years now.
Yes Altium Designer is one. Chief Architect (home design software) is another.
I'm an electrical engineer in my day job and my hobby is also electronics. More so, I'm in the process of designing my own custom home (Chief). So I use the software all the time.
Yes, this is pro software, however, most software targets the largest installed operating system base. For example, in the mobile devices world, nobody
No it could be an awful lot simpler and probably run more software but there are holy wars to be fought and potential users to be ridiculed instead.
Linux doesn't have: "Lack of choice" (Score:2)
Out of curiosity: what is that software that you need, that is not available under Linux? I do not doubt your assertion, but I would like to know more.
Software isn't the real problem (honestly that stuff just appears once users reach critical mass), the problem is that Linux doesn't have "lack of choice", and it never will because it's not a product. Linux doesn't need anything more to attract users, instead the prospective users need to value something that is actively shunned in consumerism: an extreme abundance of choice, as the inevitable consequence of the freedoms that underpin the GNU/Linux world.
This is not compatible with consumerism because it r
All it takes is one piece of software that a user views as critical that doesn't have the same functionality available in Linux and the whole deal is shot as far as they're concerned.
What you say is correct, but it can also work in the other direction. I've got things on my Linux system that would be a lot of work and jumping through hoops and buying many items of software, in order to have the same things on a Windows box. And these things are critical to my own workflow.
I'll admit that my case is hardly the typical case over the entire population of computer users, but it may be at least somewhat typical for Linux users.
Windows doesn't "win" because of the type of economic argument you quoted. Windows "wins" because it has had massive semi-monopolistic promotion and a high degree of lock-in.
GNU/Linux is free software and runs in VirtualBox, which is also free software. What software would you end up having to buy in order to run your GNU/Linux workflow on a Windows PC?
I will take note if I see an angry post with your ID calling MICROSOFT EVIL FORCING ME TO UPGRADE in 2020. It is only 2 1/2 years away.
I see people mad at Microsoft for offering free upgrades and features and this doesn't make any sense. I can understand if what you have works fine and you do not want to upgrade right now, but it is negligent if it is free to not consider doing it unless you plan on dumping your system for a newer one or use Linux in the next 2 years.
I see people mad at Microsoft for offering free upgrades and features and this doesn't make any sense.
Windows 10 is adware/spyware. I would rather pay to be a customer than get something for nothing and be treated like crap.
I can understand if what you have works fine and you do not want to upgrade right now, but it is negligent if it is free to not consider doing it unless you plan on dumping your system for a newer one or use Linux in the next 2 years.
Two years of not being a beta tester / guinea pig seems smart to me even for those who plan on eventually downgrading to Windows 10 stalker edition. It isn't as if anyone is missing out on anything useful by not downgrading.
So, how does that work? (Score:2)
If I turn on assistive tech in my win 7 install, and go to DL win 10, I'll be able to install it and it will work?
Yes. As I understand even right now the only way you can get it for free is to turn it on with assistance. I could be wrong, but I have not heard about the free offers in awhile.
It is wise to do it then revert back to 7 at least so your motherboard keys are saved in Microsoft's servers. This is what I did and I gradually switched to Windows 10 pro when it was ready and stable enough and I had a reason to do so. You just use the free download media creation tool and select "I don't have a key" and it will ph
You don't need to turn anything on. You just download the installer from the web site.
It is wise to do it then revert back to 7 at least so your motherboard keys are saved in Microsoft's servers.
This is wise advise, do this. Just get your machine 'registered' so Win10 license is stuck to it forever, then install whatever, can always go back, no cd keys ever needed.
If I turn on assistive tech in my win 7 install, and go to DL win 10, I'll be able to install it and it will work?
Na, it's an 'on your honor' type offer. Just go to the correct webpage to get it. You're supposed to be a person needing assistive technologies, but there's no verification.
Now watch: no one will buy it. (Score:2)
Where is your 'adoption rate' now, Miscreant-o-soft?
Well, to be fair, I don't even notice that Windows Store exists on Win10.
so they are dumping the free upgrades and most likly now bump the prices of the OS
How much of the increase in the price of preinstalled Windows OS would makers of laptop, prebuilt desktop, and all-in-one PCs pass on to end users? How bad does it have to get before laptop makers start bundling a GNU/Linux distribution that can run applications other than the Google Chrome web browser?
Watch their sales numbers plummet.
Where is your 'adoption rate' now, Miscreant-o-soft?
Come on, how many end-users actually buy a copy of Windows? Microsoft has never made money off end-users. It's the big OEMs that buy bulk licenses to distribute Windows with new PC, that's where M$'s cash comes from. Probably other places too, but definitely not end-user sales of Windows licenses.
Who's really needed the "assistive" workaround? (Score:3)
just save the old installer ISO and at very least it will still install same thing for systems with windows 8 bios keys
I've been popping unopened copies of Windows 7 into machines and upgrading them seamlessly to Windows 10 (usually within 24 hours of original install) for the last year without needing any "assistive technology" tricks. Has anyone actually run into any "you must pay to upgrade" or other barriers since the "free for all" Windows 7 allegedly ended?
It's true, for a good long while after their free upgrade officially ended, Win7 keys were still activating Win10 without issue. But that's stopped, a few months ago, now you get a message that you no longer qualify for a free upgrade. That ship sailed, I'm afraid.
But ... (Score:2)
You could call it that... (Score:2)
Wish I Could Upgrade My Wife's Laptop (Score:2)
I actually wish I could upgrade my wife's laptop to Windows 10 (as weird as that sounds). For over a year now, she's had a problem where her computer says it needs to reboot to finish installing a Windows update. If we reboot, it reports that it needs to reboot to finish installing a Windows update. Nowhere does it say which update this is and no amount of reboots clear this up. I can't even manually run Windows Update because that - surprise, surprise - tells me to reboot to finish an installation before i
The upgrade works perfectly and has never presented any issues for me. For all intents it is a fresh install.
Thanks. I'll give this a try.
Have you tried a third party Windows Update program? I have used wsusoffline a few times for machines that don't like to do the regular Windows Update for some reason. At least once, it fixed a situation similar to yours.
It's up to you to trust it, but it works for me. http://www.wsusoffline.net/ [wsusoffline.net]
Thanks. I'll give it a try.
I had problems with WSUSOffline creating bSOD on systems. If update is erroring out he likely has corruption that needs to be repaired and cleaned out by running the Windows Update troubleshooter and maybe doing a SFC
Re:Wish I Could Upgrade My Wife's Laptop (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't want to wipe her system, but a year of searching hasn't uncovered any way to fix this issue. If I could upgrade her to Windows 10, maybe it would break her computer out of the endless reboot cycle.
Sounds like the problem is your own stubbornness. After an entire year of searching for a solution you have expended many, many times more effort than if you had just backed up the documents and reformatted the machine -- which I suspect is what you will have to do in the end anyway.
Re: Wish I Could Upgrade My Wife's Laptop (Score:2)
Honestly, it wasn't a full year of actively trying to fix the issue. It was a few days of actual work followed by a year of her pressing "remind me in 4 hours" to delay reboots and me occasionally searching Google for additional options that I hadn't tried yet.
It probably did try to upgrade and failed. I just ran into this today. Open the registry and delete the 'Rollback' key from HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\WindowsUpdate\OSUpgrade, reboot, and try getting an update. That actually worked for me, after rebooting, WU worked normally.
Hit the Windows Key and type in "Troubleshoot". The Troubleshooting utility can fix problems with Windows Update. Give that a try?
There is a directory and registry key that tracks the update install process. They need blown away. Just google around. It isn't that difficult to fix.
The free 'Windows 10 upgrade' project was a bust (Score:4, Interesting)
I run windows 7 in a VM for things that require it. Have Windows 10 in a bootable partition I upgraded to test it...it's more resource pig and UI sucks. Microsoft should just go back to the UI that has 25+ years of maturity behind it.
I run windows 7 in a VM for things that require it. Have Windows 10 in a bootable partition I upgraded to test it...it's more resource pig and UI sucks. Microsoft should just go back to the UI that has 25+ years of maturity behind it.
Funny both Windows 8 and 10 are lightning fast and boot within seconds on my home built computer vs 7. I did turn off CSM (bios emulation) and use pure EFI for fastboot. On an SSD Windows 10 is lighter and uses less battery power.
MS removed millions of line of code starting with 7 and continued to do so until 8.1 to make things faster and more power efficient. How, does the UI suck other than it looks funny?
you're confused, fast boot time means nothing when it ends with an OS running a bogged down machine. my ol' Dell Optiplex 980 notices bloat.
A UI with nondiscoverable controls is garbage, which is what windows 8 and up have. My PC isn't a giant cell phone (and we know how well a cell phone UI microsoft made, the market doesn't lie)
The only improvements in the UI over Win 7 are for HiDPI and touchscreens. The taskbar for multiple displays is a slight improvement too. Edge is arguably a good browser. The Linux subsystem is interesting.
Windows Consumer Experience, anti-privacy features, the lack of contrast in raised vs lowered windows, the lack of corners to grab for window resizing, the explorer window is a mash of different UI concepts, the configuration menus are decades of not-invented-here half-assed redesigns abandoned with
EOL is just 2 1/2 years away.
If you have an UEFI firmware it supportes extra partitions for recovery. If I were you I would do the free upgrade this weekend and then when it is done go into device settings -> (gear icon in start menu) -> recovery back to Windows 7.
Now you are back on 7 but have your keys saved at Microsoft so if you DO need to upgrade 2 years from now you have a free license.
That is what I did as 10 was unstable in 2015. I upgraded last year with the free media creation download t
Windows 7 worked well enough
Past tense. What do you plan on doing in January 2020 (2 years and 2 months from now) once security updates for Windows 7 cease to be produced?
Agreed. One of those methods being to ensure that Windows 7 won't be supported with new processors. I have a strong suspicion that Neverware and chrome devices are going to become much more popular, or at least, as far as I'm concerned.
Google drops devices after 2 years. Microsoft gives you 10 years. That would be illogical unless they are very cheap disposable devices.
Windows 10 is still looking like a "has run" in the OS landscape. It is beginning to look as if the only way the marketshare will be increasing is through the forced bundling with new PC and corporate upgrades due to support issues with older versions, and not because Windows 10 is actually wanted.
It could have been a Vista "has run" if there would be a Win11, but since almost nobody is actually migrating away from Windows I think the Microsoft term is "success". StatCounter has Windows at a quite stable 83% desktop OS share, it's about to pass Win7 (43% vs 41% at the moment) and on Steam it's 96% Windows with Win10 on top. The enterprise market and other conservative organizations will eventually switch as the EOL date approaches, even if they lose marginally to Apple and Linux or see a bit of post-
Microsoft has essentially seized all control over updates, upgrades, settings, telemetry, advertisements and will reset your preferences at will without losing any significant portion of their customers, how's that not a smashing success for Microsoft?
In my opinion there is a danger in simply thinking in terms of market share.
What percentage of customers jumping ship is sufficient to fund development of competitive alternatives standing an ever increasing likelihood of at eating away at Microsoft's default position? We are in an era of maturing technology and diminishing returns with respect to value gained per input unit of human labor.
I expect that once the Win7 EOL is over the frog will begin to boil for real, it's almost so I want to buy Microsoft stock because I think they'll make bank gouging their captive audience. No more passive resistance by not upgrading, it's now one Windows and you're along for the ride whether you want to or not.
Perhaps. Perhaps they end up creating a vacuum in the market that gets filled with something that leads to their undo
Outside of slashdot it is not a bust. Steam says so otherwise as corporate markets react slower. Corporate upgrades are starting as you read this with new images and deployments and testing. Not everyone wants a repeat of 2014 when their XP machines suddenly became ghosted.
and not because Windows 10 is actually wanted
What version of an OS was actually wanted? These aren't iPhones, or Androids where new version brings some fundamental functionality. Windows ultimately even with major version jumps are incredibly minor feature improvements over their predecessor on a platform open enough that any problem you have was likely already resolved by a 3rd party program you installed.
People don't get excited about basic UI, or some incremental changes unless there's something fundamentally missing in the previous system. Mobile
Microsoft risking security with 7 and XP. (Score:1)
By getting rid of free upgrades, there will be a large amount of people stuck on 7 and XP. since Microsoft refuses to support past 2020 and 2014.Microsoft should do the right thing on January 14, 2020 and give anyone still on 7 and XP a free upgrade to 10 otherwise the internet will have more wannacrys, petyas and code reds.
They will. And still people won't upgrade.
Linux (Score:1)
I'm running Linux Mint now... Will never install windows 10. Linux does everything I want it to and is quiet fast. Goodbye Microsoft.
I feel no sympathy for those stuck at EOL (Score:2)
You had years to upgrade and plan and unlike XP MS gave you a free way out for over 2 years. You can easily revert back to 7 if you do not like 10 with the recovery tools on an EFI system.
You can do it this weekend and then in 2019 you can upgrade without a key as MS will have your motherboard ID registered so it is 100% free to upgrade.
I do not see Apple or Google offering free support and upgrades for 10 years on devices.
"I do not see Apple or Google offering free support and upgrades for 10 years on devices."
Just because some frickin' felon doesn't charge money for hanging up his bag of dogshit on the tree in my front yard every so often, that doesn't mean I'm getting a bargain.
Except for everyone upgrading to a Ryzen system. Which is basically new everything.
Different comparison. This is more like AMD offering a free Ryzen update for Phenom II users while users are angry about it.
i just wiped win-10 off a new PC (Score:2)
so what does microsoft expect, people to buy their operating system and be spammed to buy more services, microsoft does not want customers they want cash cows