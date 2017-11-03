Google Wins Ruling to Block Global Censorship Order (fortune.com) 25
A U.S. judge has partially blocked a recent decision by Canada's Supreme Court that requires Google to delete search results not just in Canada, but in every other country too. From a report: Citing the violation of American laws as well as a threat to speech, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila agreed to grant Google a temporary injunction, which means the company can show the search results in the United States. The search results in question are part of an intellectual property dispute between a Canadian industrial firm called Equustek and a rival company that is reportedly misusing Equustek's trademarks to poach its business. In response, Equustek obtained an injunction in Canada that treated Google as a defendant even though it had no direct relationship with either company. In a controversial decision in June, Canada's highest court agreed by a 7-2 margin to leave the injunction in place.
We are also forced to watch FBI warnings on DVDs. Not sure if they are still on Blu Rays (probably)
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/... [www.cbc.ca]
All I see is "Details of the case are subject to a publication ban". How often does that happen in the U.S.? All we know is somebody threw a trailer hitch that killed somebody. Which begs the question what else are they doing?
"It’s unclear, however, what exactly what will happen now since Google, if it restores the search results in the United States, could be acting in contempt of the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision. Currently, there are over 300 search results Google has had to suppress."
While the original Canadian decision seems like overreach, the US result doesn't really sheild Google if they restore the results in the US. In some sense it is an overreach too.
A US court can't override an order by the Canadian Supreme Court. If Google doesn't comply with the Canadian order, they're in violation of Canadian law, regardless of what the US says.
They are trying to get Google, in the US, to comply with a Canadian law. The US court is saying, no you don't have to.
Yes, we got that. But the Canadian court ruling stands. To the extent that the Canadian Courts could enforce it before (e.g. by seizing Google owned assets in Canada), they still can. To the extent that they couldn't enforce it before (e.g. by seizing assets outside of their jurisdiction), they still can't. Nothing is changed by the US ruling. The statement that the Canadian ruling has been 'blocked' is simply wrong.
note that the us ruling only stipulates that Google doesn't have to block those search results in the US, Google still has to block them in Canada regardless of the decision by the US courts.
The problem is not the origin of Google, but the overreach of the Canadian courts. The Canadian courts are completely in their right to ask Google to block the search results in Canada, but to tell them to block those results in other nations is an excessive overstep in their jurisdiction. That being said, the Canadian
If Gucci won a court injunction against a knockoff maker of handbags, then Google could still index the knockoff makers results, even though it harmed Gucci - because 'free speech'?
