Shoppers More Likely To Return Items Bought Online Than in Store (axios.com) 44
From a report: Almost a third of all online orders are returned compared to only 9% of purchases made in a brick-and-mortar store, according to Bloomberg. This is largely due to free shipping offered by most companies, which has also caused an increase of online purchases by almost three times those of physical stores. Why it matters: Returns can be costly for online companies -- anywhere from 20-65% of the cost of goods sold a UPS study found.
Broken stuff (Score:5, Insightful)
Also, a lot of online stores sell broken crap-- possibly stuff that previous customers had returned that they're still trying to get rid of.
Re: (Score:3)
you're not doing it correctly. go to your local mega-corp owned place and look at the stuff you want. even try on the model of shoes, for example. then go home and get a good deal online.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
For clothing in general and woman's clothing the size listed is irrevalant and doesn't reflect the actual size and cut of the garment. Shoes and pants are generally accurate. Everything else you need to know the. It and fit of. Some comps us shirts are deigned for beer bellies some are slim
Me personally I am either a large or xl for shirts depending on cut a co with a tight fit might be better than a large loose fit or sometimes the companies large slim fits best.
clothing and woman's clothikng really needs
Re: (Score:2)
Me personally I am either a large or xl for shirts depending on cut a co with a tight fit might be better than a large loose fit or sometimes the companies large slim fits best.
Personal preference also has a lot to do with it. Some folks like tight fitting stuff; others like loose fits.
Back in the original dotcom boom, a start up sold shoes that were custom made to fit the customer's feet exactly. They scanned the feet. Folks were nevertheless unsatisfied, because some folks liked "barefoot freedom" while others prefer a tight, controlled feeling.
Re: (Score:3)
Also, clothing: my wife will order 4 outfits and return 3 of them. Why not?
Because all customers have to foot the bill for your wife's returns. It's selfish, and everyone else have to pay higher prices.
Reasons (Score:3)
I don't know why others return their online purchased items, but when I do it, it's because:
- The item had incorrect specifications online, e.g. a tablet had a resolution of 1280x800 on the seller's website but 1024x600 in reality.
- The pictures of the item showed it as way better looking than in reality. Think hamburgers in ads versus hamburgers in the store.
- I received a different item. I can't use a pink female genitalia shaving machine on my beard.
Re:Reasons (Score:5, Funny)
I received a different item. I can't use a pink female genitalia shaving machine on my beard.
Well, I mean, you can, but you just don't want to.
Re: (Score:3)
Sure you can. But if you all that interested in shaving her genitals, there is a chance she's not just a beard.
Go for it dude. Are you afraid you're going to like it?
How do you try stuff on online? (Score:2)
This is why I bought my sneakers in a real store. I tried them on, made sure they fit and went out for a run the next day.
Buy it online and two weeks later you might still be waiting for the right size
Re: (Score:2)
I still go to MicroCenter to buy stuff. Half the time it's the same price as Newegg or Amazon and it's only a 10 minute drive away. I just bought my iphone at the AT&T store because it's 5 minutes from home. If I buy another game console i'll probably walk on over to gamestop which is close to where I bought my glasses.
But I do buy some food online. Cheaper and less annoying than the store
Re: (Score:2)
Shoes and clothes
... We still need brick and mortar for some things.
Or maybe we should standardize sizes, so an XL from one vendor is the same as an XL from another vendor. Also, sizes should include more than one number. For a shirt, both the chest and waist size should be listed. For shoes you need the length, ball width, and heel width.
Surprised? (Score:3)
Gosh, you're going to tell me that people want to try things in person before they commit to buying(/keeping) them? I'm shocked! Shocked, I tell you!
I call BS (Score:2)
1/3 of all online orders are returned?
Does this match anyone's experience?
Re: (Score:2)
1/3 of all online orders are returned?
Does this match anyone's experience?
I can vouch being a wal-mart worker, most online purchases are returned. Far above the 1/3rd. But...again..it is wal-mart..
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I probably return half of the clothes I buy online because they didn't fit right (not every size M or size L is the same across all brands/manufacturers or even the same brand), the image didn't present the garments color accurately, item was damaged or irregular, or because of poor construction quality/materials.
When buying in-store, I can try on and inspect the item before purchasing. Obviously, you can't do that with online purchases.
Re: (Score:2)
1/3 of all online orders are returned?
Does this match anyone's experience?
I read reviews carefully, and almost never return anything. My wife, OTOH, returns stuff all the time. She is on a first name basis with all the UPS drivers.
33%, is that right? (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
If it were a true number, no online retailer could turn a profit.
At least not without charging the constant returners much more, which would turn into 'whack a mole' as people use prepaid cards to get lower prices.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know anyone who returns things at that rate, assertion is nonsense.
Re: (Score:2)
I rarely return anything, pretty much only if it arrives broken. It seems shocking to me that a full third of all purchases get returned online.
I'd believe it-- I'd even believe that a third of all stuff bought online arrives broken, or was broken in the first place, or was substantially different from the description-- I've had some bad experiences. But I also know some people who use the "free return" policies as a way to examine stuff to decide whether they want to buy it.
Even that 9% for in-store seems crazy high. Are there people who just buy stuff and return it all day long?
Now, that does seem a bit high. I almost never return stuff I bought, but that's because if I buy it in a real store, I look at it carefully before buying.
Re: (Score:1)
Naturally, you need to try stuff (Score:2)
I am sure online retailers have to expect that. When ordering something that has an individual fit - I do not know if it actually fits until the item arrives and I can try it. Clothes, shoes, glasses and many other items. Picture and description is not the same as seeing an item in person.
Why is that news? I am sure catalog sales back in the day had the same return percentage.
Wrong size (Score:2)
In a store you can see the item and try it on.
You can't do that with online stuff. And it's not just clothing.
Here are things I would not have bought if I had seen them in a store:
1) Bag of popcorn -unpopped (thought it was popped)
2) Shirt, shoes and pants that did not fit.
3) Half size ottoman that I thought was full sized.
4) Wedge of cheese that was 1/3 the size I thought it was.
You have to (Score:1)
For many clothing purchases I buy online in multiple sizes, because I can't tell what will fit - sometimes all buying a few different styles, because I'm not sure what I will like.
Any vendor selling stuff online is setup to handle this, usually with free or very low cost shipping on returns or in-store.
UPS returns (Score:1)
As a UPS driver who picks up 300+ pieces per day from UPS Stores, well over half of the boxes are returns and most go back to Amazon. The only people winning here is UPS themselves
Many reasons (Score:2)
I think the most common explanation is Drunk Amazon purchases late at night. I know some people who have had problems with Ambien shopping as well.
Online vendors misleading information on what you're buying versus what you'll receive.
Just crappy merchandise. Knockoffs,something that's already been returned, items that have been pre-damaged for your enjoyment.
Clothes that don't fit, I have a hard enough time getting things in a store that are supposed to be the same size, but aren't. The same goes for shoes
There are several reasons for this... (Score:4, Interesting)
...I got some experience on the subject, I'm in my 50's and have shopped online for over 14+ years, and 35+ years in stores, especially electronics stores.
The thing about shopping in a store is that you get an hands-on experience of everything you want to purchase, you get to test it - right there and then, if you don't like it - it's more of a "meh..." experience, and you walk away, no harm done. But if you get that "woah" experience, you'll most likely make a purchase right there and then, or come back later for a purchase. The thing is - you get a realtime experience with the goods in question instead of some video representation of it, and you get a real life feel for how the product actually work.
Some of you, might ask - well, why don't you go to a physical store and test the product, and later - go get it cheaper on the internet?
Well, there's a reason we don't really do that, many actually. Some of mine are that I can easily return a product I tested in store if it doesn't live up to my "store" experiences, without too much problems. If I do this online, I can do this...but it's a lot of hassle...I have to carry the product back to the postal offices, if it's pickup-based, I usually have to cover the cost if the company doesn't agree with my view on the subject... (at least in Sweden).
And when I bought it in a store - I get a lot of support, the seller will recognize me and immediately give me support when I have questions or need help, whereas when I do that online, it's more of a hassle to get a RMA and finally get to ship it off, just to have it returned to me with 100+ scratches from all the handling + loads of more risks involving shipping damage, where the company in question is not to blame....but the postal services...which I've had the worst luck with...blaming everything on bad packaging etc.
Classy online companies, won't have this issue...usually clothes related companies, as they will pretty much accept any returns, without complaints...but try that with small online companies dealing with IT-Tech and small margins...you're in for the battle of your life..
Not worth it.
Shop locally!
How the hell does UPS know? (Score:1)
Did they base this off of the metrics of products force returned because UPS wouldn't deliver, or worse lost the item, or worst, randomly delaying deliveries for so long the retailers have to refund their customers?