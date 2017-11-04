Are You OK With Google Reading Your Data? (infoworld.com) 15
Remember when Google randomly flagged files in Google Docs for violating its terms of service? An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Many people worried that Google was scanning users' documents in real time to determine if they're being mean or somehow bad. You actually agree to such oversight in Google G Suite's terms of service. Those terms include personal conduct stipulations and copyright protection, as well as adhering to "program policies"... Even though this is spelled out in the terms of service, it's uncomfortably Big Brother-ish, and raises anew questions about how confidential and secure corporate information really is in the cloud.
So, do SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS providers make it their business to go through your data? If you read their privacy policies (as I have), the good news is that most don't seem to. But have you actually read through them to know who, like Google, does have the right to scan and act on your data? Most enterprises do a good legal review for enterprise-level agreements, but much of the use of cloud services is by individuals or departments who don't get such IT or legal review. Enterprises need to be proactive about reading the terms of service for cloud services used in their company, including those set up directly by individuals and departments. It's still your data, after all, and you should know how it is being used and could be used...
The article argues that "Chances are you or your employees have signed similar terms in the many agreements that people accept without reading."
For my secrets and crimes, I use encryption.
For my secrets and crimes, I use encryption.
For everything else
I have never been a fan of Google starting with gmail. Google's business from day one was to collect as much data on you as possible and either use that data themselves or sell it to others. It boggled my mind why anyone would use gmail because of the privacy issues, but then realized that email was so hard to set up at the time that it was the path of least resistance for the masses. And in the process they gave up more than they realized. All of this goes for Facebook as well.
If I use Google, I expect that I should be able to get my data back at some point. Perhaps when I log in to GMail, and maybe at other times. Providing that service without a few calls to read() seems infeasible.
Oh, did you mean something else by the headline?
When I put unencrypted data on a cloud drive, it doesn't matter what the legal agreement is. The underlying truth is that the data can be read. Act accordingly. Don't put unencrypted data on a cloud service drive that you don't want to be read by someone else, whether the service provider or some other entity (government, hacker, malcontent employee etc.).
When you are running a business, this is a tradeoff. The costs of hosting it yourself and making sure it's backed up, available and secure are significant
No I am not. I don't use Cloud Services I don't run. My Android Phone uses LineageOS with F-Droid and not GApps. I use eGroupware, I use OwnCloud.
Have a company NOT scanning documents on their servers for malware and childporn and you're open for all kinf of lawsuits, both criminal and civil.
I'm, not exactly happy with my documents being scanned, but if I was a lawyer in Google's compliance department, it would still be in place.
At least that bug showed that it's only an automated scanner and not someone actually reading through them.
Furthermore, did this actually happen in GSuite too or only the free version?