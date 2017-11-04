Fake WhatsApp App Downloaded 1 Million Times (fortune.com) 4
An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: Reddit users yesterday spotted an extremely convincing spoofed copy of the popular WhatsApp messenger on Google Play. The fake was downloaded by more than 1 million users, who instead of a messaging tool wound up with a bundle of ads... The fake WhatsApp was nearly indistinguishable from the real thing thanks to an invisible space placed at the end of the developer's name.
One of the security hounds discussing the case on Reddit pointed out that this was not an isolated incident, even for WhatsApp. A search for "WhatsApp" on Google Play currently shows no fewer than seven spoof apps using slight variations on the developer name "WhatsApp Inc.", including versions with extra spaces, asterisks, or commas. All of them have four-star review averages, presumably thanks to industrial-scale subversion of Play's review system.
One of the security hounds discussing the case on Reddit pointed out that this was not an isolated incident, even for WhatsApp. A search for "WhatsApp" on Google Play currently shows no fewer than seven spoof apps using slight variations on the developer name "WhatsApp Inc.", including versions with extra spaces, asterisks, or commas. All of them have four-star review averages, presumably thanks to industrial-scale subversion of Play's review system.
that's some good social justice (Score:1)
Review process (Score:2)
Doesn't Google review any app on their store?