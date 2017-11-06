Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Comcast's Xfinity Internet Service Is Down Across the US [Update] (theverge.com) 71

Posted by msmash from the outage-reports dept.
Readers share a report: Comcast's internet service, Xfinity, appears to be suffering an outage across the country. DownDetector.com shows it being down around the United States, including in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston. So far, online reports don't suggest that TV service or home phones are affected. On Twitter, Comcast confirmed the outage. Adding, "Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix." The company tweeted moments ago, "Our teams continue to monitor an external network issue. We apologize for the inconvenience -- will provide updates as we learn more." In another tweet, Comcast said the issue is nationwide.

Update: At 20:39 GMT on Monday, Comcast said it had resolved the issue.

Comcast's Xfinity Internet Service Is Down Across the US [Update]

