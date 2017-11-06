Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Internet Communications United States

Comcast's Xfinity Internet Service Is Down Across the US [Update] (theverge.com) 86

Posted by msmash
Readers share a report: Comcast's internet service, Xfinity, appears to be suffering an outage across the country. DownDetector.com shows it being down around the United States, including in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Boston. So far, online reports don't suggest that TV service or home phones are affected. On Twitter, Comcast confirmed the outage. Adding, "Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix." The company tweeted moments ago, "Our teams continue to monitor an external network issue. We apologize for the inconvenience -- will provide updates as we learn more." In another tweet, Comcast said the issue is nationwide.

Update: At 20:39 GMT on Monday, Comcast said it had resolved the issue.

  • I have comcast and I live in the middle of the country (over 1,000 miles from my home to the nearest ocean). I just logged in to my box at home (which is connected by comcast) from work and everything is fine.

    • I am in Houston and noticed websites took awhile to respond until I changed the DNS settings.

    • I have xfinity, am in denver, and it's been running slow all morning.

      I connected to a VPN with the exit in Texas I think, and it seemed to run faster while my wife's was still running slow.

      We didn't do side-by-side tests. It doesn't SOUND like something that would make sense, so maybe it was random.

  • I'm on non-Xfinity internet from Comcast and I am here wasting time and posting on /.

    I almost feel compelled to do a "carrier lost" joke, but that would take way from pointing out the above.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 )

      What the hell is a "carrier lost" joke supposed t{#`%${%&`+'${`%&NO CARRIER

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zebai ( 979227 )

      I feel compelled to comment on this. "Xfinity" is a residential brand name, a marketing gimmick. If you have residential service you have Xfintiy there is no special technology or package or anything else its just a name to reimage the company from the residential point a view.

      So in summary of my comment, there is no such thing as non-Xfinity comcast unless your a business class customer and only then because marketing for business takes a different approach.

  • Very slow in Seattle from about 10:00 AM to noon. Back to normal now. My biggest problem with Comcast has been unannounced (but obviously scheduled) outages between midnight and 2AM. I had AT&T in Dallas for three years and never had an outage.

  • Big DDOS attack going on (Score:4, Insightful)

    by JoeDuncan ( 874519 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @03:04PM (#55501309)

    There's a big global DDOS attack going on right now.

    Our whole shop is down and can't access Azure or TFS

    http://www.digitalattackmap.com/#anim=1&color=0&country=ALL&list=0&time=17475&view=map

    :(

  • I noticed some websites took awhile to respond.

    I changed my DNS settings on my router to openDNS and that helped.

  • Level3 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This looks like it was actually a Level3 outage. Level3 carries a lot of the nationwide internet traffic (including traffic to/from Comcast), and the outage there caused various ripple effects (you can't get there from here, or can only get there very slowly across this (now) overloaded path).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dpilot ( 134227 )

      I was on vacation last week, but I happened to see a news article at the airport, and it looked as if Level3 had been sold. Though from the financial page to fumbling the packets on the raised floor would probably take longer than this, so I doubt it's related.

      • Regarding the news, it looks like they finally completed their merger with CenturyLink, which was touched off about a year ago.
    • You mean CenturyLink now! As of Nov 1st they are officially merged. I'm sure they are freaking out right about now! 2 weeks in and your already dealing with a massive outage?

  • Had to Power cycle everything and it came back.

    Botched patch?

    I don't use Comcast DNS I use OpenDNS.

  • It's everyone playing this new paperclip game:

    http://www.decisionproblem.com... [decisionproblem.com]

    And crashing the internet...

    ( :) )

  • Mine is running like a top in the southeast US. I use Google's DNS, though, and have been hearing the outage is DNS-related.
  • Comcast Internet service was bad, slow, and I changed my DNS servers to Google's and things are good. I'm in Colorado Springs, CO., so the problem is probably pretty wide.
  • Spectrum had a similar outage in my area (Austin) last week. I wonder if this is an outside attack on mainstream cable providers?
  • It always says that if you zoom out on the map. The person writing this article must never have visited that website before.
  • I'm in San Jose, Ca, and I've been seeing some intermittent connectivity loss the last 1-2 weeks... But that might be a localized issue. Otherwise I'm fine. This big outage isn't affecting me. If it is DNS, then I won't see any issues. I'm running my own DNS servers. I'm also running Comcast business rather than Xfinity, so slight chance that's a factor as well.

  • Now that they have an industry lobbyist in the FCC, they're installing the internet toll booths so they can start charging you extra for Netflix.

    I wish I was joking.

  • They're just testing the post net neutrality internet, citizen.

  • ... you log into your account and create a trouble ticket.

