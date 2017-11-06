Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Twitter Exploit Let Two Pranksters Post 30,000-Character Tweet (engadget.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD
sqorbit writes: Two German twitter users were able to post a 30,000-character tweet, blowing way past the 280-character limit it is testing for select users. The accounts were banned for a brief period of time but are now back online after they apologized. The original 30,396-character tweet has been archived and can be viewed here. The two pranksters exploited "a rule Twitter made in 2016 that links would no longer count in the 140-character limit," reports The Daily Dot. "Yes, this is just one big web address with a URL code hidden deep in the large block of text."

  • 280-character limit

    I just can't fathom why anyone would use such a pathetically limited platform.

    • 280-character limit

      I just can't fathom why anyone would use such a pathetically limited platform.

      Hey, 280 characters ought to be enough for anybody.

      • 280-character limit

        I just can't fathom why anyone would use such a pathetically limited platform.

        Hey, 280 characters ought to be enough for anybody.

        Really? My computer has a whopping 640K of RAM and I should be limited to 280 character messages?

    • Yet your post and my response fits easily into that limit.

      • That is only enough for short messages. But what if I wish to speak in detail about any complex matter? That would require me to be more long-winded. This platform's artificially imposed limitations hinder any rational discussion with more nuance than a few snippets. I think it's

  • Unless you tweet the entire contents of "War & Peace". Or maybe the Twitter TOS.

  • Whatever. As soon as they started allowing anything other than text, they were sort of doing that anyway. You could encode text in an image and use a front-end to get big tweets, or do what a lof of people do and post images of text (yuck), and get huge ugly tweets with the normal front end. It's all a bunch of silliness. If you don't lock it down to text, there's not much of a limit. Even then, you've got the Trumpian... tweets that continue... because I'm too... bigly to adhere to... your limit.

  • subject (Score:3)

    by ourlovecanlastforeve ( 795111 ) on Monday November 06, 2017 @06:41PM (#55502897)
    I don't understand why this is news.

  • ... in the reply tweets, that's just a sentence in German.

