Twitter Exploit Let Two Pranksters Post 30,000-Character Tweet (engadget.com) 25
sqorbit writes: Two German twitter users were able to post a 30,000-character tweet, blowing way past the 280-character limit it is testing for select users. The accounts were banned for a brief period of time but are now back online after they apologized. The original 30,396-character tweet has been archived and can be viewed here. The two pranksters exploited "a rule Twitter made in 2016 that links would no longer count in the 140-character limit," reports The Daily Dot. "Yes, this is just one big web address with a URL code hidden deep in the large block of text."
The limit is stupid anyway (Score:2)
I just can't fathom why anyone would use such a pathetically limited platform.
The limit (Score:2)
Hey, 280 characters ought to be enough for anybody.
Hey, 280 characters ought to be enough for anybody.
Really? My computer has a whopping 640K of RAM and I should be limited to 280 character messages?
140 characters (Score:4)
Before the wide use of smart phones (remember Twitter was out before the iPhone), there were limits to the early version of the SMS protocol used. Depending on carrier and network but typically the maximum individual short message size was 160 7-bit characters, 140 8-bit characters, or 70 16-bit characters.
If you're one of those, like me, who still sends Tweets using SMS (rather than MMS which can be a bit finicky on Android devices), you'll still run into these limits.
But the users, audience, and content is pretty well versed in the 140 character limit. And while many people try to make multiple tweets to explain some thought in a rambling way, most of the well-shared re-tweets are concise statements and fit in well with the theory behind sound bites. Also, look at this very post if you want to want an example of a long winded ramble of the kind that really doesn't exist on Twitter but is commonplace on Slashdot.
Re: 140 characters (Score:1)
You have an Android device and still tweet with text message? Why? Why do it, why buy the phone why let people know? Why?
Yet your post and my response fits easily into that limit.
That is only enough for short messages. But what if I wish to speak in detail about any complex matter? That would require me to be more long-winded. This platform's artificially imposed limitations hinder any rational discussion with more nuance than a few snippets. I think it's
It's not any fun (Score:2)
Unless you tweet the entire contents of "War & Peace". Or maybe the Twitter TOS.
It's got imanges and video clips anyway (Score:2)
Whatever. As soon as they started allowing anything other than text, they were sort of doing that anyway. You could encode text in an image and use a front-end to get big tweets, or do what a lof of people do and post images of text (yuck), and get huge ugly tweets with the normal front end. It's all a bunch of silliness. If you don't lock it down to text, there's not much of a limit. Even then, you've got the Trumpian... tweets that continue... because I'm too... bigly to adhere to... your limit.
Animate GIFs of my latest novella? That's sure to get me followers and re-tweets.
