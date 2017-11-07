Uber Commits $5 Million To Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Prevention (gizmodo.com) 6
Uber announced on Sunday that it's taking new steps toward preventing sexual assault and domestic violence, starting with a $5 million donation to its partners -- Raliance, National Network to End Domestic Violence, No More, Women of Color Network, Casa de Esperanza, A Call to Men, and The National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs -- along with an employee training program and in-app messaging to educate riders and drivers. Gizmodo reports: "As a result of this ongoing collaboration we have begun to make important changes internally and will commit to use Uber's scope and visibility to help drive awareness, education, and prevention of sexual assault and domestic violence to millions globally," said Uber's announcement. Uber wrote on its blog that its technology "enhances safety for riders and drivers in ways that weren't possible before such as GPS tracking, the ability to share a trip with family and friends, and 24/7 support through the app." But the company has failed to adopt measures like more rigorous driver background checks, despite urging by lawmakers. The ride-sharing service left Austin altogether last year (along with Lyft) because it refused to fingerprint its drivers. Uber has argued that mandated fingerprinting is too burdensome. Advocates for fingerprinting argue that it helps ensure rider safety.
Where is the money coming from? (Score:2)
I keep hearing that Uber is throwing away money to make their name. Is this another example of that, and if so, where did they get the cash? Or are they actually making money now? Last I heard they were maybe profitable in the US, but still just flushing money down the toilet in China.
And what about other types of violence? (Score:2)
People considering acceptable any form of violence because of whatever reason and even actively supporting those behaviours are the problem. It doesn't matter their gender, race, ideas or whether they are al
Re: (Score:2)
It would also be nice if they could work towards preventing violence and assaults of any kind regardless of their characteristics.
Yes, they are. See, sexual assault is a kind of assault, and by reducing its occurrence, you can reduce the numbers of all assaults. See how that works?