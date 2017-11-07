Toyota Is Uneasy About the Handoff Between Automated Systems and Drivers

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


schwit1 shares a report from Car and Driver: Toyota has not yet decided whether it will bring a car to market that is capable of automated driving in some situations yet still requires a human driver behind a wheel who can take control if needed -- but the automaker, characteristically, is more cautious than many about moving forward with the technology. Citing safety concerns regarding the handoff between self-driving technology and human driver, Kiyotaka Ise, Toyota's chief safety technology officer, said the biggest issue with these kinds of systems is that "there is a limbo for several seconds between machine and human" in incidents when a car prompts a human to retake control if it cannot handle operations. These kinds of systems, defined as Level 3 autonomy by SAE, have divided automakers and tech companies in their approaches to developing cars for the self-driving future. As opposed to Level 2 systems, like Tesla Motors' Autopilot, in which a human driver is expected to keep his or her eyes and attention on the road while a system conducts most aspects of the driving, Level 3 is characterized by the system's claiming responsibility for the driving task when it is enabled. Although Toyota assures us that its researchers are hard at work figuring out the challenges of Level 3 autonomy, it seems like the company could eventually join others moving directly from its current Level 2 system to a Level 4 system. Given the self-driving race has been on for a while, this could put Toyota at a competitive disadvantage, but it's clear engineers at the company care more about getting things right than they do about being first.

  • Toyota is... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The summary states, "it's clear engineers at the company care more about getting things right than they do about being first."

    So, basically what you're saying is, Toyota is the anti-Tesla.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I'm not convinced that Tesla will get to level 5 with their current hardware. They are already selling level 5 to customers as a future firmware update (â3000 extra last time I looked), saying they will upgrade hardware if necessary for people who already paid.

      Their system is only cameras and ultrasonic sensors, no lidar. They are using neural nets for image processing.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Tesla is the industry leader in making promises .

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mjwx ( 966435 )

      The summary states, "it's clear engineers at the company care more about getting things right than they do about being first."

      So, basically what you're saying is, Toyota is the anti-Tesla.

      Basically you're saying Toyota is being Toyota (conservative to the extreme, but good at what they do).

      Toyota is not the only one concerned with this, as a road user I'm concerned what will happen when Dopey Doris' automated car struggles with faded lines on a single lane road (quite common on my 18 mile commute to work). Right now, Dopey Doris can only spend half her attention on her phone, I hate to think what will happen when she puts her full attention into it and because she's so engrossed in FaceCr

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      The summary states, "it's clear engineers at the company care more about getting things right than they do about being first."

      So, basically what you're saying is, Toyota is the anti-Tesla.

      No, Toyota is being responsible instead of going for a quick short-term money grab due to hype.

  • Slip ups on the road can become fatal in seconds because of the speeds and forces involved. You know people are going to rely on these systems precisely when they should be off the road period or be paying attention. And what happens when a deer decides to bolt out from the woods in front of your vehicle? Are you going to trust that the car can detect a deer?

    This seems like a solution to people who hate the idea of mass transit and transporting goods by trains. Self-driving cars and trucks and hyperloops! F

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      This seems like a solution to people who hate the idea of mass transit and transporting goods by trains. Self-driving cars and trucks and hyperloops!

      I really hope this is not the primary driver behind this technology. If this is true, the idea is to eliminate the cost of CDL drivers and making the most dangerous vehicles on the road automatically driven. Why couldn't they just have a series of underground tunnels specifically for transporting commercial goods where all the automatic transport vehicles could be driven? That way, if an "error" occurs, it doesn't injure anyone? It's probably because it costs too much to do that I'm guessing... (facepal

  • I'm a little skeptical of a sudden mass takeover with autonomous driving. As this post implies, the risk is huge. Where are autonomous devices in low-risk situations? Why haven't they taken over? I think we're better off with things like dryers that can sort and fold laundry, or dishwashers that can put the dishes away. The risk of a dropped dish or torn shirt is much more tolerable than a car crash at highway speeds.
  • I hope your loved ones don't get harmed by this newfound laziness hiding behind flashy, imperfect technology.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      I hope your loved ones don't get harmed by this newfound laziness hiding behind flashy, imperfect technology.

      This is why I work from home. :) It's also better for the environment...

