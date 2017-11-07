Hawking: AI Could Be 'Worst Event in the History of Our Civilization' (usatoday.com) 24
An anonymous reader shares a USA Today report: Elon Musk isn't the only high-profile figure concerned about the rise of artificial intelligence. Scientist Stephen Hawking warned AI could serve as the "worst event in the history of our civilization" unless humanity is prepared for its possible risks. Hawking made the remarks during the opening night of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. Hawking expects AI to transform every part of our lives, with the potential to undo damage done to the Earth and cure diseases. However, Hawking said AI could also spur the creation of powerful autonomous weapons of terror that could be used as a tool "by the few to oppress the many." "Success in creating effective AI could be the biggest event in the history of our civilization, or the worst," he said. Hawking called for more research in AI on how to best use the technology, as well as implored scientists to think about AI's impact. "Perhaps we should all stop for a moment and focus our thinking on not only making AI more capable and successful, but maximizing its societal benefit," he said.
AI is nowhere near an existential threat, so let's just stop it. AI is useful but very primitive when considering what could actually pose a threat. Please stop.
The main threat is developing AI and data mining operations to interpret large amounts of data and build profiles of all of us. It's a privacy issue, and one we are capable of solving by mandating that our privacy is respected. While I'm not confident we'll actually do so, it is definitely in our control.
With the speed of computers, I'm afraid it will be too late before we even realize the genie is out of the bottle. That's the risk right there, thinking the threat is in the distant future when it might only be a few months or a few years away.
Just look at the previous article. There's already "AI" building databases of everyone and all the legislation in the world will not stop Facebook from using it on their own servers.
Is that like the opposite of fake real, like breast implants?
He wishes... (Score:1)
Physicists all wish there will be a worse invention in human history than the nuclear weapons they created.
Oppenheimer, Gates and company should have gotten the Nobel peace prize.
Longest period of relative peace in human history.
That said: Hawking has crossed the Shockley/Chomsky line. He is now talking out of his ass about things he knows nothing about.
Hawking said AI could also spur the creation of powerful autonomous weapons of terror that could be used as a tool "by the few to oppress the many."
Hey man, it wasn't AI that created Twitter or Dancing With the Stars.
Give PC a chance!
AI doesn't exist yet, and may NEVER exist (Score:2)
Everything that is labeled "AI"...isn't.
We don't have computers that can think yet. We just don't. We aren't even CLOSE, and it may not be possible at all.
Hawking doesn't know what he's talking about. Neither does the media.
It ALSO could be our greatest achievement (Score:2)
The million dollar question is: can A.I. become _actually_ conscious?
Imagine the answer to that day is "Yes" and a future day where Scientists have _finally_ figured out how Consciousness is represented.
They can:
* download it
* duplicate it
* upload it
No longer would a human's life be reduced to doing demotivating and demoralizing menial tasks where a human is just-another-cog in some assembly line building parts, doing janitorial work, etc.
A.I. could potentially allows us as a species to increase the quality
