Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Technology

Hawking: AI Could Be 'Worst Event in the History of Our Civilization' (usatoday.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the word-of-wisdom dept.
An anonymous reader shares a USA Today report: Elon Musk isn't the only high-profile figure concerned about the rise of artificial intelligence. Scientist Stephen Hawking warned AI could serve as the "worst event in the history of our civilization" unless humanity is prepared for its possible risks. Hawking made the remarks during the opening night of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal. Hawking expects AI to transform every part of our lives, with the potential to undo damage done to the Earth and cure diseases. However, Hawking said AI could also spur the creation of powerful autonomous weapons of terror that could be used as a tool "by the few to oppress the many." "Success in creating effective AI could be the biggest event in the history of our civilization, or the worst," he said. Hawking called for more research in AI on how to best use the technology, as well as implored scientists to think about AI's impact. "Perhaps we should all stop for a moment and focus our thinking on not only making AI more capable and successful, but maximizing its societal benefit," he said.

Hawking: AI Could Be 'Worst Event in the History of Our Civilization' More | Reply

Hawking: AI Could Be 'Worst Event in the History of Our Civilization'

Comments Filter:

  • Fear mongering (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    AI is nowhere near an existential threat, so let's just stop it. AI is useful but very primitive when considering what could actually pose a threat. Please stop.

    The main threat is developing AI and data mining operations to interpret large amounts of data and build profiles of all of us. It's a privacy issue, and one we are capable of solving by mandating that our privacy is respected. While I'm not confident we'll actually do so, it is definitely in our control.

    • AI is improving every day, it far exceeds human capabiltiy at recognizing patterns and responding to them. When you watch what's happening with video games and how AI is beginning to trounce even the best players you can see how even in it's infancy AI needs to be treated with the same caution as you would a dangerous virus. Once the genie is out of the bottle it will be too late to discuss it.

      • With the speed of computers, I'm afraid it will be too late before we even realize the genie is out of the bottle. That's the risk right there, thinking the threat is in the distant future when it might only be a few months or a few years away.

    • Stephen Hawking is not a socially aware person. He is intelligent in other ways.

    • Just look at the previous article. There's already "AI" building databases of everyone and all the legislation in the world will not stop Facebook from using it on their own servers.

    • You don't need an awesome AI to make it a destabilizing influence. Think of what all you can do with a spreadsheet that is hard to do otherwise. Now instead of making Mr. Data, you make a smarter hybrid of Siri, Wolfram Alpha, and a webpage price adjustment bot and game the stock market with it. It by itself isn't going to go all Skynet, but how long can finance run as-is if people are running up bubbles with automated trading tools? It'll go all "humans with dogs outcompete the Neandertals" all over ag

  • The real danger of so-called 'AI': (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward
    The real danger from what we're erroneously calling 'AI' right now, is that it's a dead-end approach that will never reach the potential we want it to. It will always fall short because it's not real Artificial Intelligence, not any more than a vegan cheeseburger is a real cheeseburger; it's imitation AI, ersatz, not the real thing at all. None of what is being produced right now can actually think, 'learning algorithms' and 'expert systems' are not true minds, your dog is smarter and more capable of actual

  • He wishes... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Physicists all wish there will be a worse invention in human history than the nuclear weapons they created.

    • Oppenheimer, Gates and company should have gotten the Nobel peace prize.

      Longest period of relative peace in human history.

      That said: Hawking has crossed the Shockley/Chomsky line. He is now talking out of his ass about things he knows nothing about.

  • Hawking said AI could also spur the creation of powerful autonomous weapons of terror that could be used as a tool "by the few to oppress the many."

    Hey man, it wasn't AI that created Twitter or Dancing With the Stars.

    Give PC a chance!

  • Everything that is labeled "AI"...isn't.

    We don't have computers that can think yet. We just don't. We aren't even CLOSE, and it may not be possible at all.

    Hawking doesn't know what he's talking about. Neither does the media.

  • The million dollar question is: can A.I. become _actually_ conscious?

    Imagine the answer to that day is "Yes" and a future day where Scientists have _finally_ figured out how Consciousness is represented.

    They can:

    * download it
    * duplicate it
    * upload it

    No longer would a human's life be reduced to doing demotivating and demoralizing menial tasks where a human is just-another-cog in some assembly line building parts, doing janitorial work, etc.

    A.I. could potentially allows us as a species to increase the quality

    • Whoops, didn't preview, and screwed up the close bold tag. Here is the fixed version:

      - - - 8< - - -

      The million dollar question is: can A.I. become _actually_ conscious?

      Imagine the answer to that day is "Yes" and a future day where Scientists have _finally_ figured out how Consciousness is represented.

      They can:

      * download it
      * duplicate it
      * upload it

      No longer would a human's life be reduced to doing demotivating and demoralizing menial tasks where a human is just-another-cog in some assembly line building

  • Every tool we created can be used to save lives or kill us. Pattern recognition (so called AI) can be used to save people (cancer detection, autonomous cars, etc). As a society we can decide how to use it. Note that at the same time society elects emotionally driven people who have access to a nuclear button...

Slashdot Top Deals

The Tao is like a glob pattern: used but never used up. It is like the extern void: filled with infinite possibilities.

Close