Facebook To Fight Revenge Porn by Letting Potential Victims Upload Nudes in Advance (bleepingcomputer.com) 90
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Facebook is testing new technology that is designed to help victims of revenge porn acts. It works on a database of file hashes, a cryptographic signature computed for each file. Facebook says that once an abuser tries to upload an image marked as "revenge porn" in its database, its system will block the upload process. This will work for images shared on the main Facebook service, but also for images shared privately via Messenger, Facebook's IM app. The weird thing is that in order to build a database of "revenge porn" file hashes, Facebook will rely on potential victims uploading a copy of the nude photo in advance. This process involves the victim sending a copy of the nude photo to his own account, via Facebook Messenger. This implies uploading a copy of the nude photo on Facebook Messenger, the very same act the victim is trying to prevent. The victim can then report the photo to Facebook, which will create a hash of the image that the social network will use to block further uploads of the same photo.
I already have a service that handles this, just send me the pic and I'll handle it....
I would take you up on this offer. But I would not want to be responsible your your blindness.
Don't fucking let someone take pictures or video of you naked and/or having sex!!!!
Sheesh....when did something like common sense about not letting someone take pics of you in compromising situations go out the fucking door?
This is no more or less embarrassing than someone getting a tattoo of $current_lover_name. Today we share digitally that which we did physically.
"We've noticed your hash is kinda small. Would you be interested in some hash-enlargement pills ?"
Right? There's NO WAY this could ever go wrong. Nobody from Facebook will ever see them. Nobody will ever hack facebook and steal them, facebook will never sell them to plastic surgeons under a marketing plan for people that need a little "nip" here and there. </sarcasm>
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:4, Insightful)
But do you really trust Facebook that much?
Nobody trusts FB. At least nobody should. I don't see any motivation for them to store the image, so I'd like to think they wouldn't, but they do make a habit of collecting everything they can get their mitts on.
If these hashes work the same way as the hashes I'm familiar with, circumvention will require the sophistication to make a minor alteration to a single pixel.
The link you provided describes a method for finding differences between two images. Using those two images. It says nothing about comparing images based on a hash.
I know they "claim" they will not keep the pictures, but only a hash of the image. But do you really trust Facebook that much?
Won't take long before the police will pay Facebook to ID the corpses they find.
"Detective Hathaway, run this birthmark that looks like a camel through facebook and see who has a camel shaped birthmark on their arse"
Don't worry...they are hiring 7000 people who have been vetted to monitor the system and preserve privacy for the new feature. It would have been really funny had we learned about this before the congressional testimonies.
Cute (Score:2)
Cute... Facebook pretending they don't have nude photos or a naked composite of everyone already.
April Fools Day on Slashdot? (Score:2)
Why not a Porn version of Wikipedia? (Score:2)
What's wrong with putting all the nudes of every person on facebook on a database ?
What could go Equifax?
PSA (Score:2)
Now you can let zuckerberg oogle your nasty bits (Score:1)
Labia shape hash! (Score:3)
You all laughed at me when I started building my labia shape hash algorithm, modded me funny.
Now you see how serious this issue is.
Ladies, send in your labia prints. Otherwise there can be no guarantee you'll be notified.
Next: Unlock you phone with the new 'snail trails' app.
Why not compute hash locally? (Score:3)
The public reaction to this is understandably somewhat muted and off-put. Why upload nude photos to Facebook, indeed? The claim is that they will compute a hash of the image, and store that to prevent future uploads.
If that is really the case, when why not compute the hash locally on the user's machine, and upload only the hash? Surely that can be done on essentially all modern hardware from cell phone to desktop in a reasonable amount of time.
I forsee them analysing the images and following relationship status to advertise tattoo removal.
Hashing program is named pkzip.
I'm curious what kind of algorithm they are using for this.
Traditional hashing will hash the entirety of the image. A simple work around of simply resizing or cropping the image before uploading will get around it.
Unless they mean fingerprinting. Fingerprinting != Hashing.
If that is really the case, when why not compute the hash locally on the user's machine, and upload only the hash?
Because then it becomes much easier to reverse-engineer Facebook's hashing algorithm, allowing an attacker to make small changes to an image to result in a different hash.
All the public will get from this is "naked chicks" and "hash." There probably will not be much backlash.
Simpler solution (Score:4, Insightful)
If you don't want your nudes to end up on the internet, don't send them to other people.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh. Another idiot. What about the ones others took, without you being aware?
You really are a religious prick.
Oh. Another idiot. What about the ones others took, without you being aware
If someone else took the picture and the victim is unaware, the target probably doesn't have a copy to upload preemptively.
What about the ones others took, without you being aware?
Oh. Another idiot. You don't have the hash of those.
If you don't want your nudes to end up on the internet, don't send them to other people.
Better yet... don't take them in the first place.
Reprehensible (Score:2)
Forcing users to upload highly-sensitive pics to make sure others' won't post them.
There HAS to be a better way.... like: how about analyzing an image and computing the hash on a client device and uploading just the hash + analysis data? Or at the very least.... mask any public individual identifying info inside the image before uploading.
....and how do you test that the feature actually works?
You know where this came from (Score:1)
You can't tell me this idea did not come from a bunch of Facebook admins tired of the work it took to Google nudes.
"Let the nudes come to us!", they thought... and so it was.
Hash locally, why upload?? (Score:1)
I'm not certain what the exposure is with this approach, in theory someone could abuse the process to claim hashes for other
And they fall for this? (Score:1)
"All your nub are belong to us"
Wouldn't this be trivially defeated by running the pic through some sort of very minimal filter and then uploading the "new" pic?
Or even just re-saving it as jpeg with the compression cranked up a few percent?
I presumed they would employ an "image hashing" algorithm of sorts, you know like audio fingerprinting. Then again, with how poorly thought out their solution is, I wouldn't expect them to have considered this. Having said that, even the simple hash blocking would prevent many non-savvy users from uploading. A better solution would be to let the uploader think it went through, but keep the post only visible to him so that he/she wouldn't keep trying defeat the filter.
Best idea ever (Score:2)
"Here, to prevent someone uploading unauthorized nudes of you, send nudes."
Best idea since European advertisers convinced women that showing their tits was somehow liberating. LOL.
The proper way to do this (Score:2)
hashing should be client side only (Score:1)
This is getting crazy (Score:1)
Or, maybe, instead of blaming the person who obtained the image fairly for whatever use pleases them, the "victims" should assume the blame themselves and correct their own behavior.
Does no one see the potential pitfalls of training certain 'protected classes' to believe that they have no personal responsibility for their actions?
Pills? (Score:2)
I'm terrible, I'm sorry. I couldn't help myself, the article made it too easy.
Is Mark Zuckerberg your friend? (Score:2)
Blocking uploads (Score:2)
" . . . its system will block the upload process."
Given that revenge porn is a crime in an increasing number of places, shouldn't be include "and notify the police of the attempt"? Does it even notify the user of the attempt?
What are the terms of service on these uploads? Do they include the clause that says "and we can change these TOS any time we want, to anything we want, and there's nothing you can do about it"?
Why do you need to send the image? (Score:2)
Yeah, about that (Score:2)
2) Load in photoshop
3) Do something so the image looks the same but has a different hash (change size by 1 pixel, change a couple pixels, etc)
4) Upload pic to Facebook