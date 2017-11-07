New Technology Should Be Neither Feared Nor Trusted (bloomberg.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: How should we think about new and future technologies? The two main stances seem to be extreme optimism and extreme pessimism. A better approach would be careful planning and management. Optimists tend to overlook the fact that the technological successes of the past required a lot of social engineering before their benefits became widely shared. Countries like Maoist China and North Korea implemented perverse economic systems that withheld the bounty of modern technology from most of their citizens. And poor countries didn't really begin to beat poverty until decades after colonialism ended. Pessimists, meanwhile, often assume that new technologies can be stopped in their tracks by act of popular will. They probably can't. Even the most impoverished, repressive regimes of the 20th century adopted new technologies, and often suffered their worst consequences. Scientific research and invention, meanwhile, can be forbidden in one country or another, but probably not at the global level: Someone, somewhere, will study even the scariest ideas.
A better approach, then, is technology management. We should be as realistic as we can about each innovation's potential benefits and dangers. And instead of thinking about how to suppress new technologies, we should think about how to regulate them and channel them toward broad social benefit. Emerging technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence are at our doorstep, and there is no putting the genie back in the bottle. But letting them develop haphazardly entails large risks. Instead, government and industry need to be funding proactive efforts to bring them into widespread, well-regulated use. In the end, technology is what we choose to make of it.
A better approach, then, is technology management. We should be as realistic as we can about each innovation's potential benefits and dangers. And instead of thinking about how to suppress new technologies, we should think about how to regulate them and channel them toward broad social benefit. Emerging technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence are at our doorstep, and there is no putting the genie back in the bottle. But letting them develop haphazardly entails large risks. Instead, government and industry need to be funding proactive efforts to bring them into widespread, well-regulated use. In the end, technology is what we choose to make of it.
It's not that I do not trust. I do! (Score:3)
Exactly as far as I could shot-put a lead-lined, concrete-filled 1970's Buick pimpmobile with a broken pinkie finger in a 100G environment.
And that's if I'm feeling naive and charitable...
trust your fear (Score:2)
"how to regulate them"... (Score:2)
It is missing because those who see a chance to personally profit from the new technolgy fear that their profits could be limited by regulation, and those who expect to not personally profit from a new technology would rather like to not see it being used at all.
Say what.... dystopia is already here. (Score:2, Interesting)
Technology fundamentally breaks society in a capitalist world. Markets simply don't exist in a post high tech society.
I watched as software was something people controlled to something stolen on the other side of the internet. The average person is incapable of making rational long term decisions regarding technology.
Videogames are a case in point. We are already in a dystopia, the idea that we aren't is a bit of bullshit. You have no market power where big companies can force policy and you can't do s
There's another option (Score:2)
New Technology Should Be Neither Feared Nor Trusted
How should we think about new and future technologies? The two main stances seem to be extreme optimism and extreme pessimism. A better approach would be careful planning and management.
Can't we just ignore it until it becomes either established, obsolete, or discarded technology? We have protocols (however poor) for handling those things.
Re: (Score:2)
Can't we just ignore it until it becomes either established, obsolete, or discarded technology? We have protocols (however poor) for handling those things.
You can, be my guest. However, if you want to become rich or otherwise highly successful with a technology, you'll need to get involved with it way before this stage. Not necessarily embrace it in the same sense -- for example, you could write Android apps without wasting your life hooked on a phone, but not if you completely disregard them. I guess technically it would be possible to ignore everything around you and invent something brilliant that other people want, but in practice you'd need to know somet
Re: (Score:2)
There is one reason to be on 'social media'. Pussy.
If social media actually increases isolation it is DOOMED!
Re: (Score:2)
Should you be really fat or incredibly thin? Probably better to be somewhere in the middle, claims report.
its not fear (Score:2)
its apathy
its not that I fear new technology, I really just dont give a flying fuck about it. Its not like the stuff coming out today or in the near future is as ground breaking as the bycycle, the automobile, the phone the computer, the celphone, hell even the smart phone
its the same damn shit over and over again that no one really wants but gets shoved onto us, then praised as a "technical innovation"