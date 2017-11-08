Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Google Wants Google Doodles Taught In Public School, Warns Kids They Best Behave

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
theodp writes: Well, this year's Hour of Code is almost upon us, and if Google has its way, K-12 schoolchildren across the nation will be learning computer science by creating Google Doodles with Scratch (lesson plan). Curiously, the introductory video for the Create Your Own Google Logo Hour of Code activity from the Google Computer Science Education Department sternly warns kids, "While it is okay to use the Google logo for your personal Doodle, it is not okay [emphasis Google's] to use it anyplace else or outside this activity." In addition to respecting its intellectual property, Google instructs kids that they are to follow the Scratch Community Guidelines when they create Google logos: "Please stay positive, friendly, and supportive towards others in the Scratch Community. Help us keep Scratch a place where people of different backgrounds and interests feel welcome to hang out and create together."

  • Good luck with that. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yeah, that'll go over about as well as DARE.

    This is wonderful progress, though - when 'fighting the man' is reduced to shitposting Google logos, well, it's clear that we've made real progress over the decades.

  • Like "free speech" today (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Moof123 ( 1292134 ) on Wednesday November 08, 2017 @12:29PM (#55514261)

    You are welcome to speak your mind in America*.

    *Must comply with HR rules of your company, must not offend anyone, infringe on any business interests, or otherwise cause incitement of the public.

    • The Constitution only guarantees that the government cannot silence you.

      It does not guarantee you an absolute right to say whatever you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.

      So, if you're on my payroll and property, you follow my rules, or GTFO. When it's your payroll and property, you get to make the rules.

      Now shut up and get off my lawn (but feel free to speak up again once you reach the public street).

    • Yes?

      I mean the first amendment is solely to stop the government putting you in gaol for speaking. The purpose is so you can speak truth to power and power can't suppress you. The general motivation is that you should be able to speak to effect a change.

      As with everything it's more complex, but that's the basics.

      Now, by design and intention nothing in the concept of free speech protects you from the social consequences of your speech. The why is interesting. If you were protected and there were no consequenc

    • Every six year old I know has a attorney and a parent with an IQ of at least 160! And crayons.

  • Use our logo BUT Dont' use our logo (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Fuck you Google.

    If you want to make people revolve around your every move then they get to do shit with your stuff you don't get to control.

    If you don't like them using your logo for other things ... DON'T FUCKING MAKE IT THE CENTER OF AN EXPERIMENT ABOUT MODIFYING IMAGES WITH SOFTWARE YOU SELFISH FUCKS.

    Use a logo developed to be public domain specifically for this purpose.

    Anything else just shows your selfishness. My children will literally NEVER be allowed to participate in ANY Google summer of code bull

  • It' is truly inappropriate for Google to come in with education agenda, legal and social agenda. That is for teachers and parents to decide. Not corporations. That just leads to all sorts of abuse. Microsoft and Apple have been pushing their products through schools and the results are future people who no nothing but the products pushed in the school. Not what I call an education. Oscar Wilde would have a field day with this. (see his statement about British education in "The Importance of being Earnest").

  • Ultimately, this appears to be a contract. Children cannot agree to contracts, and the school can't enter them into a contract without parental consent. So, kids, do whatever you want with your Google doodles, they are yours.

          If nothing else, copyright applies.

  • Google is a data acquisition and analysis company with ties to intelligence agencies and operated by liberal extremists. They should not be allowed to market to or provide "services" to classrooms in any manner as it just affords them the opportunity to persecute children for wrongthink before they have even developed the wherewithal to know what not to say. This will ruin people's lives.

  • "I notice that you have a printout of your child's Google Doodle (tm) on your refrigerator.

    Please be aware that you are in violation of the Universal EULA. As such, until such time as you remove the offending item, all Google Services, including but not limited to gmail, your autonomous vehicle permissions, electricity, and access to Amazon will be revoked.

    Please also be aware that until such time as you complete the mandatory three day course "Google Loves Me: Why I should Love Google", you will be inelig

