Google Wants Google Doodles Taught In Public School, Warns Kids They Best Behave 58
theodp writes: Well, this year's Hour of Code is almost upon us, and if Google has its way, K-12 schoolchildren across the nation will be learning computer science by creating Google Doodles with Scratch (lesson plan). Curiously, the introductory video for the Create Your Own Google Logo Hour of Code activity from the Google Computer Science Education Department sternly warns kids, "While it is okay to use the Google logo for your personal Doodle, it is not okay [emphasis Google's] to use it anyplace else or outside this activity." In addition to respecting its intellectual property, Google instructs kids that they are to follow the Scratch Community Guidelines when they create Google logos: "Please stay positive, friendly, and supportive towards others in the Scratch Community. Help us keep Scratch a place where people of different backgrounds and interests feel welcome to hang out and create together."
This whole trend of Big Business dreaming up some curriculum and then trying to push it on public schools has got to stop.
Not only because it's an obvious shill for their particular technology, but it is often poorly thought out and in some instances politically charged.
... it is often poorly thought out and in some instances politically charged.
Well then it sounds like a proper fit for Common Core schools.
as a parent of a kid dealing with CommonClusterfuck I can say that this has *nothing* on just how political and railroaded CC is.
Us parents were billed as "it's an additional method to help us teach, not all kids understand the math lessons we grew up with"...
My kid is hyper analytical (and an aspie, so...) he thrives on a sheet of graph paper and columns for long division, not this brainfuck of repeated additions and subtractions to find the right answer.
He was reduced to sobbing trying to figure
Time for Dad to visit the School Board.
I hate to tell you this, but if you can't figure out bar models, the problem is with you, not the curriculum.
He deserved an F. And you're a bad parent.
He deserves an F
... for being able to correctly complete division problems. Got it.
Not every kid can understand long division
... so the kids who can, get punished by effectively getting kicked out of the school curriculum with failing grades. Got it.
I used to think home-schooling people were all libertarian nutjobs or whacked-out Christians. Now I'm not so sure.
I know you're trolling but there is actually a decent point here.
There are people who just can't get classic long division, does that make them bad?
Or is it rather that instead of chucking out the entire system they should maybe consider that there are many diverse and distinct learning styles and use the one(s) suited to the students?
Also, the IEP counselor would disagree with you as she's just as baffled by the new crap (as was the teacher teaching it in the first place, who was openly hostile to it).
forgot to add, this is not common core, this is considered classic:
https://www.splashmath.com/mat... [splashmath.com]
Good luck with that. (Score:1)
Yeah, that'll go over about as well as DARE.
This is wonderful progress, though - when 'fighting the man' is reduced to shitposting Google logos, well, it's clear that we've made real progress over the decades.
Like "free speech" today (Score:5, Insightful)
You are welcome to speak your mind in America*.
*Must comply with HR rules of your company, must not offend anyone, infringe on any business interests, or otherwise cause incitement of the public.
Freedom from consequence is exactly what free speech is. What else could it possibly refer to? Nobody can stop me from saying anything I like, governments/business/whatever can just punish after the fact. The entire point of free speech is is to protect from consequences.
So, you admit you have no personal control over your own actions. Nicely done.
The first amendment protects you from government censorship where it's not illegal incitement. That's it. You live in a fantasy world with your head up your ass.
That's not America, you didn't build that.
Try READING the first amendment and the rest of the constitution.
It's set up that powers not granted to the federal government are reserved for the states and the people. Speech is expressly called out as a right that people have.
The first amendment protects you from government censorship where it's not illegal incitement.
The first amendment does not contain the phrase "illegal incitement" or any other qualification. What is says is "no law".
Also, the 1st Amendment only protects you from federal censorship. It is the due process clause in the 5th and 14th amendments that have been used by the courts to prohibit state and local governments from censoring.
The only way to actually speak your mind today is to be independently wealthy. Participating in the democratic process can easily make you lose your job, even if you violate no laws. Corporations have more free speech than the average citizen (and more ability to get away with breaking the law without consequence). We are way down the slippery slope on this one.
Corporations don't have more free speech. They have deeper pockets, and army of lawyers to draw up one sided contracts. Contracts, you don't need to sign, if you want to earn a living outside of Corporate America.
The problem as I see it, is people want the perks of working for BIGCORP (Large salary, cushy job) but complain about it being "not fair" and how evil BIGCORP is. If they sell their soul to the devil, and don't care about the details, the devil always wins.
Try flipping off the president, it could easily cost you your job.
IMHO she has a case. She will win. And she'll have more money than she would if she worked there. Male executives already set precedent for that company (documented), doing far worse than flipping the President off.
The Constitution only guarantees that the government cannot silence you.
It does not guarantee you an absolute right to say whatever you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.
So, if you're on my payroll and property, you follow my rules, or GTFO. When it's your payroll and property, you get to make the rules.
Now shut up and get off my lawn (but feel free to speak up again once you reach the public street).
Yes?
I mean the first amendment is solely to stop the government putting you in gaol for speaking. The purpose is so you can speak truth to power and power can't suppress you. The general motivation is that you should be able to speak to effect a change.
As with everything it's more complex, but that's the basics.
Please respect your Google Overlord, You are only a cog in the new plutocracy. You need re-education. Please use the search term "I am fucked, I am fucked. Heal me. Heal me." and your sins will be absolved, citizen.
Use our logo BUT Dont' use our logo (Score:1)
Fuck you Google.
If you want to make people revolve around your every move then they get to do shit with your stuff you don't get to control.
If you don't like them using your logo for other things
... DON'T FUCKING MAKE IT THE CENTER OF AN EXPERIMENT ABOUT MODIFYING IMAGES WITH SOFTWARE YOU SELFISH FUCKS.
Use a logo developed to be public domain specifically for this purpose.
From Corporate Agenda from conflict of interest (Score:2)
Sounds like a contract (Score:2)
Ultimately, this appears to be a contract. Children cannot agree to contracts, and the school can't enter them into a contract without parental consent. So, kids, do whatever you want with your Google doodles, they are yours.
If nothing else, copyright applies.
Google Should Be Banned From Classrooms (Score:1)
"This Is Google Home Assist" (Score:2)
"I notice that you have a printout of your child's Google Doodle (tm) on your refrigerator.
Please be aware that you are in violation of the Universal EULA. As such, until such time as you remove the offending item, all Google Services, including but not limited to gmail, your autonomous vehicle permissions, electricity, and access to Amazon will be revoked.
