Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Apologizes For Data Breach, Blames Russians (reuters.com) 51
Former Yahoo chief executive officer Marissa Mayer apologized today for a pair of massive data breaches at Yahoo and blamed Russian agents on the growing number of incidents involving major U.S. companies. A reader shares a report: "As CEO, these thefts occurred during my tenure, and I want to sincerely apologize to each and every one of our users," she told the Senate Commerce Committee, testifying alongside the interim and former CEOs of Equifax and a senior Verizon Communications executive. "Unfortunately, while all our measures helped Yahoo successfully defend against the barrage of attacks by both private and state-sponsored hackers, Russian agents intruded on our systems and stole our users' data."
I sense a pattern here.
Also We're sorry [youtube.com].
No one takes responsibility, no one invests in better security, but they are sorry.
It's the least we can do.
Heard in class yesterday
Teacher: Where's your homework, Timmy?
Timmy: The Russians stole it!
Wouldn't it be better if Yahoo just colluded with Russia's attack on its users like Trump colludes with Russia's attacks on America while denying that Russia is responsible for the crimes that he colludes with?
You obviously missed the fact that the Russian lawyer supposedly colluding with Trump met with the same group Hillary! hired to create that fake Trump dossier.
Yep, that same Russian lawyer met with Fusion GPS right before and right after Don Jr. said, "WTF?!?!" to her when she tried to entrap him.
Who's colluding with Russia?
"Follow the money"
Democrats paid Fusion GPS. Fusion GPS created that fake Trump dossier. Fusion GPS met with the Russian lawyer who tried to meet with Trump.
It's becomming a fad these days ....
losers blaming Russians for their own incompetency.
Thanks Obama!
RUSSIA
It's always a good idea to blame other's for your incompetence. If it wasn't the RUSSIANS it'd be the CHINESE or the INDIANS or some other nation. Cyberspace is like the wild west. Strap on a six shooter and defend yourself.
That's the thing: as a project manager, I look at things we would do differently next time. Factors outside our control are explanations, but not excuses.
It's kind of annoying that, as a Democrat aligned with the Democratic party philosophies, I have to keep pointing out that Hillary wrote a whole god damned book about why she lost the 2016 election--and blamed everyone else. H.R. McMaster had written a book called "Derelection of Duty" for which he was criticized in reviews because he didn't address t
A car example of this would be someone who leaves their keys in an unlocked vehicle. First, someone from Lower Elbonia steals the car. Then, someone from Latveria. Then, someone from Cobra Island, and then someone from the Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere. Yes, one can blame these countries, but there is also the issue that anyone from anywhere could see the car keys and want to go for a ride.
There comes a point where, yes, a theft is a theft, but there needs to be some culpability in failing to s
Canada
What happend to good old Blame Canada?
Re:Canada (Score:5, Informative)
It was replaced. First by 4chan, then gamergate, and now Russia. Blaming someone else is the typical cop-out by people who refuse to take responsibility for their actions(or in-action).
>What happend to good old Blame Canada?
They're not even a real country anyway.
Back in 1984
I love how every single US problem these days is insta-mitigated with "blame the russians".
If you ever wondered what Marissa Mayer was like at Google, check out "I'm Feeling Lucky: The Confessions of Google Employee Number 59" [amazon.com] by Douglas Edwards.
"Unfortunately, while all our measures helped Yahoo successfully defend against the barrage of attacks by both private and state-sponsored hackers, Russian agents intruded on our systems and stole our users' data."
So, while they were successful, they weren't? Or are these supposed "Russian agents" somehow not private or state-sponsored?
Could be saying that they had measurable, but not total, success.
I really don't see how this ends well
When we reach a point where Russia is reflexively blamed for every hack or hack attempt, every piece of questionable news, every disagreeable online posting, and every boogeyman in the closet, it's just a matter of time before the mob reaches a true fever pitch and declares the world would be sunshine and unicorns again without Russia.
And that's when things really start to go sideways.
Reds under the beds. Makes me feel nostalgic.
Hey Marissa
If you really felt you were at fault, you'd give all those millions of dollars back.
But it's quite obvious what's she's saying is "sorry not sorry" - "I was CEO, so of course the buck stopped with me... but I wasn't actually culpable in any way".
"I was CEO, so of course the buck stopped with me... but I wasn't actually culpable in any way"
So what is missing from that apology is any(!) indication that next time she would invest in proper security. From what I gather, a lot of these issues could be mitigated by having well funded IT security division.
Yahoo required users to change passwords and took new steps to make data more secure, Mayer said.
Oooh, well, if they took the radical step of requiring users to change passwords, then I guess there is nothing else to be done.
US needs legal liability
Good luck if you want to hold anyone accountable for any of this. Maybe you have the time and money to slug it out in the courts. Or years to wait for a verdict.
We have some experience with addressing this. Companies can get slapped pretty hard for violating HIPAA---either for improper disclosure or poor security. However the law was written, it is effective in making them think about security properly. A law by itself doesn't guarantee good conduct across the board, but it certainly helps when there are consequences.
If any congressman wants to extend HIPAA-level security requirements to any system that handles the personal information of American citizens, he gets my vote automatically. We should have done it 20 years ago. Better late than never.
Unless there are new rules and new consequences, nothing will change. Wallets and ballots, people.
"Because Russians!"
Let's be honest. She was the politically-correct choice. Most C-level candidates anymore are chosen not for their merit--be that technical chops or business acumen--but because they meet a certain social expectation: they are a woman, black, an open homosexual, or a mix. Whatever happened to hiring highly-qualified business pros that are simply business pros like Marc Benioff, Michael Mahoney, or Jen-Hsun Huang? These men are great CEOs. They get the job done, they are well liked by everyone. Why? Because t
How I hate the scum that cannot take responsibility for what they screwed up. These people are the most destructive force in the workplace, no matter what level.
Why spend money on security.. (Score:2)
" I want to sincerely apologize to each and every one of our users,"
Both of them.