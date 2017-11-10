After Outrage, Logitech Gives Free Upgrade To Owners of Soon To Be Obsolete Device (gizmodo.com) 29
It looks like Logitech didn't anticipate the barrage of criticism it received after announcing this week that it would be intentionally bricking its Harmony Link hub next March. The company is now reversing course. Its Harmony Link will still die next summer, but if you own one, the company is happy to give you a free upgrade to the more recent Harmony Hub model. From a report: Originally, Logitech planned to only offer Harmony Link owners with active warranties free upgrades to its new Harmony Hub devices. But for people out of warranty -- possibly the majority of Harmony Link users, as the devices were last sold in 2015 -- they would just get a one-time, 35 percent discount on a new $100 Harmony Hub. However, after customer outrage, Logitech revised it plans and announced that the company will give every Harmony Link owner a new Hub for free. Additionally, users who had already used the coupon to purchase a new Hub will also be able to contact Logitech in order to obtain a refund for the difference in price. However, Logitech is still not planning to extend support for the Harmony Link. The company says, "We made the business decision to end the support and services of the Harmony Link when the encryption certificate expires in the spring of 2018 -- we would be acting irresponsibly by continuing the service knowing its potential/future vulnerability."
Hilarious name (Score:4, Funny)
With all the drama that's happening with it, I find it funny that Logitech called the product "Harmony".
Re: (Score:2)
Harmony was acquired by Logitech about a decade ago.
Not to you know, ruin your joke...
Re: (Score:2)
that is Are Money, or Harm On You?
idontgetit.
OurMoney?
Security is a cop out (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not so unbelievable that it's a firmware update problem. It could be that the changes they must make can't be fit into the space available on the device.
The point of this discussion, though, is that they intended to brick their own devices without fair compensation.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
mod parent up, he gave the only plausible technical reason I've heard for a cert expiring that would impossible to fix.
Re: (Score:2)
If the cert can't be updated, or if the cert server was taken down, it's conceivable that Logitech got themselves into a spot where they simply CAN'T make these things keep working.
If it's a trust chain to their own company, they should be running their own private CA and fully own the whole chain. The cert doesn't have to be trusted by a web browser.
We're bricking your device (Score:1)
Here's a coupon to buy the new model.
Sure hope we don't brick the new one too.
King of Mediocre (Score:3)
Logitech has been the King of Mediocre for years. Average products that, with a bit of effort, could be quality work. For example, wrist pads instead of some products that don't force the wrist to bend back. They destroyed the Squeezebox system by Slim Devices. (When they bought the company, I knew the days it would work were numbered.)
The only reason to buy from them is not doing enough research to find who has a better product that's not necessarily as visible in the marketplace. I won't touch their products anymore.
Obsolete Device (Score:2)
Yeah, keep writing those great headlines. A two year old TV remote is not an "obsolete device."
And this is why I don't trust companies with "smart" things. If it's going to be smart, it had better connect to my smarts, not some remote server. Amazon and Google have "smart" speakers that can't even find DLNA audio on your home network. How smart is that?
Re: (Score:2)
> If it's going to be smart, it had better connect to my smarts, not some remote server.
We've seen enough now that even the technologically illiterate should be starting to understand that if you buy something that requires an Internet connection, you're getting a service that can be terminated at any time.
And if there's no ongoing access fee... the probability of having the plug pulled on the system increases exponentially with time.