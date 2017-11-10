IBM Raises the Bar with a 50-Qubit Quantum Computer (technologyreview.com) 13
IBM said on Friday it has created a prototype 50 qubit quantum computer as it further increases the pressure on Google in the battle to commercialize quantum computing technology. The company is also making a 20-qubit system available through its cloud computing platform, it said. From a report: The announcement does not mean quantum computing is ready for common use. The system IBM has developed is still extremely finicky and challenging to use, as are those being built by others. In both the 50- and the 20-qubit systems, the quantum state is preserved for 90 microseconds -- a record for the industry, but still an extremely short period of time. Nonetheless, 50 qubits is a significant landmark in progress toward practical quantum computers. Other systems built so far have had limited capabilities and could perform only calculations that could also be done on a conventional supercomputer. A 50-qubit machine can do things that are extremely difficult to simulate without quantum technology. Whereas normal computers store information as either a 1 or a 0, quantum computers exploit two phenomena -- entanglement and superposition -- to process information differently.
The summary is wrong. These must be cubic cubits, as measuring a computer in a single dimension makes no sense at all.
I get the feeling that we're going to find out that maintaining coherence requires energy that's exponential in the number of qubits, which would making quantum computing mostly useless.
Our universe has always tended to stop those who try to break the rules; try making a perpetual motion machine, for example.
Perpetual motion is easy. Extracting energy from said machine is impossible.
A machine which appears to be perpetual motion and provides extractable energy is also easy. It fails as soon as you leave whatever environmental conditions you're exploiting.
I think that the question is : is that quantum computer able to factor integers into prime numbers faster than a classical computer using the same amount of power.
If that's the case, even if it proves too impractical to break cryptography right now, it should at least prove that there is something to be gained from quantum computing.
We're getting closer and closer to testing quantum supremacy- the hypothesis that quantum computers can practically solve problems that classical computers cannot do https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_supremacy [wikipedia.org]. Note that this is a practical statement; anything a quantum computer can do, a classical computer can do, but with potentially exponential slowdown. This follows from the fact that BQP https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BQP [wikipedia.org] the set of problems that a quantum computer can do in polynomial time is with
