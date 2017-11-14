Firefox Quantum Arrives With Faster Browser Engine, Major Visual Overhaul (venturebeat.com) 22
An anonymous reader writes: Mozilla today launched Firefox 57, branded Firefox Quantum, for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. The new version, which Mozilla calls "by far the biggest update since Firefox 1.0 in 2004," brings massive performance improvements and a visual redesign. The Quantum name signals Firefox 57 is a huge release that incorporates the company's next-generation browser engine (Project Quantum). The goal is to make Firefox the fastest and smoothest browser for PCs and mobile devices -- the company has previously promised that users can expect "some big jumps in capability and performance" through the end of the year. Indeed, three of the four past releases (Firefox 53, Firefox 54, and Firefox 55) included Quantum improvements. But those were just the tip of the iceberg.
Weird Gaps? (Score:2)
Anyone else seeing large gaps to the left of the address bar and to the right of the search bar?
Also, the new tabs look a lot uglier...
Re: Weird Gaps? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's quantized so it's not continuous anymore (Score:4, Insightful)
The Quantum is the smallest possible increment. Always remember that when someone tells you it's a quantum leap in performance.
Re: (Score:3)
If you right click the gap and click Customize, it seems these gaps are "flexible space" and can be removed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Anyone else seeing large gaps to the left of the address bar and to the right of the search bar?
Nope. Chrome is working just fine.
New Default. (Score:3)
The beta has felt quite a bit faster than my old default (Opera). With an official release Firefox has regained default status. I've used it since back in the Phoenix days. Then they got stale and Chrome was faster. Then it got stale and Opera was faster.
Hurray for competition.
Extensions, though :-( (Score:2)
Finally tally: about 2/3 of my regularly used extensions don't work with 57 and don't currently seem to have a similar replacement available.
Sadly, a performance boost just isn't work losing that much functionality for me.
:-(
Re: (Score:2)
UI (Score:2)
Security? (Score:2)