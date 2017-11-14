Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Software

The Strange Art of Writing Release Notes (ieee.org) 22

Posted by msmash from the attention-in-detail dept.
Reader necro81 writes: IEEE Spectrum has an amusing piece on how App Stores, and the frequent updates to those apps, have given release notes new prominence to average users. Unfortunately, most release notes are hum drum and uninformative: "bug fixes, performance improvements." That may be accurate, but isn't useful for determining if the new version is worth downloading. The article highlights counterexamples that weave humor and creativity into the narrative, even if it still just boils down to "bug fixes". For instance, when was the last time your release notes included ASCII art?
Although a bit old, TechCrunch also has a commentary on the highs and lows of App Store release notes.

What is the opinion of /. readers? How much information is appropriate in release notes? Should one make any attempts at levity, or keep it strictly to business? For those of you who actually write release notes, what guidelines do you use?

The Strange Art of Writing Release Notes More | Reply

The Strange Art of Writing Release Notes

Comments Filter:
  • Release notes should generally be functional. Save the marketing for a new update for a press release.

    • Re:Functional (Score:4, Insightful)

      by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @11:51AM (#55547955)

      Release notes should generally be functional. Save the marketing for a new update for a press release.

      This falls under "know your audience."

      A style of release notes that might be functional for a typing tutor for children may not be suitable for an encryption library. That is, you have to keep in mind who your users are how they use your product. You also have to balance with how open your ecosystem is. For a completely closed source, closed process product I would expect a very verbose and detailed changelog. For an open source project, some short one or two line bullet points with links to bug tracker, mailing list, and/or commits in online VCS are more than adequate. There are lots of other issues to consider as well, including the volume of change. Even if it was just one liners the changelog for the Linux kernel or LibreOffice would be too large for a mere mortal.

    • If you can condense all of the changes in your update into one line ("Bug fixes, performance improvements"), then you're doing it wrong.

      Every update for the Sony PS4 has said the same thing: Performance improvements. After so many "performance improvements", then my PS4 should be flying like a bat out of hell, right?

      We all know that what they are really doing is making changes so you can't exploit bugs so you can make the system boot your own OS, or something. What really bugs me is when they actually *DO

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fermion ( 181285 )
      I think that release notes are seen as marketing. This makes sense for some free Apps. Most Apps are downloaded and never used, so the update provides an opportunity to communicate with users. Rover does this, as well as lyft and Google with it's 'fresh new look'.

      What I find amusing is when MS thanks you for using their office suite, like most people have a choice.

  • Slashdot readers are highly opinionated jerks.

    Oh, wait. That's not what you were asking? Well you suck.
    • /. readers are also too highly technical to provide a meaningful response on what "average" users are interested in.
      Though, frankly, "average" users don't read release notes.

  • That may be accurate, but isn't useful for determining if the new version is worth downloading.

    Reading through release notes to see if a new version is worth downloading? Ain't nobody* got time for that!

    This is the 21st century, I expect no less than that every every software component automatically and silently updates itself in an unobtrusive manner. Android, iOS and even Windows Mobile figured this out ages ago -- figure out what times of the day the user doesn't use their phone for hours at a time, wait for both power & WiFi and substantial inactivity, then go do it. Windows 10 very visibly f

  • Release notes may not always indicate what bug fixes have actually been included. If you have an installed base you may not wish to signal an unpatched vulnerability in the field to the unscrupulous. You may also be somewhat vague about a fix that enables the product to achieve the specification which marketing claims the product already achieves. This is why product management generally has a say in what the developers may have listed in their release notes.

  • Maybe not appropriate for release notes (which I agree with others here who suggest they should be to the point and functional) but I just wish more software developers or the companies they work for would just tell me one thing:
    What does this application actually DO?
    I tire of marketing-speak and general superlatives when the app name is cryptic or cute, something somebody thought was clever, but doesn't actually identify the app's function. So you have to read the marketing blurb, which far to often doesn'

    • " ... What does this application actually DO? ..."

      It may seem strange, considering my rant, but I felt I used the word "actually" in a relevant manner. It was carefully chosen; I considered dropping it; I could have dropped it and the meaning would not have changed, but it emphasizes the question posed, versus the typical "you can actually charge the battery" drivel you usually see and hear.

  • Unfortunately, most release notes are hum drum and uninformative: "bug fixes, performance improvements." That may be accurate, but isn't useful

    Yes - nobody cares, except the geek who wrote the stuff and possibly their mother.

    A well-written release note should contain the following:
    1.) A single sentence that describes what the software does. No acronyms. Just a functional "This app is a music player for .... "
    2.) What platforms it works on. What other stuff is required for it to run
    3.) What it does that is different from all the other applications in the same class
    4.) What functional changes and new features make this version worth updating t

    • If there are bugs that affect 1% of your user base, and you fixed those because they were loudly chirping to you or because it was easy to fix, but you don't really want to panic the rest of your user base by implying the bug is a big deal, I can easily see, "Fixes a rarely encountered bug" without getting into details. I think the rules are different for consumer software than for corporate software -- with commercial software, the upgrade notes are as much or more about brand building as they are about te

  • If it ain't broke... (Score:3)

    by cellocgw ( 617879 ) <`cellocgw' `at' `gmail.com'> on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @12:23PM (#55548197) Journal

    Ever since I updated a freeware app only to find that the updated version had a rottener GUI , **and** spawned ads, I've learned not to update any app which is working nice and fine for my wants and needs.
    I mean, really: My teensy freeware "spirit level" phone app works just fine. I have no idea what the last 6 updates did, and I really don't care. Nothing good can come of updating "blind" with no easy rollback path.

  • https://github.com/coreinfrast... [github.com] covers this, e.g., "human-readable summary of major changes in that release to help users determine if they should upgrade and what the upgrade impact will be" and "MUST identify every publicly known vulnerability." The main difference is that, for apps, the interests of the developer are less often aligned with the interests of the user. The essence of a new release can be "more features but also more ads."

  • Fucking "bug fixes" and "performance enhancements" are too generic and hide problems and make it hard to diagnose problems that might occur in new releases.

    This matters less with appy app store apps, but few tell you anything more than "We update our app frequently to maximize our tracking and resale of your data".

    Fucking Microsoft has become the new king of major patches with almost no data, or at the very least a KB scavenger hunt to get an idea of what was crammed in.

  • "Bugfixes, performance improvements" is basically (if you're lucky) what you can expect of your audience to understand. What do you think the average user will take away from "Fixed a bug in SSL where depending on hash length and key size a meet in the middle attack was possible"?

    "Fixed a bug *static*"

    So why bother with more?

    And the last time my release notes included ASCII art was shortly before being fired from my first job for wasting time on including ASCII art in the release note.

Slashdot Top Deals

Seen on a button at an SF Convention: Veteran of the Bermuda Triangle Expeditionary Force. 1990-1951.

Close