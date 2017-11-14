CompuServe's Forums Are Closing On December 15 (fastcompany.com) 20
harrymcc writes: In the era before the web, the forums on CompuServe were indispensable for everything from getting tech questions answered to chatting about movies. They still exist, albeit in diminished form. But Oath, which owns AOL, which owns what's left of CompuServe, is about to finally shut them down. I wrote about the sad news for Fast Company.
Those weren't the days (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Man, they're STILL around? Next thing you'll tell me is that the SCO-IBM case is still a going thing.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Same. No direct dial in Canada so we had to pay to use the Datapac network at a crazy hourly rate on top of the Compuserve hourly rate. Datapac was priced so it was JUST cheaper than direct dialing LD to Compuserve in the US directly. Today's kids will never know the pain of calling someone 100km away and paying $1.25 a minute for the pleasure OR waiting until after 8pm to do it for *only* 25 cents a minute.
Oblig (Score:1)
I haven't used CompuServe in years. I switched to Prodigy and haven't looked back.
Those SC40's (Score:1)
What I wouldn't give to get a copy of the Compuserve software that ran on those SC40's into SIMH.
Compuserve could get resurrected at live again!!
:)
Ancient news for nerds? (Score:2)
In the era before the web, the forums on CompuServe were indispensable for everything from getting tech questions answered to chatting about movies.
Ok hands up if you even gave the briefest thought to CompuServe and their forums in the last 20 years. If you did you are the only one. Honestly I'm kind of shocked anyone was actually maintaining this stuff in any format.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I never used CompuServe (difficult in this country) but I thought of them recently when I debated how to pronounce "GIF".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, I have.
I made a group of friends there years ago, some of whom I'm still in touch with, albeit via other means now. Those forums, and some of the friends we had there came up in conversation just the other day.
Hmmm. Perhaps I'll go see if I can dig up an old copy of OzWin and see if it still works. I might even have some of the old forum message threads around...
As a past user of CompuServe forums (Score:3)
A special mention to Dennis Brothers (70065,127) who had made a Terminal Emulation Program called MacTep available to the community, and without which we wouldn't have been able to get started at all.
I sure hope some of that early stuff stays archived somewhere...
Sad (Score:2)