Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Internet

CompuServe's Forums Are Closing On December 15 (fastcompany.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the thanks-for-all-the-fish dept.
harrymcc writes: In the era before the web, the forums on CompuServe were indispensable for everything from getting tech questions answered to chatting about movies. They still exist, albeit in diminished form. But Oath, which owns AOL, which owns what's left of CompuServe, is about to finally shut them down. I wrote about the sad news for Fast Company.

CompuServe's Forums Are Closing On December 15 More | Reply

CompuServe's Forums Are Closing On December 15

Comments Filter:
  • When I had to pay an insane minute rate to download software updates. Compuserve had no number at that time in Denmark, so I had to place a call to Sweden(iirc). I remember having 2 CDs from Novell with a searchable knowledge base. :D

    • Man, they're STILL around? Next thing you'll tell me is that the SCO-IBM case is still a going thing.

    • Same. No direct dial in Canada so we had to pay to use the Datapac network at a crazy hourly rate on top of the Compuserve hourly rate. Datapac was priced so it was JUST cheaper than direct dialing LD to Compuserve in the US directly. Today's kids will never know the pain of calling someone 100km away and paying $1.25 a minute for the pleasure OR waiting until after 8pm to do it for *only* 25 cents a minute.

  • Oblig (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I haven't used CompuServe in years. I switched to Prodigy and haven't looked back.

  • What I wouldn't give to get a copy of the Compuserve software that ran on those SC40's into SIMH.

    Compuserve could get resurrected at live again!! :)

  • In the era before the web, the forums on CompuServe were indispensable for everything from getting tech questions answered to chatting about movies.

    Ok hands up if you even gave the briefest thought to CompuServe and their forums in the last 20 years. If you did you are the only one. Honestly I'm kind of shocked anyone was actually maintaining this stuff in any format.

    • I never used CompuServe (difficult in this country) but I thought of them recently when I debated how to pronounce "GIF".

    • There's a surprisingly large amount of early internet still being maintained, but a lot of it has gone through so many different owners that it isn't even always clear who is responsible for maintaining it. My father had a very old Prodigy.net email address that stopped working this summer (we had warned him that he should switch to something else well before this). He tried to get in touch but it turned out that multiple different companies had bought what remained of Prodigy and despite the fact that he w

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by a9db0 ( 31053 )

      Actually, I have.

      I made a group of friends there years ago, some of whom I'm still in touch with, albeit via other means now. Those forums, and some of the friends we had there came up in conversation just the other day.

      Hmmm. Perhaps I'll go see if I can dig up an old copy of OzWin and see if it still works. I might even have some of the old forum message threads around...

  • As a past user of CompuServe forums (Score:3)

    by zuki ( 845560 ) on Tuesday November 14, 2017 @12:41PM (#55548325) Journal
    Even though I haven't been on there for many years, I must say that it was a pretty incredible feeling when I first got connected to their user community with a 300 baud modem back in May 1984, even traveling around with an acoustic coupler; Generally being able to check in, getting information when I needed it, and participating in so many discussions would just be taken for granted today, but to people of all ages who started connecting back in those early days, it truly felt like the dawn of a new age.

    A special mention to Dennis Brothers (70065,127) who had made a Terminal Emulation Program called MacTep available to the community, and without which we wouldn't have been able to get started at all.

    I sure hope some of that early stuff stays archived somewhere...
  • This is indeed sad news. I first learned about Unix-like operating systems from the Compuserve forums. I had no idea that there was a whole ecosystem devoted to open source computing and tinkering beyond MS-DOS and Windows. Compuserve opened a wealth of information to me. RIP

Slashdot Top Deals

Seen on a button at an SF Convention: Veteran of the Bermuda Triangle Expeditionary Force. 1990-1951.

Close