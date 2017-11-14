Why Google Should Be Afraid of a Missouri Republican's Google Probe (arstechnica.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The Republican attorney general of Missouri has launched an investigation into Google's business practices. Josh Hawley wants to know how Google handles user data. And he plans to look into whether Google is using its dominance in the search business to harm companies in other markets where Google competes. It's another sign of growing pressure Google is facing from the political right. Grassroots conservatives increasingly see Google as falling on the wrong side of the culture wars. So far that hasn't had a big impact in Washington policymaking. But with Hawley planning to run for the U.S. Senate next year, we could see more Republican hostility toward Google -- and perhaps other big technology companies -- in the coming years. The Hawley investigation will dig into whether Google violated Missouri's consumer-protection and antitrust laws. Specifically, Hawley will investigate: "Google's collection, use, and disclosure of information about Google users and their online activities," "Google's alleged misappropriation of online content from the websites of its competitors," and "Google's alleged manipulation of search results to preference websites owned by Google and to demote websites that compete with Google." States like Missouri have their own antitrust laws and the power to investigate company business conduct independently of the feds. So Hawley seems to be taking yet another look at those same issues to see if Google's conduct runs afoul of Missouri law.
We don't know if Hawley will get the Republican nomination or win his challenge to Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) next year, but people like him will surely be elected to the Senate in the coming decade. Hawley's decision to go after Google suggests that he sees some upside in being seen as an antagonist to a company that conservatives increasingly view with suspicion. More than that, it suggests that Hawley believes it's worth the risk of alienating the GOP's pro-business wing, which takes a dim view of strict antitrust enforcement even if it targets a company with close ties to Democrats.
Why companies should stay out of politics (Score:2, Insightful)
When your company founders are openly supporting the political opposition party, your company partnered with the old government, and your company has demonstrated your willingness to censure political thought of the user base when they go against your chosen politics, then you shouldn't be surprised that your company becomes targeted by the opposition party when your party is out of power. You made your bed, now sleep in it.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
>"Why companies should stay out of politics"
+1 Google has been ACTIVELY "left", so why would this surprise anyone? And "left" government officials have done exactly the same type of harassment as this in the past. It is best to be neutral on political things not directly about business.
Actors, too, should keep the hell out of politics. A lot of them look pretty damn stupid going on ads telling us how to vote, or making stupid political commentaries, as if their opinions are somehow more valid, import
Re: (Score:2)
I have to ask, what the fuck has google done that is "ACTIVELY left"?
To wit:
- They fired a guy who sent out a foolish memo. Feel free to try to convince me it was because it was a right-wing point of view, and maybe if he had say, said religious people were inherently technology incompetent [slate.com] he would have kept his job. But the fact is he pissed off a good chunk of the company, had a history of similar stupid beh [wired.com]
Just throw some cash at them (Score:1)
I'm gonna guess the Republicans are prepping to find replacements for all those wealthy donors who are threatening to abandon them if they don't get their tax breaks. Just threaten some corporations until they drop some free speech dollars into the right Super-PACs.
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously though, what is the googs doing that would make them seem like suspicious to conservatives?
They donate lots of money to Democrats.
Re: Why exactly does Google (Score:1)
That guy that was fired for pissing off coworkers claimed to be conservative. So the righties are out for google now. Also since Silicon Valley tends to be liberal the conservatives now hate tech companies.
Re: (Score:1)
I didn't look closely, but my understanding was that Damore was quite liberal, just apparently not the kosher type liberal.
Headline (Score:2)
Keep your republican probes to yourself - that kind of thing gets you in the newspapers these days.
Re: (Score:2)
Another right-winger (by nature of supporting right-wing politicians) - what about him?
Federal (Score:2)
Nexus? (Score:2)
Does Google have a nexus in Missouri? If not, what legal issue can proceed? If Google were incorporated in Antarctica, could anyone sue them? Just asking for the sake of legal jurisdiction.
Looking back, does anyone (!) want to go back to Altavista searches? Or Inktomi? Or that other search engine that got big bucks from mesothemioma and bulk email ads per click? I must have cost them a lot from my clicks
Google has more than this Missouri AG (Score:2)
Fund Primary Opponents (Score:1)
Forget donating to the Democrats, just throw some money at primary challengers.
Remember how the Republicans were kind of forced to accept Trump?
Now imagine that, times 500 congressional races.
I think the Republicans might want to cut bait against an opponent like Google.
Regulations (Score:4, Insightful)
So, basically, reducing regulations only matter when it affects large Republican donors?
Just so we're clear... (Score:4, Interesting)
They don't have a problem with Google's business practices, their privacy intrusion, their anti-trust violations. The problem is that they do all these things while not supporting the GOP.
Maybe if Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google were to molest some children they'd be more comfortable with him.
Google is a monopolist in advertising (Score:2)
Google is how ever a monopolist in advertising. If I want to buy advertising on the internet I go to Google. They make it easy, they give me amazing tools and they can sell me placement everywhere.
Re: Google is a monopolist in advertising (Score:1)
Hmmm (Score:2)
Yes, well I would have thought being probed by Missouri republicans wouldnt be nice, those good ol' boys are always the sick ones.