Boeing 757 Testing Shows Airplanes Vulnerable To Hacking, DHS Says (aviationtoday.com) 40
schwit1 shares a report from Aviation Today: A team of government, industry and academic officials successfully demonstrated that a commercial aircraft could be remotely hacked in a non-laboratory setting last year, a DHS official said Wednesday at the 2017 CyberSat Summit in Tysons Corner, Virginia. "We got the airplane on Sept. 19, 2016. Two days later, I was successful in accomplishing a remote, non-cooperative, penetration. [Which] means I didn't have anybody touching the airplane, I didn't have an insider threat. I stood off using typical stuff that could get through security and we were able to establish a presence on the systems of the aircraft." Hickey said the details of the hack and the work his team are doing are classified, but said they accessed the aircraft's systems through radio frequency communications, adding that, based on the RF configuration of most aircraft, "you can come to grips pretty quickly where we went" on the aircraft. Patching avionics subsystem on every aircraft when a vulnerability is discovered is cost prohibitive, Hickey said. The cost to change one line of code on a piece of avionics equipment is $1 million, and it takes a year to implement. For Southwest Airlines, whose fleet is based on Boeing's 737, it would "bankrupt" them. Hickey said newer models of 737s and other aircraft, like Boeing's 787 and the Airbus Group A350, have been designed with security in mind, but that legacy aircraft, which make up more than 90% of the commercial planes in the sky, don't have these protections.
why should Southwest Airlines pay? and not boeing? (Score:3)
why should Southwest Airlines pay? and not boeing?
And what's the price of a crash caused by hackers? Oh, right, that's not the same thing, the cost of a security fix is something you have to pay right now, while the price of a crash is only a potential cost in the future. Who cares about the latter even if it's orders of magnitude higher, right?
What if a hacker takes down an airplane, people find out in the media, and nobody wants to fly on that aircraft type anymore? Or with that company because it didn't apply a fix that existed? Does the insurance cover that? Now that's something that could bankrupt an airline.
Legacy aircraft (Score:2)
You did read at least the summary, right? 90% of the commercial fleet is the Boeing 737.
Evidently you did not read the summary. It says "legacy aircraft, which make up more than 90% of the commercial planes in the sky". It does not say the Boeing 737 is 90% of the fleet which obviously verified with a single trip to any airport. Boeing 737 are legacy aircraft and are common but there are a lot of other types of legacy aircraft as well.
risk = cost * probability
Lets say you have $100 asset. There is a possibility a hacker could completely destroy it. You'd be out $100. I offer an indemnity policy to you. Your estimation of the risk says there is a 10% percent chance a hacker will destroy your asset. You would likely be willing to pay up to $10 for some protection. Much more than that and you would probably prefer to take your chances. That is the simplest situation.
Especially considering that the cost would be high enough to make the airline fail, and being too big to fail as usual we get to foot the bill anyway, so why should the airline be concerned at all?
And what's the price of a crash caused by hackers? Oh, right, that's not the same thing, the cost of a security fix is something you have to pay right now, while the price of a crash is only a potential cost in the future. Who cares about the latter even if it's orders of magnitude higher, right?
It's one thing when the first plane is hacked, and it results in a crash. It's another thing entirely when the 5th plane goes down within a week. Who needs a box cutter when you can terrorize using "typical stuff that could get through security".
Not to mention the financial impact when no one in their right mind would fly on 90% of airline inventory . It would probably take less than a month to bankrupt most airlines in a scenario like that, along with a rather massive ripple effect crippling US Capitali
Easy answer. No computing or radio devices permitted as carry on luggage. No laptops, cell phones, media players, medical equipment documented ahead of time and itemized.
lone gunmen episode 1 (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
They share a lot of subsystems, so probably yes.
Besides, if this problem is valid the FAA and other regulators will be involved to force the manufacturer to address the issue.
You'd think that's how it would work, right? Especially, with this now being made public, though the chances are, the FAA has their hands full with the twin perils of autonomous aerial vehicles and laser lights being shined into the cockpit.
Look for their interest to be piqued after the first passenger plane lands outside of an airport because of this vulnerability.
This article claims that one line of code costs a million dollars to fix and would "bankrupt" Southwest.
News flash: Southwest wouldn't be the ones fixing the fucking code! It would be the manufacturer who would then absorb that cost, not the airline. Besides, if this problem is valid the FAA and other regulators will be involved to force the manufacturer to address the issue.
This article is a perfect example of why journalism is headed for self-destruction.
Not to mention a lot of that is fixed costs. Changing 1 more line of code wouldn't cost $1 more but is also wouldn't cost $1M more.
This article claims that one line of code costs a million dollars to fix and would "bankrupt" Southwest.
News flash: Southwest wouldn't be the ones fixing the fucking code! It would be the manufacturer who would then absorb that cost, not the airline. Besides, if this problem is valid the FAA and other regulators will be involved to force the manufacturer to address the issue.
This article is a perfect example of why journalism is headed for self-destruction.
OK, let's make the manufacturer fix this then.
Effective immediately, 90% of US airline fleets are hereby grounded as they are unsafe. They are now part of a manufacturer recall.
Hope that clarifies the impact.
Oh, and speaking of self-destruction, airlines would most likely be bankrupt as a result of that course of action.
If you were running an unsupported (see very old) version of Windows and didn't have a (probably very expensive) support contract to cover it, you would be paying MS to fix that exploit. I'm not sure if Apple has support contracts to support very old iOSs but probably not. Seems unlike them.
Useless metric spotted (Score:1)
>The cost to change one line of code on a piece of avionics equipment is $1 million, and it takes a year to implement.
Useless metric spotted. The cost is very very very lousily correlated to the number of lines of code. The number of checks/tests to re-run is by far a better metric to estimate the cost. Most of the time one line of code or thousands just cost the same price.
With something like avionics software, it probably doesn't matter if one line or a thousand lines change... the entire application would need a full regression test for safety/certification purposes. That's where the million dollar estimate probably comes from.
million dollars per line (Score:5, Informative)
1. The airlines operate under a huge amount of regulatory oversight, and structure the development of avionics or engine control software accordingly. The terms ARP4754 and DO-178C are to aviation as ISO9002 is to business models. They provide guidelines on creating a rigorous development process, and regulators are keen to track how well companies develop logic and physical designs in line with best practices described by those guidelines.
2. If you summarize DO-178C in one sentence, it might be "document the rationale for every change, and the means you employed to ensure it is the right change." Most companies follow a V-shaped change model where you trace from high level requirements to lower level requirements to implementation details, and then verify the code does what is expected and then validate that the requirements are being met (and the requirements are even proper in the first place). Once you have that framework in place, you have to document every step of the chain of review.
3. For every change to a high level requirement, a low level requirement, an implementation, and sometimes even a change in a verification method, there typically has to be an independent review: you cannot trust the implementors to check that the change was appropriate and done correctly as it's easy to be blinded by your own thought process during development.
So in a case like this, the customer needs to inject several new top-level requirement (which shockingly may not have been there in the first place), "the system shall be hardened against unauthorized changes in configuration/operation/state" and that has to flow down to subsystems "the component XYZ shall be hardened..." and that has to flow down a few more tiers before you even identify the protocols or chips or attack vectors to be changed. Then you have to verify the code change works in each component. Then a system-level review. Then a regulatory review to have the updated design certified as safe for test flight and finally safe for revenue service.
Does this sound like a desktop software change control process? Sure, maybe you're really disciplined, but it's a matter of degree. It really can take fifty people or more, from regulators to systems engineers to coders to integration testers to work the process. And that all adds up in terms of time, opportunity costs, tools and tooling, lab test, systems test, hours and hours of live aircraft flight test, and so on.
The summary said $1M for a one-line change. I took it to mean making a change, even one line, costs a minimum of $1M. Changing two consecutive lines might cost $1,001,000.
There is a solution to this problem. For every product you make, create a new shell company. That shell company produces and sells the product and pays "royalties" for some patents or licenses or whatever bullshit your beancounters can come up to the parent company, essentially becoming a pass-through for any revenue.
If the shit hits the fan, the shell goes poof.
And again! (Score:2)
Why in the HELL are critical avionics control systems networked in such a way that they can be accessed remotely by radio? FFS, what were they thinking? They design systems that are hardened against direct lightning strikes, but leave them vulnerable to a remote hack using a device that's probably not much more than a small computer and a glorified walkie talkie connected together. WTF?
Article has no clue what it is talking about. (Score:1)
> For Southwest Airlines, whose fleet is based on Boeing's 737, it would "bankrupt" them.
Do you realize that Boeing-737, even in its latest -800/-900 incarnations, is NOT a fly-by-wire airplane? The flight control surfaces are mechanically connected to the yokes in the pilots hands and the pedals under their feet, using push-rods and hydraulic cylinders. The basic design of B-737 originates from circa 1963 and hasn't been radically changed since due to economic pressure from airlines, to whom new "type r
Danger is not terrorists, but state actors (Score:5, Interesting)
But state actors and spy agencies, can. It is their bread and butter business. The danger is them giving these tools to the terrorists for political purposes and proliferation and mutation of the leaked hacking tools.
The idiots yelling "aloha snackbar" before blowing themselves up sure aren't Nobel prize material. But neither are the front line spies. And neither of them have to be.
The mastermind can well be someone behind the lines, training the one executing the attack to use the tool they build. Push this button, push that one and 72 virgins (along with their mom's basement) are yours.